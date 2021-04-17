TOLONO — The Unity and Mahomet-Seymour football programs found themselves heading in opposite directions within the first 30 seconds of Friday night’s rare nonconference game between the storied programs at Hicks Field.
Cole Hubble returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for the visiting Bulldogs. M-S then forced and recovered a Rockets fumble on the very next kickoff.
Unity coach Scott Hamilton termed it “a really bad start.”
Clearly. But the Rockets, ranked eighth in Class 3A, proved why they possess that state ranking, holding the Bulldogs scoreless on six of their next eight possessions en route to a 25-19 win.
“That was a fun game. Somebody said (it was) maybe the mid-80s since Unity and Mahomet played last,” Hamilton said. An Apollo Conference-Illini Prairie Conference crossover game permitted the matchup during the school year’s COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season.
“Our defense came up with some big stops,” Hamilton continued. “Just really proud of the way our kids hung in there.”
The Rockets (4-0) forced M-S (2-3) to turn over the ball on downs after recovering that kickoff fumble, setting a defensive tone for the remainder of the evening. Four of the Bulldogs’ six scoreless drives concluded in Rockets’ territory.
“We go down and score one of those and that momentum shift changes, and that’s a whole new ballgame again,” M-S coach Jon Adkins said. “But that’s why you play the game.”
Instead it was Unity which delivered several momentum-turning offensive plays.
The biggest occurred less than 30 seconds before halftime. Facing third and 6 from the Bulldogs’ 23-yard line and trailing 13-12, the Rockets dialed up a bit of trickery.
Receiver Dillon Rutledge took a pitch from quarterback Blake Kimball before firing a 23-yard touchdown pass to fellow receiver Tyler Hensch.
“We ran that Week 1 against (Chillicothe) IVC for a touchdown, and actually that was a play they ran at the JV level last year,” Hamilton said. “(M-S) did a good job actually covering it. Hensch just made a great comeback to the ball.”
Unity running backs Lane Innes (211 rushing yards) and Logan Jones (120 rushing yards) each notched a touchdown as well, with Innes’ coming with less than 2 minutes remaining to put the Rockets up 25-13. Kimball also connected with Nate Drennan on a 52-yard touchdown pass in the first half.
Bulldogs quarterback Braden Finch (212 yards of total offense) rushed and threw for a touchdown, the latter going to Dream Morgan-Eagle with barely 1 minute to play.
Gage Granadino also recovered an Innes fumble and returned it into Unity territory during the fourth quarter, but the ensuing drive stalled out. M-S also was hampered by seven penalties committed throughout the night, with only one being a false start. The Rockets racked up five penalties, with three being false start calls.
“It hurts,” Adkins said. “These guys wanted this one bad.”