TUSCOLA — Andy Romine didn't watch or listen to the start of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
But the Tuscola football coach certainly heard about it after its conclusion.
"I just get a text from a parent," Romine told The News-Gazette on Wednesday afternoon, "and it said, 'Did you see what the governor just said in his daily briefing?'"
Romine had not. The parent sent Romine a link to video of the conference.
And then Romine's phone ran out of battery.
"I didn't know really what was going on," Romine said.
It didn't take him long to find out.
In Pritzker's latest press conference amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said he was restricting youth and adult recreation sports — including IHSA activities — beginning Aug. 15 in the state. He began his remarks by saying that "among incidents that lead to higher rates of community spread, the outbreaks tied to youth sports are particularly troubling."
Pritzker then began listing examples to feed into that statement, including Tuscola football announcing Sunday its summer activities were ending prematurely.
Romine told The News-Gazette on Monday this was done because contact tracing was required among members of his program after "two people ... tested positive" for COVID-19 at a business in which some of his athletes also work. Romine said Monday that none of his players had tested positive for COVID-19.
He reiterated that Wednesday in a conversation with The News-Gazette — less than an hour after taking to Twitter and expressing frustration with Pritzker's remarks.
In a four-tweet string published via Tuscola football's Twitter account, Romine described Pritzker mentioning the Warriors as "sickening and shameful," saying that Pritzker showed no integrity by including Tuscola in his comments.
"We have followed the guidelines laid out," Romine wrote. "We have worn masks, social distanced, cleaned equipment, moved equipment to be more safe and efficient. We HAVE NOT HAD ONE kid in our program test positive. But you know who we are, and so do others. So, you exploit our program on your daily briefing to justify your decision. ... I will defend our program and how we have done things during this pandemic to anyone, anytime. Do not make our program part of your agenda. We do not deserve to be there."
Romine still was upset when he explained his tweets to The News-Gazette, his first words on the subject being "it's infuriating."
"Number one, J.B. Pritzker doesn't even know where Tuscola is," Romine said. "Number two, he has no idea that our program has zero — zero — positive tests. Not one."
The News-Gazette on Tuesday reported that Tuscola football and volleyball, as well as East Prairie Middle School boys' and girls' basketball, put a stop to their summer workouts last weekend. Warriors athletic director Ryan Hornaday said this was done because "we're just being cautious."
Romine said the Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday cleared his team to resume activities.
"It just made sense to let the health department do their contact tracing," Romine said. "And so one of (Pritzker's) cronies who writes up these speeches for him saw The News-Gazette and said, 'Oh, Tuscola football. We've heard of them and they're putting it in The News-Gazette. Let's use that.'
"You're trying to find rationale to cancel something. How in the hell are you going to use our program that has no cases? Basically what they're saying is, 'Tuscola football had to cancel because it's running rampant there and they're not doing things right.'"
Romine said that even though he doesn't use Twitter much, he felt compelled to put these particular thoughts on social media.
"I'm not going to try and go out there and self-promote," Romine said. "But that needed to be said because our program got put in a position it didn't deserve to be in right there, and our kids don't need to carry that burden."