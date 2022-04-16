CHICAGO — Ty Rodgers made his presence known in a hurry after checking into the Jordan Brand Classic midway through the first quarter at Hope Student Athletics Center.
Rodgers flew threw the middle of the lane, turning a miss by one of his Team Flight teammates into a rim-rattling putback dunk. Then the future Illinois wing settled into what’s his role every time he steps on the court by doing just about everything.
Team Air got the 118-109 victory against Rodgers’ Team Flight — with Dereck Lively II dunking off an assist by Jett Howard to clinch the win — but the Thornton senior and Saginaw, Mich., native proved he belonged on the court with the bevy of five-star recruits. Rodgers finished the game with eight points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal — and could have at least doubled his assist total if his teammates finished a few more looks at the rim.
“I’ve always felt like I’ve been overlooked, kind of pushed off to the side,” Rodgers said. “I’ve always felt like my game wasn’t valued enough. To be out here and be able to prove myself against the best is a blessing for sure.
“How versatile I am, that’s what they love about me. I’m going to do everything, and I’m going to do whatever I can to try to win.”
Rodgers had the ball in his hands frequently in Friday night’s game. That Team Flight was down a point guard in future Illinois teammate Skyy Clark opened the door for Rodgers to instigate the offense. The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder essentially split point guard duties with Arkansas-bound five-star guard Nick Smith in Team Flight’s second unit. The team was also without Arkansas-bound forward Jordan Walsh and UCLA-bound forward Adem Bona, so coach Steve Smith essentially went with a split squad, divvying up equal playing time in the first three quarters.
The Jordan Brand Classic operated like the NBA All-Star Game in that each of the first three quarters was a mini game and a target score was set for the final untimed quarter. Team Air won the first and third quarters, but took just a 94-93 lead into the final quarter with the target score set at 117.