COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Future Illini Ty Rodgers was one of 27 players selected for the U18 FIBA Americas training camp scheduled for May 26-June 2 in Houston. Those athletes will vie for one of 12 roster spots to represent USA Basketball at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12.

Rodgers is coming off a stellar senior season at Thornton. The Saginaw, Mich., native transferred to the state for his final year of high school and averaged 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds, eight assists, 3.3 steals and three blocks for the Wildcats in the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward also played in the Jordan Brand Classic last month with some of the top players in the country in the Class of 2022.

The FIBA Americas U18 roster could comprise players from the 2021-24 classes. Most of the training camp invitees are from the 2022 and 2023 classes. Rodgers will compete with the following players:

Class of 2021

Corey Floyd, 6-3, G, Providence

Class of 2022

Mark Armstrong, 6-3, G, St. Peter's Prep (N.J.), Villanova

Amari Bailey, 6-4, G, Sierra Canyon (Calif.), UCLA

Anthony Black, 6-7, G, Duncanville (Texas), Arkansas

Eric Dailey Jr., 6-6, F, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Dior Johnson, 6-2, G, Southern Cal Academy (Calif.), Oregon

Nick Smith, 6-4, G, North Little Rock (Ark.), Arkansas

Seth Trimble, 6-2, G, Menomonee Falls (Wis.), North Carolina

Jordan Walsh, 6-7, F, Link Academy (Mo.), Arkansas

Kel'el Ware, 7-0, C, North Little Rock (Ark.), Oregon

Cam Whitmore, 6-6, F, Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Villanova

Class of 2023

Matt Bewley, 6-8, F, Overtime Elite

*Omaha Biliew, 6-8, F, Link Academy (Mo.)

*Xavier Booker, 6-10, C, Cathedral (Ind.)

Kanaan Carlyle, 6-2, G, Milton (Ga.), Stanford

Stephon Castle, 6-6, G, Covington (Ga.), Connecticut

Isaiah Collier, 6-3, G, Wheeler (Ga.)

Caleb Foster, 6-4, G, Oak Hill Academy (Va.), Duke

*Brandon Gardner, 6-7, F, Word of God (N.C.)

Brandon Garrison, 6-9, F, Del City (Okla.)

GG Jackson, 6-8, F, Ridge View (S.C.), North Carolina

Carter Lang, 6-10, F, St. Anne's-Belfield (Va.)

Jared McCain, 6-2, G, Centennial (Calif.), Duke

Ja'Kobe Walter, 6-5, G, McKinney (Texas)

Bryson Warren, 6-2, G, Overtime Elite

Class of 2024

Derik Queen, 6-9, F, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

*FYI: Has Illinois offer

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

