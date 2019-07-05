CHAMPAIGN — Cats have nine lives. Ryan Root has nine wins.
With a time of 15 minutes, 10.8 seconds, the Champaign native was able to grasp his ninth consecutive win at Thursday morning’s Champaign County Freedom Celebration 5K race.
Compared with last year’s race, Root was able to improve his time by 36 seconds. Root, a Centennial graduate, said the sunny skies and warm weather that permeated on Thursday helped set his pace, compared to last year, where he said he pushed himself too hard.
“I’m just glad I have a winning record above 50 percent,” Root said as he downed water immediately after his win, wearing a blue uniform with the number 242 on it, soaking in sweat.
Root’s ninth straight victory in the annual Fourth of July race that concludes near Memorial Stadium also coincides with his 15th anniversary of him starting to run this race.
Root started running this race when he was in eighth grade and has run in it every year since. He said he has always liked this race because of how low-key and chill it is, adding he can have fun with it because it is not too hard.
Root did not prepare for this race specifically but said he has been running all year and was able to get in 140 miles during the winter.
That doesn’t mean that Root will be taking it easy now that he claimed victory in his hometown race once again. Root is going to continue training to race in the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 13.
While Root added another chapter to his local legacy, the first time proved to be the charm for newcomer Kaytlin Gilbert. The Lisle resident, and a friend of Root, had the top female time in 18:07.9 on Thursday during her inaugural run in the annual race.
For Gilbert, the weather in C-U seemed extremely hot when compared with the suburbs of Chicago. Drenched in a sweaty blue uniform with the number 244, Gilbert said she wished the race started a little earlier. Still, she enjoyed the atmosphere of the entire community coming together for the race.
To prepare for the race, Gilbert said she motivated herself to keep improving by competing against her husband, who is also an avid runner. She hopes to be at his pace one day.
Like Root, Gilbert will continue training to compete in the Chicago Marathon along with take a shot at besting her husband. She joked she hopes to have him beat by the time she is in her 70s.
But the training will wait for at least another day, as Gilbert took the rest of Thursday off to enjoy Independence Day. How did she plan to spend the remainder of the holiday?
“Beer, watermelon, friends and family,” Gilbert said.