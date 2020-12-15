CHAMPAIGN — Rod Smith calls being a head coach “a lifelong goal and dream of mine.”
It’s something the 47-year-old aspired to since youth, when he watched his father in the same line of work.
That said, Smith knows the role of Illinois football acting head coach, which was bestowed upon him Sunday, isn’t quite what he had in mind while growing up.
“I wouldn’t say this is the most ideal opportunity,” Smith said Monday.
That’s because it comes on the heels of Illinois firing Lovie Smith on Sunday morning.
Lovie Smith’s Illinois tenure ended after five seasons, a 17-39 record and a 2019 Redbox Bowl appearance. Rod Smith was the offensive coordinator during three of those seasons, 12 of those victories and the bowl game loss to California.
Now, Rod Smith will oversee the Illini (2-5) when they visit Penn State (3-5) for a 4:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff, part of the Big Ten Champions Week.
It didn’t take long for Rod Smith to start pondering that matchup, potentially the program’s last of 2020 barring an unlikely bowl game bid.
But plans for the Nittany Lions couldn’t completely fill his head either Sunday or Monday. Not when Illini athletic director Josh Whitman parted ways with Lovie Smith a short time before the Illinois-Penn State game was announced.
“It’s been a range of emotions the last 24 hours for myself, our entire staff,” Rod Smith said Monday afternoon. “As the day and night goes by, the next day comes and it’s still raw.”
Whitman spoke with Rod Smith and the other remaining Illini coaches not long after firing Lovie Smith.
Rod Smith didn’t delve into the content of that conversation but described “shock” and “disappointment” as the moment’s chief emotions.
“It’s part of the business. We all know what we signed up for. No one ever really wants to go through it, but here we are,” Rod Smith said. “You take it in stride and recompose yourself, and then get back to work and finish your job.”
Given the staff shakeup that also included the departure of linebackers coach Miles Smith, Lovie Smith’s son, multiple changes are required leading up to Saturday’s game.
Dylan Roney, Carson Hall, Ilir Emini and Michael DiAngelo are taking on enhanced roles with the Illinois defensive ends, linebackers, safeties and quarterbacks, respectively. That’s in addition to Jimmy Lindsey shifting from defensive ends coach to defensive coordinator.
“You get to feel exactly how Lovie felt,” Rod Smith said. “Now you’re responsible for all 120 (players) instead of just your side of the football.”
Rod Smith addressed the Illini on Monday morning, after both Lovie Smith and Whitman did so Sunday.
“Our first and foremost job is to these young men and student-athletes that are here on this football team at this university,” Rod Smith said. “We’re here for the kids, and we’ll make sure we do our (best) to allow them to finish this thing up.”
Whitman said Sunday he initially found it difficult to cut ties with Lovie Smith amid the “unfair” COVID-19 pandemic before eventually deciding it needed to be done.
Rod Smith was diplomatic when asked about being evaluated during a global health crisis.
“You never want to be on this end of the ax,” Rod Smith said. “It’s a tough deal to rack your brain around, particularly in a season like this. (But) we all decided to be college football coaches. We knew what the territory was and what comes with it.”