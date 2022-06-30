CHAMPAIGN — Ty Rodgers didn’t necessarily feel validated when he made the Team USA roster for the FIBA U18 Americas Championship at the beginning of June.
The Illinois freshman was already confident in his game.
Confident that he belonged.
Confident that he could compete with the top-level talent brought in to battle it out for one of the 12 roster spots.
Confident that he was one of those top talents despite the recruiting rankings.
“It’s just something you walk in the room you kind of know who everybody is,” Rodger said Wednesday, standing inside State Farm Center after finishing up a workout with the Illini. “Especially if you’re ranked under guys. Being an underdog when you walk in the room, you know who people are.
“To be able to compete with the best and show that I am one of the best has been a big thing for me. I feel like I’ve always been underrated a little bit. To be able to go out there and compete with them is definitely a boost to my confidence.”
Rodgers did more than just compete for Team USA earlier this month in Tijuana, Mexico. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing earned a starting role, defended the opposing team’s best guard every game and flashed elite glue-guy ability to help lead the U.S. to a gold medal.
The experience on the Team USA roster further reinforced to Rodgers how important it is to figure out a role and play that role well. The U.S. got most of its scoring punch from Villanova forward Cam Whitmore, Oregon center Kel’el Ware, Duke commit Jared McCain and Villanova guard Mark Armstrong. Rodgers was more than willing to fill the gaps.
“There’s going to be scorers on every team,” Rodgers said. “It comes down to what can you do besides score? I feel like that’s why I made the team and why I made a good impact on the team. ... The little things I did. Diving on the floor. Being able to get rebounds. Being able to guard the best offensive player every game. That was a big thing.”
Rodgers averaged 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his six games in Mexico. He also shot 72.2 percent from the field. The Saginaw, Mich., native might not be a volume shooter, but he can score when the situation calls for it.
Like his senior season at Thornton. Rodgers led the Wildcats in scoring at 17.3 points per game, but also averaged 15.4 rebounds, eight assists, 3.3 steals and three blocks this past winter for a 23-win team that reached the Sweet 16 in Class 3A.
Rodgers believes the narrative that he’s not a scorer has turned him into an underdog. He was ranked anywhere from No. 49 nationally (247Sports) to No. 109 (On3) in the Class of 2022.
“I just feel my game isn’t valued enough just because I don’t score,” Rodgers said. “That’s really it. I do everything else. I feel like they look at that and think I can’t do that. ... I know I’m not a liability. I know I can score if I need to, but I feel like I always know how to find a better shot and can get a better shot for my teammates.”
Rodgers was a somewhat late arrival for Illinois’ summer workouts because he was busy winning a gold medal. The Illini staff also let him have a few days at home between leaving Mexico and arriving in Champaign. So Rodgers has just a handful of practices under his belt, but the focus as he starts his college career has been fine-tuning his overall game.
“I feel like I bring a lot to the table,” Rodgers said. “Now, it’s working on the little things. Keeping my ball handling tight. Being able to knock down an open three-point shot is a big thing we’re working on. We’ve really just been getting in here and getting 1,000 shots up a day. I’m working with (assistant coach Tim Anderson) on my form. That’s really it. We’ve just got to keep getting reps up.”