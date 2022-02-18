CHAMPAIGN — Tavius Hosley is known by many in the IHSA wrestling realm.
It’s the result of consecutive Class 1A state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020, at 106 and 113 pounds.
As well as general dominance in the sport during his four-year Unity High career.
But Hosley has held a unique spot on the Rockets’ roster.
While the team has thrived from 170 pounds through heavyweight during recent iterations of the individual state tournament, he often was holding down the fort in the lighter weights.
Hosley still isn’t up to 170 or beyond in his senior year. That just hasn’t stopped him from becoming part of Unity’s vaunted murderers’ row.
Hosley’s pinfall victory over Dakota’s Tyler Simmer in the 1A 145-pound state quarterfinals on Thursday at State Farm Center initiated a Rockets run that included teammates Grant Albaugh and Nick Nosler also advancing to the semifinals in their respective weight classes.
“It means a lot. I’ve never been involved in that. I’ve always been too light for that,” Hosley said. “It feels great giving my teammates momentum to roll through, and me starting stuff for them.
“We’re starting the (state) finals at 45. Hopefully, I get there (and) hopefully I can start the team off with a good W and carry the momentum.”
Hosley overcame an early opposing takedown in his preliminary match Thursday versus Reed-Custer’s Landon Markle, eventually collecting a 19-4 technical-fall victory.
That bout lasted 4 minutes, 45 seconds.
It took Hosley just 3:18 to plant Simmer’s shoulders to the mat in the quarterfinal round, after which he shared a vigorous high-five with Unity coach Logan Patton before pointing to Rockets fans in the surrounding stands.
“I’m feeling great right now,” Hosley said. “It gave me a lot of confidence. I’m just ready to wrestle. I’m just excited.”
The senior Albaugh and the junior Nosler competed back-to-back on the same mat later in the quarterfinals.
First Albaugh gutted out a 5-1 decision win over Winnebago’s Mannix Faworski. Then Nosler pulled off an even closer victory by decisioning Lena-Winslow’s Drew Mensendike 3-0.
Albaugh was wrestling at 220 during his sophomore state tournament of 2019-2020, in which he lost each of his two matches.
“It’s really nice. I obviously had an experience like this earlier in the year with football (qualifying for the Class 3A state championship game). Never done something like this personally, though,” Albaugh said. “Little bit closer than I would’ve liked, but I was able to pull away.”
Albaugh was quick to note the benefit of training within a program that advanced eight athletes to the state stage, including one at every weight between 160 and 285.
“Tell you what, murderers’ row makes for absolutely amazing practice partners,” Albaugh said. “In our own practice room, I see nothing but the best of the best”
Nosler appeared to suffer a tweaked knee in the second period of his quarterfinal contest, briefly having it looked at by a trainer. Once the match restarted, though, Nosler almost immediately took down Mensendike for a critical two points.
“I’ve got to fight through pain. That’s what Patton taught me, at least,” Nosler said. “(My knee) is obviously going to hurt later, but feels really good after that win.”
Nosler said he was inspired by watching Albaugh’s quarterfinal performance front and center.
“It feels great because I thought I had to follow suit,” Nosler said. “I couldn’t go out there and lose on the same mat that Grant just won on.”
Albaugh defeated Tremont’s TJ Connor by fall during the preliminaries, while Nosler scored a fall on St. Thomas More’s Brody Cuppernell in the first round.
Unity boasted five quarterfinals entries on the day to lead the area in that regard. Junior Kyus Root at 170 and senior Karson Richardson at 285 also pushed through the preliminary stage, though they lost via fall and 10-7 decision, respectively, in their second matches.
Also part of the Rockets’ opening day at state, freshman Kaden Inman (120) and seniors Nat Nosler (160) and Oran Varela (220) dropped their preliminary contests.
Unity posted a cumulative record of 8-5. And the Rockets will have plenty of chances to add more victories to that ledger on Friday.
Including in three championship semifinals.
“I’m proud to be back in the semis,” Hosley said. “It’s always a great moment to be here, and it’s great to have fun. I’m just trying to enjoy my senior year and make a statement that I’m a state champion.”