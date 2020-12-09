DURHAM, N.C. — Mike Krzyzewski has turned Cameron Indoor Stadium into something akin to a basketball fortress in his four decades at Duke.
Many teams enter. Few, particularly the Blue Devils’ nonconference foes, leave with a win.
But chinks are starting to show through Duke’s armor.
Tuesday night’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge game — a top 10 showdown between No. 6 Illinois and No. 10 Duke — was a role reversal of sorts from how the past few Illini seasons have played out.
Illinois had the veteran team not thrown off kilter by the bright lights of a big stage. This particular freshmen-heavy Duke team couldn’t say the same.
The end result was an 83-68 Illinois victory that gave Duke two losses on its home floor in a week's time following Michigan State’s Champions Classic victory last Tuesday in Durham. The Illini’s 15-point margin of victory tied for the largest Duke home loss outside of ACC play. It also made Illinois the only non-ACC team to win two games at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Krzyzewski’s 41 seasons.
“Let’s be real,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It is Duke, and it is Cameron Indoor. I get it, the fans weren’t here, but it’s still Duke.”
Underwood made sure to note that his team’s maturity and experience played a part in a win where Illinois (4-1) never trailed. The game was tied for for a grand total of 48 seconds. The veteran Illini — led by Ayo Dosunmu’s 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists — led the other 39:12 and most of that by double figures.
"There’s a lot of value in experience,” Underwood said.
Krzyzewski knows the truth of that because he doesn’t have it right now. Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt led Duke (2-2) — and all scorers — with 19 points, but classmate Wendell Moore went scoreless and has just six points in his last three games.
“Some of these young guys are out there a little bit alone,” Krzyzewski said. “We’re just an average team that’s very young that has to get better. ... We got beat by a team that’s better than we are and older, more mature. They kind of imposed their will on us. We’re just not as good as they are."
It was Krzyzewski, then, who discussed the results of Tuesday’s game as a “learning experience.”
That has been Underwood’s line as Illinois went from 26-39 in his first two seasons to a breakout 21-10 record a year ago and now a top 10 ranking so far this season.
Of course, there were lessons to be learned for these Illini in the first two weeks of the season. A flat start against Ohio necessitated an emotionally-charged late rally in the opening weekend. The energy was there, if not the execution, in last week’s loss to No. 2 Baylor.
“It’s a really bad feeling,” Underwood said about that Baylor loss. “I wanted our guys to understand that feeling. We needed to understand it. Then we needed to understand why we had that feeling. It was attention to detail, attention to scouting report (and) execution.”
Dosunmu said he found it intriguing how his team handled some early adversity in that loss to Baylor. Answering that adversity — watching what could have been a winnable game slip away because of execution errors — with a true road win against a top 10 team felt good.
“We did what good programs are supposed to do,” Dosunmu said. “Bounce back. Win or lose, I think we still knew we belonged with the elite of the elite, but it was put up or shut up.
“It was one of those games because a lot of talk was with us in the preseason — you know, this and that — and we came out and had two great opportunities to play two really great teams. We accepted the challenge, we came in and played well and now we have a very hungry Missouri team who has been playing great. We owe them one, definitely.”
Duke now gets another dose of lessons to be learned. The Champions Classic loss to Michigan State was round one. Tuesday night’s double-digit defeat, round two, and again at home.
“A lot of these kids, they've not been in this before,” Krzyzewski said. “For them to come into Cameron — whether there’s fans or not — they’re going to be ready to play. They’re going to be ready to play us. You’re not going to get anyone looking ahead. Our guys have not experienced that yet. They’re experiencing it right now. Hopefully it makes us tougher and better.”
These Illini are battle hardened. By two sub.-500 seasons after Underwood’s arrival, including a record-setting 21 losses in 2018-19. By dropping close games that might have put them over the top earlier in the process.
Enough so that Underwood can't fight the smile that pops up on his face when he says, “We just came into Cameron Indoor and found a way to win.”