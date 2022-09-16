CHAMPAIGN — Ronald Baker III is nonchalant when asked if he prefers to go by Ron or Ronald.
“Whatever people call me,” the Champaign Central sophomore said.
Maroons football coach Tim Turner uses a specific nickname in his cell phone for Baker’s contact listing.
“Ronald Baker, The Touchdown Maker.”
“I’ve had that since that kid was a freshman,” Turner said. “He’s going to be a problem, and I’m glad he’s going to be a problem in a Maroons football jersey.”
Baker displayed his penchant for causing “problems” last Friday night, when Central earned its first win of the season via an 18-13 nonconference victory at Granite City.
The 5-foot-8, 150-pound running back and defensive back returned a fourth-quarter Warriors punt for a touchdown to push the Maroons ahead 18-7. That Baker score proved especially important after Granite City pulled closer with a late touchdown before time expired.
Baker hopes to have a similar effect on Central’s next game, Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff between the Maroons (1-2) and crosstown rival Centennial (3-0) at Tommy Stewart Field.
“It gives me self-confidence. It makes me feel delightful,” Baker said. “My teammates, there’s more of a bond and trust with each other.”
Baker said he was encouraged by numerous classmates to join Central’s football team when he entered high school last year. He had previously played the sport in sixth grade and seventh grade before stopping to focus on junior high cross-country.
One of those friends was Central sophomore running back/linebacker Brock VanDeever, who threw a critical block during Baker’s punt return last week.
“If it wasn’t for him, I don’t know if I would’ve gotten the touchdown,” Baker said. “On punt return, I get really nervous there because I’m the only one back there. Earlier in the game, I made a bad judgment on the ball and let it go back to the 10-yard line. So, this time, I didn’t want that to happen.”
Baker instead charged at the ball aggressively and headed toward one of the sidelines.
“I saw this opening, and I just ran. Everybody was holding their block,” Baker said. “Only one or two people touched me, which didn’t really affect a lot.”
The Maroons’ offense has struggled to find the end zone through three games this season, even with Baker among a host of athletes Turner uses out of the backfield.
Playing on special teams and defense — at either safety or cornerback — gives Baker additional chances to strut his stuff.
He had an idea he’d receive more varsity playing time this season after sticking to the freshman and junior varsity lineups last year. Partially because two older athletes, TJ Starks and Matthew McMullen, moved out of the area and left openings at Baker’s primary positions.
“He’s going to be one of the best athletes in the state of Illinois before he’s a senior,” Turner said, “... as he continues to grow and as he continues to get stronger and understand how to use his body and understand the game.”
Baker earned plenty of recognition as a Central freshman through two other sports: wrestling and track and field.
He qualified for the IHSA boys’ individual state wrestling meet last February, winning one match in the Class 2A 126-pound bracket.
Then, in May, he served as one-fourth of a state-qualifying 1,600-meter relay tandem. The Maroons recorded the 11th-best time in all of 2A, with Baker running the first leg for a performance of 3 minutes, 30.50 seconds.
“Both sports have helped me (with football) a lot,” Baker said. “Wrestling I think more because wrestling has given me, especially on defense, a lot better tackling, a better center of gravity.”
Baker is encouraged to stay physically active by his parents, Ronald Baker Jr. and Dr. Gianina Baker. The younger Baker’s mother is a Unit 4 school board member.
But Ronald Baker III said his parents probably wouldn’t have allowed him to play varsity football last season since he was even smaller physically than he is now.
Baker accepts he’s not the biggest guy on the field right now. At the same time, he wonders how far he could take a career in this venture.
“I love watching the sport. I just had a dream to make it to the NFL, be a pro athlete at something,” Baker said. “I like watching (Minnesota receiver) Justin Jefferson. He’s probably one of my favorites.”
Baker and George Rouse, the Maroons’ sophomore quarterback, had the chance to meet Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning earlier this year at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana — an event in which Mahomet-Seymour senior quarterback Wyatt Bohm coincidentally participated.
“A lot of my best friends were playing,” Baker said, “and it’s a time for me to hang out with them and have some fun.”
Baker admits to getting nervous when he’s on the field — and not just for punt returns. He sometimes can get in his own head about what might go wrong on a given play.
“I feel like I’ve been like this for other sports,” Baker said. “Every single time this happens, I just think about how many times I’ve done this before and tell myself, ‘I can do it. I can do it. I can do it.’”
This approach hints at an aspect of Baker’s personality that Turner said stands out even more than Baker’s athletic talents.
“Ronald’s a very, very humble kid, and with all of the accolades he’s had over this last year, you would never even know it,” Turner said. “Ronald doesn’t walk around with his chest poked out. He just pins people and outruns people and runs for touchdowns.”