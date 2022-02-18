CHICAGO — Ty Rodgers stepped into the compact Kenwood Academy gym on Wednesday night knowing he’d have to deliver a special performance if Thorton wanted to leave with a win.
Rodgers has shined all season for Thornton, with the Illini signee capable of a triple-double every time his 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame takes to the court with the Wildcats.
He did so again against Kenwood, leading Thornton to a thrilling 73-71 win against an opposing cast full of potential future college teammates. Electric Kenwood guard Dai Dai Ames, the top in-state recruit in the Class of 2023, and 6-7 teammate Davis Loury both have Illinois offers.
But in a toasty, sold-out gym, Rodgers made decisive plays on both ends, finishing with 20 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots in a signature performance by one of the state’s top players.
“I just feel like we had more heart at the end of the day,” Rodgers said. “That comes with working on those situations in practice.”
Thornton has notched notable wins against St. Rita, Bloom and Kankakee, but the Wildcats narrowly lost out on the Southland Conference title to Bloom. Wednesday night’s dramatic victory — at a rising South Side power, nonetheless — sends the Wildcats into the Class 3A postseason in style and on the back of 10 straight wins.
For Rodgers, it’s proof that joining Tai Streets at Thornton — the former NFL and Michigan wide receiver also coaches Rodgers’ AAU team, Meanstreets, in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League — was the right move ahead of his arrival at Illinois after he transferred from Michigan before the season.
“Coming out here to Chicago was one of the best things I could’ve done,” Rodgers said. “Just being around this environment, being around loud crowds, that’s how it’s going to be in college, so this is great for me.”
He does it all
Rodgers looked like a man on a mission in warmups, and his influence for Thornton became clear within a few possessions.
Despite his size, Rodgers looks right at home running the point for the Wildcats. He’s got a sure handle on the ball, good vision and commands the attention of virtually every defender on the floor.
Streets believes giving Rodgers some time as the primary ball handler is important for his development.
“He’s learned a lot because he’s used to it,” Streets said. “I know he didn’t play the point at his old school. I think it just opened up another aspect that people probably didn’t know to the extent he’s doing it.”
With Kenwood senior Niel Davis draped all over him, Rodgers showed he can create as much as he can score. He attacks with a swift first step and can finish with contact or spread the ball to the perimeter.
“(Creating for others) makes everybody want to play with you,’ Rodgers said. “You don’t want to be able to walk in the gym and they’re like, ‘No, I don’t want him on my team, I don’t want to play with him.’ Walking in and giving these guys confidence is huge for me.”
Rodgers did struggle at times with turnovers against Kenwood’s pressure, but Streets is more than happy to live with mistakes he can learn from.
“He does everything on the court,” Streets said. “I mean, he’s going to make the right play. We want him to shoot more, but that’s just his nature. He tries to make everybody better. He finds everybody.
“That’s rare these days because everybody looks to score, score, score. He’s trying to win. And bottom line, he’s going to do whatever it takes to win.”
Clutch performance
Thornton trailed 31-26 after a first half that left players on both sides visibly winded, and the Broncos held Rodgers to six points. He shined more defensively in the first half, proving his versatility and endurance by forcing opponents into all kinds of turnovers.
Rodgers guarded multiple positions, matching up against Nevada signee Trey Pettigrew in the first quarter before switching to Loury for some of the second quarter, helping limit him to seven points and seven rebounds. When Ames starting hitting shots in the second half, Rodgers saw his duties shift toward the sharpshooting point guard.
With the game knotted at 37 in the third quarter, Rodgers tied up Loury for a jump ball as he attempted to score inside. Shortly after, Rodgers crossed over his defender as a screen arrived, then smoothly scored over 6-9 center Jaden Smith to give Thornton a 41-37 lead with 2:27 to play in the third.
After Ames lost his footing while leading a fastbreak, Brandon Botley sprung Rodgers at the other end for an emphatic slam, seemingly putting the game out of reach with a 54-42 lead with 4:12 to play.
But the Broncos rallied force overtime, led by Ames and senior Darius Robinson, who transferred to Kenwood from Thornton before the season. Ames finished the game with 18 points and seven rebounds.
“This was pretty personal to us,” Rodgers said. “Everybody knows the guy that transferred. I think we came out here and solidified our spot.”
Thornton junior Vincent Rainey splashed jumpers all night, scoring 28 points. Another guard, Elijah Brooks, calmly sank a mid-range jumper to tie the game with four seconds left, leading to overtime after Ames’ last-second three-pointer clanked off the back of the rim.
When the final buzzer sounded, Rodgers put one fist up in the air in triumph, gleefully joining his celebrating teammates as purple-clad Wildcats fans roared in a frenzy behind the bench.
“Just giving that momentum going into the playoffs, man,” Rodgers said of the win’s importance. “We’re goning to take a run at this state ‘ship.”
Just a winner
Illini fans could get an opportunity to catch Rodgers in action in the state tournament at State Farm Center on March 10-12 if the Wildcats can replicate Wednesday’s performance in the coming weeks.
Thornton is one of the favorites to get out of the 3A Marian Catholic Sectional, clocking in as the second seed behind Hillcrest.
While he keeps his focus on the present, Rodgers doesn’t hold back his excitement for the future. In the Illini, he sees the ideal environment for him to develop his game and thrive.
Rodgers compared Streets’ coaching style to Brad Underwood, noting it drew him to the program.
“(Streets) is one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for,” Rodgers said. “He gets on us. He doesn’t care who you are, he gets on us. And I know that’s what Coach Brad is going to do at Illinois, so it was perfect to get me ready for that.”
Rodgers will take his talents to Champaign after choosing the Illini over conference rivals Michigan State and Michigan. He was surprised to hear of Illinois’ loss to Rutgers after his win on Wednesday, but he had no doubt they’d bounce back.
“Just from me taking visits there, just going to games and being in that locker room with them, win or lose, they’re still locked in,” Rdogers said. “Everybody is still positive. It’s a brotherhood, and that’s what I really wanted going into college. That’s why I picked Illinois.”
Meanwhile, Streets is brimming with confidence that Rodgers can help Illinois sustain its success into the future.
“He doesn’t like all that attention and all that. He’s just a winner,” Streets said. “He loves to play basketball and he wants to win.
“He’s going to be ready to go and make an impact right away at Illinois just because of his demeanor, his mindset and he can fit in with guys. He’s a sponge. He’s willing to learn, too, so I think he’s going to be great.”