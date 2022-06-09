What happened
Consider it a moral victory for Puerto Rico in holding Team USA to just 100 points in the final Group B pool play game at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship on Wednesday. The U.S. still posted a 100-55 victory with an Anthony Black to Eric Dailey Jr. alley oop in the final minute getting them to the century mark, but it was somewhat closer than the previous two games. Illinois freshman Ty Rodgers got his second start in three games and finished with six points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in another do-everything performance.
What it means
There was a moment in the first half where Rodgers proved Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s theory that the 2022-23 Illini can still get plenty of post touches even without a dominant center on the court like Kofi Cockburn. Rodgers pulled down a defensive rebound, pushed the ball in transition himself and barreled through the lane for a fast-break dunk. The 6-foot-6 wing is comfortable with the ball in his hands, capable of creating for himself and more than physical enough to finish at the rim even through traffic.
What’s next
A day of rest after three games in three days to start the tournament. Wednesday’s blowout gave Team USA a perfect 3-0 record in pool play and set up a Friday quarterfinal against the last-place team from the other group. (Likely Mexico, who was playing Argentina at press time in the nightin the Wednesday nightcap at Auditorio Zonkeys in Tijuana, Mexico).
Scott Richey