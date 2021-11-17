Ty Rodgers

Grand Blanc junior forward Ty Rodgers slams a dunk through the net in the first half during the district championship game on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Grand Blanc High School. Grand Blanc clinched the Division 1 district championship title with a 91-52 victory over Davison. (Jake May | MLive.com)

 Jake May/MLive.com

CHAMPAIGN — The final day of the early signing period turned out to be a good one for the Illinois men's basketball team. A week after signing four-star guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris, the Illini added four-star wing Ty Rodgers.

Rodgers, who was at State Farm Center last week for Illinois' 92-53 win against Arkansas State, chose Illinois from a final four that also included Michigan State, Alabama and Memphis. Adding Rodgers to the Class of 2022 with Epps and Harris bumped Illinois up to fourth in the Big Ten and 18th nationally from eighth and  38th, respectively, before his decision.

Rodgers, a Grand Blanc, Mich., native is playing his senior season at Thornton for Tai Streets, who also coached him with Meanstreets on the Nike EYBL circuit. Rodgers averaged 8.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals for Meanstreets this past summer while shooting 54 percent from the field, 33 percent from three-point range and 64 percent from the free throw line.

That solid summer production came after Rodgers led Grand Blanc (Mich.) to the Division I state championship. The Bobcats finished 15-2, and Rodgers, who is the nephew of former Michigan State and NBA star Jason Richardson, averaged 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the 2020-21 season.

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos