DECATUR — Of course Aimee Davis and her Unity softball players believed they could win Monday afternoon’s Class 2A super-sectional game against Normal U-High.
Of course the Rockets felt they had what it took to deliver the program its first-ever state semifinals berth.
But there’s one aspect no one could have anticipated within the Unity dugout at Millikin University’s Workman Family Softball Field.
Not in the Rockets’ wildest dreams.
And it’s exactly what transpired.
Unity produced 13 runs across the fifth and sixth innings to mercy-rule the second-seeded Pioneers. The Rockets’ 14-4 triumph in six innings draws them into a 2A state semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday versus Joliet Catholic (22-8) at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
“Absolutely not. I did not expect a 10-run victory in a super sectional game,” said Davis, Unity’s sixth-year coach.
“I would’ve been like, ‘You’re crazy,’” added junior Taylor Henry when asked if she envisioned this sort of win. “We’ve never won a sectional championship (before this season), and then to win super-sectionals and now we’re going to state. It’s just an amazing feeling.”
Through 41/2 innings, the Rockets (25-2) didn’t look like they’d cruise past the Pioneers (21-6). In fact, it appeared Unity might not spend Monday evening celebrating at all.
U-High tagged Henry for two runs during the third inning and two more in the fifth, with the Rockets’ lone respite coming from junior Hailey Flesch’s RBI double in the second.
“I was confident,” Flesch said. “We had people in the dugout cheering, and we were just trying to get something going. And we finally did.”
Henry credited junior Grace Frye for picking up her teammates after the Pioneers pulled ahead 4-1 and left Unity with just nine outs to its season.
“We’re really good at pushing through,” Flesch said. “We’re really good at being a close team, and everybody’s there for each other no matter what.”
Even so, U-High senior Jen Kuhn wasn’t giving Unity much hope. Through four innings pitched, she allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five.
The Rockets, however, could point to last Friday’s sectional championship game versus Paris as evidence of their mental fortitude. Unity battled back from deficits of 2-0, 4-3 and 7-6 to win 8-7 in eight innings.
“The girls just fight,” Davis said. “I don’t even have words right now, but we didn’t give up. And I’m sure glad we didn’t, because we ended up turning it on when it counted.”
Kuhn retired her first batter in the bottom of the fifth before surrendering a double to junior Maddie Reed.
The hit seemed to rattle the Pioneers significantly. Junior pinch hitter Erika Steinman walked, and senior Taylor Joop singled in Reed to trim the Rockets’ deficit to 4-2.
An infield single by freshman Ruby Tarr loaded the bases for Henry, who hit a playable fly ball into left-center field. But sophomore Kylee Isaac and junior Brooke Cordray collided attempting to field the ball. That, plus a rogue throw, on the same play brought in three runs and suddenly put Unity ahead 5-4.
“When I saw it get down, I was so joyful,” Henry said. “And seeing all the runners score, it was the biggest moment we needed.”
The Rockets weren’t done, either.
Henry scored one batter later on U-High’s third error of the inning before Flesch doubled in another run and Reed drove in yet another with a sacrifice fly. Just like that, Unity found itself ahead 8-4 and needing six outs — at most — to advance to state.
Instead of easing off the gas, the Rockets found another gear and ran the Pioneers off the road.
Henry worked a 1-2-3 top of the sixth to set up another huge offensive outburst against sophomore reliever Madison Adams.
Frye opened this offensive onslaught with an RBI single. U-High then failed to execute a pair of fielder’s choices and permitted two more runs in the process. Reed soon drove in another run via a sacrifice fly, and Joop eventually strode to the plate with the bases loaded and two out.
It was a familiar situation for Joop, who ended the sectional final with a walk-off sacrifice fly.
“I just didn’t want to put any pressure on myself,” Joop said. “I was just hoping to put the ball in play, move the baserunners around.”
Joop sliced a low liner to left to score juniors Bridget Henry and Grace Renfrow, sending the Rockets and their well-traveling fan base into gleeful hysteria.
“Whenever it went over (the infield) and the two runners scored I was like, ‘Oh, we’re done,’” Joop said. “It’s incredible.”
There wasn’t much precedent for the Rockets to prevail in this fashion. Unity’s average margin of victory during its first four postseason games was fewer than four runs, and U-High’s only double-digit loss of the season prior to Monday came against Class 4A state semifinalist Huntley on May 1.
“I’m so proud to be a part of this team and be part of everybody who got us here,” Flesch said. “It’s just so exciting that we get to make history.”
Taylor Henry has played plenty of softball in her life. Monday’s game, she said, doesn’t compare to any past experience.
“I’ve played in very big games — all types of games,” Henry said, “and this is the most exciting feeling I’ve ever had.”
That excitement could reach new heights Wednesday in Peoria. Joining Unity and Joliet Catholic in the state semifinals are a pair of No. 1 seeds: Rockridge (27-0) and Massac County (24-2). All four state games will be contested on the same day, with the semifinals running simultaneously ahead of a 4 p.m. third-place game and a 5 p.m. state championship game.
One more win would hand the Rockets their first state final appearance.
And they know what two more wins entails.
“There’s not going to be much sleeping, I think,” Davis said. “We’re going to definitely be working hard (Tuesday) at practice and make sure we’re ready.”