COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Future Illini Ty Rodgers was one of 27 players selected for the U18 FIBA Americas training camp scheduled for May 26-June 2 in Houston. Those athletes will vie for one of 12 roster spots to represent USA Basketball at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12.
Rodgers is coming off a stellar senior season at Thornton. The Saginaw, Mich., native transferred to the state for his final year of high school and averaged 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds, eight assists, 3.3 steals and three blocks for the Wildcats in the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward also played in the Jordan Brand Classic last month with some of the top players in the country in the Class of 2022.
The FIBA Americas U18 roster could comprise players from the 2021-24 classes. Most of the training camp invitees are from the 2022 and 2023 classes. Rodgers will compete with the following players:
Class of 2021
Corey Floyd, 6-3, G, Providence
Class of 2022
Mark Armstrong, 6-3, G, St. Peter's Prep (N.J.), Villanova
Amari Bailey, 6-4, G, Sierra Canyon (Calif.), UCLA
Anthony Black, 6-7, G, Duncanville (Texas), Arkansas
Eric Dailey Jr., 6-6, F, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Dior Johnson, 6-2, G, Southern Cal Academy (Calif.), Oregon
Nick Smith, 6-4, G, North Little Rock (Ark.), Arkansas
Seth Trimble, 6-2, G, Menomonee Falls (Wis.), North Carolina
Jordan Walsh, 6-7, F, Link Academy (Mo.), Arkansas
Kel'el Ware, 7-0, C, North Little Rock (Ark.), Oregon
Cam Whitmore, 6-6, F, Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Villanova
Class of 2023
Matt Bewley, 6-8, F, Overtime Elite
*Omaha Biliew, 6-8, F, Link Academy (Mo.)
*Xavier Booker, 6-10, C, Cathedral (Ind.)
Kanaan Carlyle, 6-2, G, Milton (Ga.), Stanford
Stephon Castle, 6-6, G, Covington (Ga.), Connecticut
Isaiah Collier, 6-3, G, Wheeler (Ga.)
Caleb Foster, 6-4, G, Oak Hill Academy (Va.), Duke
*Brandon Gardner, 6-7, F, Word of God (N.C.)
Brandon Garrison, 6-9, F, Del City (Okla.)
GG Jackson, 6-8, F, Ridge View (S.C.), North Carolina
Carter Lang, 6-10, F, St. Anne's-Belfield (Va.)
Jared McCain, 6-2, G, Centennial (Calif.), Duke
Ja'Kobe Walter, 6-5, G, McKinney (Texas)
Bryson Warren, 6-2, G, Overtime Elite
Class of 2024
Derik Queen, 6-9, F, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
*FYI: Has Illinois offer