RANTOUL — Tony Reetz might need to call in a favor to fulfill a bargain he made with his Unity girls’ track and field athletes.
“I made the mistake a few years ago of promising the girls that any state qualifiers I had, I’d get a pedicure for,” Reetz said with a chuckle. “That was easy when it was four or five girls. I don’t know what our total is (this year), but it’s a lot.”
The Rockets qualified 17 event entries for next week’s Class 2A state preliminaries through Thursday’s Rantoul Sectional at the Roger Quinlan Track Complex, propelling the program to its first sectional championship since 2008.
“Every single heat, every single event, it seemed like somebody could get out. It was pretty unbelievable,” said Reetz, whose program produced 112 points to outlast runner-up Champaign Central (110 1/2). “There’s other good sectionals and there’s other great teams, but I don’t know that there’s another sectional that’s as stacked as what we had here.”
Strong competition and ideal weather conditions led to a whopping 51 state berths from the local contingent of Unity, Central (13), Mahomet-Seymour (seven), Monticello (four), Rantoul (four), Clinton (three) and Urbana (three).
The Rockets excelled across the board, advancing at least one entry from all but three of Thursday’s 18 events.
That included a foursome in all four relays. Unity won the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 9 minutes, 46.07 seconds courtesy sophomores Camryn Reedy, Josie Cler and Ashlyn Denney and freshman Mackenzie Pound.
“Going into the season we thought our relays would be our strong point,” Reetz said. “The thing that jumped out to me (Thursday) was the individual events.”
Leading the charge in that regard was junior Bri Ritchie. She claimed the long jump title with a leap of 17 feet, 11 inches and also advanced to state individually in the 100 hurdles (third place, 16.08 seconds) and 300 hurdles (second, 48.11).
“(Long jump) was definitely the highlight of the day,” said Ritchie, who ran on the state-qualifying 400 relay unit as well. “The fitness level is definitely not where I want it to be, but the muscle memory has kicked in a bit. ... Definitely very rewarding.”
Ritchie missed a good chunk of April with a grade-two hamstring strain.
“Was not expecting as big a jump as I had in the prelim or final (Thursday),” Ritchie said. “I haven’t had any pain. I still can’t explode the way I want to out of blocks ... but it’s safe enough for me to go out and do these races.”
Other multi-event state qualifiers for the Rockets were senior Kayla Nelson (200, 400 relay, 800 relay); senior Lauren Miller (400 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay); junior Erica Woodard (1,600, 3,200); freshman Jillian Schlittler (400 relay, 800 relay); Reedy (800, 3,200 relay); Cler (1,600 relay, 3,200 relay); Denney (400, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay); and Pound (800, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay).
“The girls just emerged out of kind of those plateaus they had been in,” Reetz said, “and just busted through that glass ceiling and performed when it mattered the most.”
Coach Guthrie Hood’s Central squad actually came away with more event wins than Unity, five versus two. The Maroons continued to thrive in the sprint relays. Their 400 relay tandem of freshman Izzy Roundtree, senior Braelyn Alexander, sophomore Kelecia Maynor and senior Kennedy Ramshaw placed first in 47.75, and their 800 relay group of Roundtree, senior Kyla Canales, junior Ellie Walker and Maynor prevailed in 1:44.70.
“I’m very excited,” Maynor said. “I just really want to do good, and I want my teammates to do good as well. ... I know we’re good, and I know we came in here and did what we wanted to do and what we were supposed to do for the team.”
Ramshaw typically is on that 800 relay foursome as well, but she instead ran just her second 400 of the season along with the 200. She qualified for state in both individual events, winning the 400 in 56.95.
“I’ve never been on a team like this before where we’re continually winning,” Ramshaw said while working one of her thighs with a massage gun after the 400. “It’s just an amazing feeling of feeling accomplished.”
Alexander and senior Nevaeh Essien tacked on field event victories for Central. Alexander won triple jump at 35-41/2, and Essien threw farthest in discus at 117-0.
Rantoul senior Brianna Dixon arguably was the star of the entire meet, even as her team ranked fourth of 16 at the sectional with 45 points. Most of those points came from Dixon, who won all four events she entered. She claimed the 100 in 12.50, took the 200 in 25.10, snagged the 100 hurdles win in 14.13 and overtook the high jump field at 5-5.
“I’m feeling good,” Dixon said. “I had a PR (personal record) in the hurdles. I hadn’t PR’d at all this (outdoor) season or indoor, so having that PR made me feel good. ... And I believe I just PR’d in the 200. I hope I did. I’m just feeling good.”
Dixon will be the only Eagle competing in next week’s 2A state preliminaries, scheduled for Friday at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston. She’s the reigning 2A state runner-up in both the 100 hurdles and high jump.
She also relished getting to say goodbye to her home track and field facility with a dominant sectional performance.
“Last year we only had one home meet, and I couldn’t even go. I believe I had a funeral to go to,” Dixon said. “I have a lot of support from the community. ... It just makes me feel happy, especially to know that I did good.”
One other local event victory Thursday was delivered by Clinton senior Alayna Earle. She surpassed Unity sophomore Lauren Shaw in shot put with her very last throw, winning the contest at 36-101/4.