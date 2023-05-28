TOLONO — The spot to be early Saturday afternoon at Unity softball’s home field was behind home plate.
It’s where the sectional champion gathered to snap a few quick team photos, share warm hugs and enjoy the moment.
Standing in shallow right field and forming a circle around coach Aimee Davis, however, was where Unity found itself at the same time St. Anthony was relishing the spoils of victory.
St. Anthony outlasted the host Rockets 8-6, rallying from a four-run deficit in the final two innings to earn a Class 2A sectional championship in front of a large crowd that had fans lining the fences down both the first-base and third-base lines, along with a significant presence beyond the outfield fences as the beds of pickup trucks quickly became go-to seating options.
Hugs ensued for players within Davis’ program after the game, but the tears flowed freely, too, since the Rockets (29-10) won’t advance to the 2A state tournament for the third consecutive season.
“We laid it out all on the field,” Unity junior shortstop Ruby Tarr said. “The game played itself out. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but I still think we played our hearts out.”
Unity led 6-2 after five innings thanks to a productive offense against St. Anthony starter Lucy Fearday. Sophomore Lindy Bates drilled a solo home run over the left-center field fence in the bottom of the fifth to give the Rockets a 5-2 lead, and Unity tacked on another run later in the inning on an RBI fielder’s choice by sophomore right fielder Maegan Rothe to go up 6-2.
But that’s when the good vibes stopped for Unity. St. Anthony (23-3) tied the game at 6 in the top of the sixth, with a two-run home run by third baseman Anna Faber trimming Unity’s lead to 6-5. The Bulldogs then tied the game three batters later when center fielder Adysen Rios dropped a bloop single into center field to score shortstop and leadoff hitter Cameran Rios, who had doubled with two outs off Bates.
“We got a lot of opportunities every single inning,” St. Anthony coach Makayla Taylor said. “There were times when we didn’t string it together, but that third time through the lineup, they were set and really knew what Lindy was throwing.”
Bates walked Fearday to start the top of the seventh and Davis elected to replace the right-hander with senior left-hander Ashlynn Miller in the pitcher’s circle.
“I thought Lindy did OK to start, but they kind of got on to her a little bit towards the end,” Davis said. “We brought Ashlynn in just to change it up. I felt that was going to give us our best chance at that point.”
Miller and St. Anthony first baseman Sydney Kibler engaged in a nine-pitch battle once the left-handed Miller took over pitching, but Kibler drilled the full-count pitch from Miller into the right-center field gap for an opposite-field double to score courtesy runner Nora Gannaway and give St. Anthony a 7-6 lead. The Bulldogs made it 8-6 on the next pitch thrown by Miller when Faber came through clutch again with a single to right field that scored Kibler and gave St. Anthony a two-run cushion.
“We still had confidence,” Unity senior catcher Reece Sarver said. “We knew we could do it. We’ve been in these situations plenty of times throughout this season, and we all know we were capable.”
The Rockets did make St. Anthony work a bit for the final out and did not go down quietly in the bottom of the seventh.
Bates led off with her third hit of the game with a single to center field and with one out, Sarver was hit by a pitch to put two runners on with only one out. But Fearday induced groundballs from the next two Unity hitters — sophomore first baseman Sophia Beckett and Rothe — that turned into fielder’s choices and ended Unity’s season one win shy of another sectional title.
“It’s bittersweet,” Davis said before pausing 10 seconds to gather her composure. “It hurts. I know the seniors wanted this real bad. I told the girls at the end, they accomplished a lot. It was a season where no one really cared what they did because we lost eight seniors from last year. For them to turn around and win 29 games and set a single-season record for wins and make it to this game, just says a lot about the fight of this group.”
Unity will graduate only Sarver, Miller and Abbie Pieczynski. The elevated expectations with the program will remain into next spring.
But the disappointment and mixed emotions the Rockets were left to handle on Saturday afternoon won’t go away quickly. Especially knowing St. Anthony will play Quincy Notre Dame at 11 a.m. Monday in Decatur in a super-sectional game on the Millikin University campus, while the Rockets won’t get to play together again this season.
“I’m going to miss the seniors tremendously,” said Tarr, who went 3 for 4 with a two-run triple that staked Unity to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. “I’ve been with Reece, Ashlyn and Abbie for a long time now. They’re definitely going to be missed.”
The return of Tarr, Bates (3 for 4, RBI), sophomore third baseman Jenna Adkins (2 for 4, RBI), sophomore first baseman Sophia Beckett (2 for 4) and others who made this season a success for the Rockets, though, should keep the standard high surrounding the Rockets in 2024.
“Growing up with these girls and having played tee-ball with all of them, it was a lot of fun,” Sarver said. “It sucks losing, but it’s been a great ride.”