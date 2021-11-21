TOLONO — With the fourth quarter about to start and the sun starting to set, the calm nature coming from the Unity football team on its home sideline was palpable.
Despite a one-touchdown deficit against Mt. Carmel going into the final quarter of a Class 3A state semifinal game.
Despite an offense that, outside of its first two possessions, wasn’t doing much against the Golden Aces.
Despite the urgent pleas from the Unity faithful who showed up in force — along with fans from Mt. Carmel — to create a capacity crowd at Hicks Field on a picturesque late fall afternoon.
Despite a spot in the state championship game on the line.
Then, the fourth quarter happened. And boy, did Unity deliver when it mattered the most.
The Rockets relied on two staples of their season — a playmaking defense and a dependable run game — to keep their undefeated season going into the final week of the season. A 28-21 comeback win against Mt. Carmel means the Rockets will play for a state title the day after Thanksgiving.
“It’s a once in a lifetime moment,” Unity senior safety Nat Nosler said. “This is my last game on Hicks Field, and we get to go to state. You can’t ask for anything else really.”
Unity will try to win its first state championship next Friday afternoon when the Rockets (13-0) play Byron (13-0) at 4 p.m. at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Byron rallied to stun IC Catholic 15-14 on Saturday evening in the other 3A state semifinal game.
But that game wasn’t finished by the time the Rockets got done celebrating the program’s latest win at Hicks Field.
“It means everything, and it feels great going back to DeKalb where we belong,” Unity quarterback Blake Kimball said. “I can’t wait to be there. Might as well win another one.”
Veteran Unity coach Scott Hamilton is still searching for his first state championship after five previous state runner-up finishes. The Hall of Fame coach has guided the Rockets since 1994 and Unity will play Byron in its sixth state championship game under Hamilton’s watch.
Before they turn their full attention to Byron, though, let’s not diminish what Unity accomplished in rallying past Mt. Carmel (12-1) on Saturday.
“It was as crazy a big game as I think I maybe have been in,” Hamilton said.
The first three quarters seemed all a precursor to set up the dramatic ending the Rockets came through with in the fourth quarter. And a buildup to what Unity junior running back Matt Brown could do, too.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Brown broke through for a 56-yard run — Unity’s biggest offensive play of the game — with the Rockets trailing 21-14 and fewer than 10 minutes remaining.
“Originally, we weren’t hitting the hole right, and then the line got a little pep in their step,” Brown said. “They made the hole perfect. I made one guy miss and then I was going down the sideline. That really got us rolling.”
Senior quarterback Blake Kimball delivered an 8-yard touchdown run a few plays later, his third of the game, and senior Dillon Rutledge’s extra point tied the game at 21 with 8:54 left.
But the fun was just getting started. Unity junior cornerback Camden Mette came through with his second interception of the postseason to stall Mt. Carmel’s next drive after picking off Mt. Carmel quarterback Blayne Sisson to give the Rockets the ball at their own 37-yard line with 6:40 left in the game.
“All throughout practice this week, coach said if I sit there and play that curl route, it would come right to me,” Mette said. “I sat there, and the ball came right to me. I just wanted to get the ball in our possession so we could score.”
Mette didn’t have to wait long for such an event to take place. Brown, finding new life after Mt. Carmel contained him through the first three quarters, rattled off a 20-yard run to get Unity down to Mt. Carmel’s 9-yard line. After a 2-yard run by Kimball, Brown scampered into the end zone for a 7-yard score to give Unity a 28-21 lead — its first since early in the second quarter — with just 5:10 left in the fourth quarter.
“Man, we all just got hyped,” Brown said. “We knew they were tired, so we wanted to keep pounding it down their throats.”
Unity’s defense, after getting picked apart late in the first quarter and for the entire second quarter, didn’t let up either. Mt. Carmel only had four more plays after Brown’s go-ahead score, with the Rockets only yielding four yards before forcing a turnover on downs with 3:14 left.
Mt. Carmel never got the ball back. Brown sealed the win with a 9-yard run to pick up a first down with 1:32 left and start the cavalcade of emotions from the Unity sideline and stands as the seconds ticked off the scoreboard with Mt. Carmel out of timeouts.
“It’s indescribable,” Unity senior linebacker Grant Albaugh said. “I thought it would be sweet, but this is a feeling like no other.”
Kimball rushed for 142 yards and those three touchdowns on 19 carries, using his legs to help Unity build a 14-0 lead with 3:55 left in the first quarter.
“To come out and get those stops and those two quick touchdowns, it seemed easy,” Hamilton said. “Sometimes, that can be bad. Like great teams do, Mt. Carmel answered back.”
Mainly from Golden Aces quarterback Blayne Sisson. The senior, who rushed for 143 yards on 22 carries and completed 9 of 14 passes for 81 yards, went untouched up the middle for a 70-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14 with 10:56 left in the second quarter. Mt. Carmel senior running back Zeke Hadra, who finished with 67 rushing yards on 12 carries, rushed for his second touchdown of the game from 11 yards out to give the Golden Aces a 21-14 lead with 6:17 to play before halftim No frustration seemed to mount on the Unity sideline after falling behind. It was the type of response the Rockets have mustered all season long. Doing so in the most critical game of the season didn’t seem like it was anything out of the ordinary.
Even if Hamilton and his players were dealing with some extraordinary emotions in the minutes after Unity’s win.
“This is crazy,” Brown said. “It doesn’t even feel real right now.”