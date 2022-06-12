What happened
Team USA spent a week in Mexico mostly unchallenged the FIBA U18 Americas Championship. A quarter here against Mexico in the quarterfinals. A quarter there against Argentina in the semis. Then, to be frank, not at all in Sunday’s gold medal game against Brazil. Led by 30 points from Villanova’s Cam Whitmore and 21 more from Oregon’s Kel’el Ware, the U.S. posted another blowout with a 102-60 victory to win gold and defend its FIBA U18 Americas Championship title. Illinois’ Ty Rodgers finished with six points, three rebounds and two assists in the win — making all three of his shots in the process.
What it means
Rodgers’ contributions in Sunday’s gold medal game trended more to the defensive end of the court. The 6-foot-6 wing spent the majority of his 20 minutes on the court guarding Brazilian scoring leader Reynan Santos. The 6-4 guard entered Sunday’s championship averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Rodgers locked him up. Santos finished with 15 points, but did so shooting just 6 of 22 from the field (27.3 percent) with zero made three-pointers and looked much more comfortable offensively when Rodgers was on the bench. The physicality and defensive effort from the Illini freshman was on display all week.
What’s next
The official start of Rodgers’ Illinois basketball career. Champaign is his next destination, where he’ll join the team with summer workouts already underway. Fellow freshmen Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris got a jumpstart on their college careers by arriving in C-U in May. Rodgers would have been right there with them if not for his USA Basketball opportunity — an opportunity that could go just as far in helping develop his game. Practicing and playing with some of the top young talent in the country and competing internationally for the first time balances out missing a few weeks on campus in the summer.