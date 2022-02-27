BLOOMINGTON — Lexi Ritchie’s confidence never wavered.
As the Unity sophomore saw it, she had put in the work to become an IHSA girls’ wrestling state champion.
She just needed to execute when it came time to officially earn that distinction.
“I went in with the mindset I had already won it. I just needed to take that final step to do it,” Ritchie said. “So it hasn’t really set in yet, I don’t think.”
Ritchie’s self-belief ultimately paid off, as she secured the area’s first-ever IHSA girls’ wrestling state championship by finishing atop the 155-pound bracket on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
But she nearly saw that prize slip from her grasp in heartbreaking fashion as well.
After winning each of her first three matches in the inaugural tournament, including a semifinal versus Buffalo Grove’s Julianna Conroy by 10-2 major decision earlier Saturday, Ritchie matched up with Peoria Richwoods’ Jaida Johnson for the 155 crown.
Ritchie claimed a 20-4 technical-fall victory over Johnson two weeks prior to garner the Peoria Richwoods Sectional’s 155 title.
“She was a lot better wrestler than I expected, and I had some nerves I hadn’t settled,” Ritchie said. “I went in a little too confident because I had tech’d the girls in sectional finals. ... I didn’t realize she was preparing as much as she did.”
Ritchie led 5-0 after one period in the rematch with Johnson, seemingly putting Ritchie in a good spot to win the state crown.
Except that’s not how Ritchie was viewing it at the time.
“For me, if I don’t pin someone right out of the gate, I’m already losing,” Ritchie said. “Then she scored some points, and I was getting hit for a lot of cautions I normally don’t.”
Still, Ritchie built herself a “comfortable” lead with just two minutes remaining in the match.
Again, Ritchie wasn’t aware just how good of shape she was in.
“I didn’t realize how comfortable I really was and tried going for more shots than I should have,” she said.
Johnson trimmed her deficit to a single point before Ritchie recorded a late escape and hung on for the win.
“It still bothers me right now sitting here,” Ritchie said, “knowing I tech’d this girl two weekends before and she almost took a state championship away from me.”
No one can take the title from Ritchie now.
After finishing runner-up in last season’s Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state meet, Ritchie has become the first Unity wrestler to win an IHSA state championship since Juan Molina at 189 pounds in 1991.
Ritchie also is the fifth state titlist in Rockets wrestling history. And the first female to achieve that feat.
“It sets the tone of where I’m at and puts this expectation ... to go out and get two more,” Ritchie said. “What even means more to me is I’m my head coach’s first state champion. Just the legacy (Logan Patton) has built for our team, I’m one step in the direction for all the boys and girls coming into the program to win one.”
Another local competitor also took home a medal from the IHSA girls’ wrestling state meet.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Berlin Kiddoo netted a runner-up finish in the 130-pound bracket, dropping an 8-1 decision to Plainfield South’s Alexis Janiak in the championship match.
“I’m kind of proud of what I put out,” said Kiddoo, a Westville student. “I knew this girl was good and I knew she was coming at me, and I knew she wasn’t going to hold back. I put my heart out on that mat, and I did everything that I could.”
Kiddoo’s lone season with the Tigers after moving to Illinois from California resulted in her best-ever finish at a high school state meet.
“I was excited. I was proud,” Kiddoo said. “A lot of people didn’t think I’d make it there and be there. To be able to prove people wrong and be in the finals match and show them I can be one of the top girls was just great.”