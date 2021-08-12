CHAMPAIGN — Pete Roley can’t recall exactly where he was interviewing for a job when the question came up.
But he does remember the query. And his response to it.
“I interviewed for a coach as a young kid. I thought he asked me a very interesting question. He said, ‘What would be your dream job?’” Roley said. “I said, ‘You know what’d be really cool is it’d be awesome to work for Illinois and make Illinois a championship team.’”
That’s exactly what Roley now has the chance to do.
The former Western Illinois quarterback announced via Twitter in late June that he’d be taking over as Illini football’s director of operations. Roley began his work in the role on July 1.
Roley replaces Tim Knox in running day-to-day operations for the program. Knox was Illinois football’s director of operations from 2012 until he accepted a job as Illini assistant director of athletics in charge of capital projects and facilities in late May.
“Being Illinois born and bred, it means something different to me,” said Roley, a North Aurora native. “It’s an opportunity to come home and work for a great staff.”
Roley initially heard about the job opening via social media following his second season as North Carolina State football’s director of operations, also his eighth season overall on the Wolfpack’s staff.
But his first true connection to the gig happened because of Mark Taurisani, Illini football’s chief of staff.
“When that opened, he reached out to some of the guys I worked with directly and said, ‘Hey, would Pete be interested in something like this?’” Roley said.
Roley hadn’t worked alongside Illinois coach Bret Bielema prior to this year, but he did possess ties to wide receivers coach George McDonald, outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane and defensive backs coach Aaron Henry.
And that doesn’t mention Roley being on Dave Doeren’s N.C. State’s staff from 2013-2020 and Doeren’s Northern Illinois staff in 2011 and 2012. Doeren was one of Bielema’s assistant coaches at Wisconsin from 2006-10.
“(Bielema) knows Coach Doeren wouldn’t keep me around if I wasn’t doing it the way it was supposed to be done,” Roley said. “There’s a similarity, even though I never worked for (Bielema) directly, that we’re all connected, and it’s just really cool.”
Roley said Bielema took note of Roley leaving a Wolfpack team that finished 8-4 last season for an Illinois program that won just two games the previous fall.
“I said, ‘Coach, this means something different to me,’” Roley said. “I said, ‘I came to football camp right here. ... My first college game was in this stadium as a little tyke. My Grandpa Roley had season tickets for many years and lived right in town.’
“It’s in my blood. ... That’s what I told him, point blank. Coming here, it brought back all these memories.”
After graduating from Marmion Academy in 2004, Roley spent four years with Western Illinois as a backup quarterback and one season with the Indoor Football League’s RiverCity Rage. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 2008.
Roley also spent two years on his college alma mater’s coaching staff before joining the Northern Illinois staff, initially under Jerry Kill and continuing under Doeren.
Roley said it’s a difficult assignment to follow in the footsteps of Knox, a one-time Football Scoop Operations Director of the Year.
“What’s so awesome for me and Mark is Tim’s still here — and he’s in another building, but he’s still around,” Roley said. “In the operations world, he’s a pretty legendary guy.”
Roley soon will have another place to call home, too. He and wife Anna, along with sons Mason and Colton, are set to close on a house in Mahomet next week.
Until then, Roley is spending his downtime in McDonald’s basement.
“Pete’s awesome. He does everything you want him to do any time you want him to do it,” McDonald said. “It’s like all of us. It’s a family in terms of if there’s slack at one end we go pick it up, and we all try to work together to get one thing done.”
“Family” has been a go-to word for Bielema — with multiple spellings — ever since he started assembling his staff late last year.
Roley sensed that mentality right away.
“It’s not a pitch or anything. The family that he’s building here, the family aspect is real,” Roley said. “He wants people around here that make this place great, and I told him that’s what I want, too. My main goal is to do whatever I’ve got to do to help us win games.”