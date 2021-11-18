CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood is all about fit when it comes to recruiting and building the Illinois men’s basketball roster. That’s fit both on the court and in the overall program.
Ty Rodgers? He fits. And that’s almost not going far enough in saying the 6-foot-7, 210-pound wing is what the Illinois coach wants. Rodgers basically checks every potential box.
Winning pedigree? Check.
Ability to play multiple position? Check.
Legitimate ball handling and passing skills? Check.
Reputation as a lockdown defender? Check.
Underwood was high enough on Rodgers that he expedited the recruiting process. Illinois offered the Grand Blanc, Mich., native in early August, got him on campus for an official visit in mid-September and hosted him again last Friday for the win against Arkansas State.
The culmination of three-plus months of making Rodgers a clear priority paid off Wednesday when he signed his National Letter of Intent to join fellow four-star recruits Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris in Illinois’ 2022 recruiting class.
“He’s been a priority for us for some time and a young guy we feel fits everything that we’re about,” Underwood said late Wednesday afternoon.
Rodgers’ versatility meshes with the type of player Illinois is trying to recruit. He’s also different enough in skill set and playing style from current freshmen Luke Goode and RJ Melendez that they can easily play together starting with the 2022-23 season.
“Ty is one of the most versatile players in this class,” said Underwood, while also comparing his skill set, ability and size to Draymond Green. The 2012 Big Ten Player of the Year at Michigan State was named the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and has won three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors.
“I think he can be the best two-way player in this class,” Underwood continued about Rodgers. “It was amazing as we talked to young people in the recruiting process, the one guy that they always thought was the hardest to score against was Ty Rodgers. Ty has tremendous versatility and can really play any position on the court. I mean that.”
As important as Rodgers’ versatility is his basketball background. Particualry the amount of winning he’s done. Like Epps and Harris, Rodgers has a high school state championship on his résumé after leading Grand Blanc (Mich.) to the Division I championship last season. The Bobcats finished the season 15-2, and Rodgers, who is the nephew of former Michigan State and NBA star Jason Richardson, averaged 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals.
“You guys know in trying to build a culture and now sustain a culture, the winning piece is extremely important,” Underwood said. “All three of these young guys won state championships. All three had very successful stints in the summer. All three of these young guys bring that winning culture and are bringing that to Champaign and the University of Illinois.”
Rodgers’ successful summer came on the Nike EYBL circuit with Meanstreets, and he’ll play for Tai Streets again as a high school senior after transferring to Thornton. Rodgers put up 8.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this summer, and Meanstreets went 11-3 and made it to the Peach Jam semifinals.
It was that Meanstreets connection that paid off for Illinois. First-year assistant coach Tim Anderson was previously the program director for Meanstreets and already had a rapport with Rodgers when he officially started at Illinois in late July.
“It is so much about relationships and building bonds and building trust in that process,” Underwood said. “In a lot of these cases, I’m the last piece to come in and get involved. ... (Rodgers) and Tim have a great relationship. He’s a guy that I loved when I saw him on the circuit. To go into the state of Michigan and recruit, that speaks volumes to Tim’s connection with the family and connection with the young man. This staff has done yeoman’s job of fighting through and putting the pieces together that fit us. I’m really excited about that.”
Rodgers chose Illinois ahead of Michigan State, Alabama and Memphis. Ranked as a consensus four-star recruit, Rodgers elevated Illinois’ 2022 recruiting class significantly when he signed Wednesday. Adding Rodgers to Epps and Harris bumped the Illini up to fourth in the Big Ten and 18th nationally from eighth and 38th, respectively, before his decision.
“It’s a pretty darn good feeling knowing I’ve got him in my locker room and won’t have to face him,” Underwood said. “I don’t get as wrapped up into who we beat. I know I love that kid and sure as heck don’t want him in somebody else’s locker room and have to play against him. It’s a great fit for us, and that’s the way I look at it.”