FORSYTH — Unity softball’s celebration after winning Saturday’s Class 2A sectional championship against Effingham St. Anthony wasn’t subdued, but to call it exuberant would be a stretch.
The Rockets rushed senior pitcher Taylor Henry after recording the final out of their 3-2 victory at Forsyth Park and again after Henry grabbed the sectional plaque from Maroa-Forsyth athletic director Phil Applebee. But they were kind of matter of fact in celebrating their latest accomplishment.
Winning never gets old, but a sectional title was just a bit of been there, done that for Unity. It was a second straight for the Rockets, whose aspirations this spring include a return trip to Peoria for the state tournament. Beating St. Anthony in the sectional was just another step in the process, which will continue at 11 a.m. Monday in a super-sectional showdown with Macomb (21-6) in Decatur.
The only deviation from Saturday’s more straightforward celebration came when Aimee Davis paid off a promise to her team. It was the Unity coach hitting “The Griddy” after the team photo was taken with the sectional plaque.
“They said regionals, and I said I’m going to put the ante up a little bit and said sectionals,” Davis said about doing the dance move created by former Louisiana wide receiver Allen Davis and made popular by his longtime friend Ja’Marr Chase both at LSU and with the Cincinnati Bengals.
“I have no idea what I looked like,” Davis continued. “I hope it’s not on TV.”
Henry was the instigator behind getting a Griddy promise from Davis. It was something she had thought about from the beginning of the season before getting Davis to agree.
“Our wrestling team does it because we also have a really good wrestling team,” Henry said. “Coach (Logan) Patton always does it, and I was like, ‘I want it to be better than that. I know you can do better than Coach Patton.’ I think she did pretty well.”
The sectional title wasn’t guaranteed, of course. A rough first inning for Unity with three errors gifted St. Anthony an early 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs added to their advantage with a solo home run from Anna Faber in the top of the second after she worked Henry in a nine-pitch at bat.
“The first inning, we kind of got a little shaky, but we settled in and played our softball game,” Davis said. “That’s what I told them it was going to take — a darn near perfect game. … I think a lot of it was nerves. We knew this was a win-or-go-home game, as the last three games have been. Once we settled in, we did just fine. We started getting dirty for balls. I think it just took some settling in.”
The turning point was the third inning.
Henry put together a 1-2-3 inning against the heart of St. Anthony’s order, and Unity’s bats got hot in the bottom half of the inning.
Lindy Bates scored on an RBI single by Grace Renfrow to tie the gamea t 2, and Henry’s RBI single that followed drove in Ruby Tarr for the go-ahead, and ultimately winning, run.
“By the third inning when we didn’t let them score, I knew we were going to score and get this going,” Henry said. “We like to score early, so it was important for us to score early. I knew our defense would be super sharp and hold them.”
Unity’s defense did sharpen up after the forgettable first inning. Elise Swanstrom made a diving effort at shortstop for the third out of fourth inning, and Jenna Adkins laid out completely on a dive in right field for the second out of the sixth inning.
“We still put the ball in play — we did what we should — and they made great plays on us,” St. Anthony coach Makayla Walsh said. “Things just kind of fell that way for them. I think we got really complacent there not scoring. … Throughout the whole season, we’ve played a lot of small ball. They took that away from us just the way they shifted on certain batters. I thought it was huge for them.”
Henry wasn’t overpowering in the circle for Unity, but St. Anthony still didn’t manage much offensively by the time the final out was recorded. The Rockets’ right-hander allowed just one more baserunner in the final five innings and finished with two runs allowed — one earned — on three hits to go with four strikeouts.
“Taylor pitched a heck of a game,” Davis said. “Once Taylor started grooving, I was feeling pretty good.”