FISHER — The Unity softball schedule doesn’t contain very many lulls under coach Aimee Davis’ direction.
Trying to guide the Rockets to their third consecutive IHSA Class 2A state tournament appearance means her players can’t have anything handed to them.
Unity is in the midst of an especially trying stretch. Owning wins over Paris, Salt Fork and Bloomington Central Catholic within the last four days leading up to Tuesday’s nonconference bout at Fisher.
“I told the girls, ‘This is pretty much what it’s going to be like,’ at least in the postseason,” Davis said. “We’ve got to learn to play in it.”
About 24 hours after outlasting BCC by a 1-0 margin, the Rockets again showed their grit by collecting a 3-2 victory versus the Bunnies at Kellar Field.
“(Monday) was a huge confidence boost for us, beating a good pitcher (BCC’s Emily York), and I think these girls are just filling into their roles,” Davis said. “It took some time, and we pushed a little bit harder than we sometimes have in the past.
“But the girls are finding their groove, and it’s a great feeling.”
Unity’s seventh consecutive win wasn’t a perfect masterpiece. But the Rockets (16-5) displayed their mettle in some important moments and did just enough to prevent Fisher (11-4) from avenging last season’s 15-0 Unity win in this matchup.
“It’s just a new ballgame,” Rockets senior catcher Reece Sarver said. “We have the same goal: Go out there and attack. We knew we could do that.”
“We’re just trying to take it one game at a time,” Unity sophomore infielder/pitcher Lindy Bates added. “We’re trying to take it one win at a time and keep it going.”
Neither team scored across the first three innings, as pitching and defense shone through for both clubs.
Fisher senior starting pitcher Kylan Arndt struck out each of the first two batters she faced and allowed two hits through her initial 10 hitters faced.
Arndt received backup from senior center fielder Aundreha Kelley in the form of a spot-on Kelley throw to cut down Rockets sophomore Lauren Haas trying to stretch a third-inning single into a double.
Unity senior starter Ashlyn Miller also logged two strikeouts in the first three innings and retired each of the first six hitters she faced.
The third frame brought about some trouble for the left-hander, with two singles and a fielding error loading the bases for Fisher and only one out.
But Miller induced a flyout from Bunnies senior Karsyn Burke, after which Rockets sophomore right fielder Maegan Rothe fired a strike to Sarver at home plate and caught Fisher sophomore Kimberly Schoonover trying to score.
The story changed in the top of the fourth inning.
Bates led off and bopped the first pitch she saw from Arndt over the fence in left-center field for a solo home run.
“My first at-bat I saw a lot of pitches,” Bates said. “I struck out my first at-bat ... and I just wanted to get on for my team. I just wanted a base hit.”
Junior Ruby Tarr then slashed a single to bring up Sarver, who powered an Arndt offering out of the park in left field. The ball landed with a heavy thud on a nearby car’s roof.
“It’s been two or three just in the last week,” Davis said with a laugh when asked how many vehicles Sarver has dented via home run.
“I was down in the count,” Sarver added, “and knew I had to get a ball in play.”
Unity had a fourth run that inning taken off the board when it was realized the Rockets’ written batting order contained a mistake, leading to a pure out replacing an RBI groundout by Haas.
The Bunnies almost turned that fact into a big problem for their opponents.
Arndt set the stage for a comeback by stranding the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning, striking out Rothe to end that threat.
Fisher sophomore Paige Hott began the bottom of the fifth with a double and scored on an RBI groundout from junior Jenna Clemmons. Kelley then singled with two out, advanced to second on a Miller wild pitch and scored on a single from senior Kallie Evans.
All of this pulled Fisher within 3-2 and drove Miller from the pitcher’s circle. Coach Ken Ingold’s squad wasn’t finished fighting, either.
“This is the type of game that our program, we need to play,” Ingold said. “We went toe to toe with ... one of the best teams in the area. That should tell our girls that we’re pretty good.”
The Bunnies put Bates, relieving Miller at pitcher, under significant pressure in the sixth inning. Each of their first three batters reached base courtesy two singles and a fielding error.
Bates wiggled free from this major jam by forcing a Hott popout and striking out both Schoonover and Clemmons.
“My coaches always tell me to just throw strikes,” Bates said. “My defense has got me, and lately we’ve really been working (well) together, so I’ve really been trusting them.”
Fisher gave Unity one final scare when Kelley — who went 2 for 2 on the day — led off the bottom of the seventh by reaching on another Rockets fielding miscue.
She ultimately was left standing on second base after Bates carved through the Bunnies’ 1-2-3 hitters in Evans, Burke and Arndt.
“That was huge of Lindy Bates to get out of that, bases loaded no outs (in the sixth),” Davis said. “We could’ve easily just folded right there, but we continued to make plays.”
Evans and Kelley each singled twice to lead the offense for Fisher, which turns around into a Heart of Illinois Conference challenge versus Heyworth on Wednesday.
“We’ve got to hit a little more with runners on base,” Ingold said. “I told the girls afterward, ‘There’s no moral victories, because it’s a game we could’ve won.’ But it sure beats last year.”
Unity, which garnered two hits apiece from Tarr and Miller, also faces an HOIC foe on Wednesday. The Rockets will welcome Tri-Valley to Tolono for nonconference action.
“We knew what each other was capable of (this season),” Sarver said. “We’re growing together, and we’re becoming stronger.”