Rooting interest: From I-L-L to booing the Wolverines
Illinois is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013 and a legitimate national title contender as a No. 1 seed. That didn’t stop college basketball writer Scott Richey from his annual breakdown of the entire tourney field, explaining who to root for through orange and blue-tinted glasses:
Illinois is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013 and a legitimate national title contender as a No. 1 seed. That didn’t stop college basketball writer Scott Richey from his annual breakdown of the entire tourney field, explaining who to root for through orange and blue-tinted glasses:
1. Illinois (Midwest, No. 1)
➜ Why root for the Illini: Well, duh. It’s not like you need a reason, but here are three — Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo. Two All-Americans and an (don’t fact check this) actual wizard.
➜ The downside: Just taking the temperature of the fan base, but anything less than a national title seems like it won’t be taken well. Here’s the deal, though. Illinois just spent the last six NCAA tournaments that were played and one pandemic-canceled one at home. Enjoy it a little.
➜ Projection: Blow the “homer” horn now. It’s time. Dosunmu and Cockburn came back to the UI campus to make this happen (and at least Dosunmu won’t again). Title or bust for the Illini.
2. Gonzaga (West, No. 1)
➜ Why root for the Bulldogs: You’ve been on the Gonzaga bandwagon since the Bulldogs were the scrappy underdogs and only followed them closer when former Illini Roger Powell joined Mark Few’s coaching staff. That hasn’t changed with their utter dominance in the West Coast Conference — and nationally.
➜ The downside: That there might actually be something to the whole “Gonzaga doesn’t play anybody” trope. How much did two months of playing mostly irrelevant teams really prepare the Bulldogs for the NCAA tournament?
➜ Projection: Turns out having three All-Americans and the best offense in the country does matter. Gonzaga waltzes through the bracket before falling to Illinois in an epic national championship game.
3. Grand Canyon (West, No. 15)
➜ Why root for the Antelopes: One simple reason. Asbjorn Midtgaard. No, that’s not a new character in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Midtgaard is the Dutch 7-footer the ‘Lopes pried from obscurity off the Wichita State bench and turned into a dominant post threat.
➜ The downside: Former Illinois assistant coach Jamall Walker was just named assistant coach of the year in the WAC for helping new Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew get the ‘Lopes to their first NCAA tournament. That two-game tourney suspension from back in 2013 is now the ultimate bummer.
➜ Projection: Really, we’re all winners getting to see Midtgaard go toe-to-toe with Iowa’s Luka Garza. Even if Grand Canyon doesn’t pull off the upset.
4. Virginia Tech (South, No. 10)
➜ Why root for the Hokies: Success for Virginia Tech means success for former Illinois guard Chester Frazier. The two-time Illini captain is already associate head coach under Mike Young and is known for his player development skills. Next stop … head coach?
➜ The downside: It could get ugly for the Hokies in the NCAA tournament. They’ve lost two of their last three games after coming off a COVID-19 pause, which burnt out any momentum they had built with a strong first two months of the season.
➜ Projection: Year-end blues continue for Virginia Tech with a third first-round exit in its last four tourney appearances.
5. Southern Cal (West, No. 6)
➜ Why root for the Trojans: Should have stayed up for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” action. Evan Mobley & Co. are legit. That’s the downside of playing for USC and its ilk. Few people are actually going to get to watch you play. Fewer still considering the Pac-12 Network’s a nightmare.
➜ The downside: The Trojans have talent. Mobley is a lock to be a top-five pick come the 2021 NBA draft. They play good defense and run good enough offense to win. On the fun scale? USC doesn’t even touch coach Andy Enfield’s best “Dunk City” Florida Gulf Coast team.
➜ Projection: Favorable draw for USC, which reaches the Elite Eight for the first time since “White Mamba” Brian Scalabrine helped lead them there in 2001.
6. Arkansas (South, No. 3)
➜ Why root for the Razorbacks: Sometimes you just have an overwhelming desire to yell, “Woo, pig sooie!” at the top of your lungs. That the Razorbacks are peaking at the exact opportune moment — 12 wins in their last 14 games — has you giving voice to that urge much more frequently.
➜ The downside: Arkansas coach Eric Musselman landing four Arkansas natives in the Class of 2020 (including 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody) as the building blocks of his program serve as a stark reminder that there’s still a lot of Illinois talent not winding up in Champaign.
➜ Projection: The Razorbacks haven’t made an Elite Eight since their 1995 national runner-up finish. That streak ends this season.
7. Florida State (East, No. 4)
➜ Why root for the Seminoles: Non-traditional point guards are your jam, and Florida State’s got one. Five-star freshman Scottie Barnes checks in at 6-foot-9 and 227 pounds, but he’s unquestionably the Seminoles’ floor leader. Also their assists leader at 4.2 per game.
➜ The downside: This is a traditional (at least in recent years) Leonard Hamilton team. The Florida State coach has loaded his roster with long, rangy athletes at every position and plenty of shooting to go around. But just enough inconsistency in the regular season creates doubt.
➜ Projection: Hamilton lets his ridiculous athletes loose en route to his second Elite Eight appearance in four years.
8. UConn (East, No. 7)
➜ Why root for the Huskies: There’s always the chance sophomore guard James Bouknight could do his best Kemba Walker or Shabazz Napier impression. Considering those two were driving forces for national championship teams in 2011 and 2014, respectively, that’s something.
➜ The downside: If Bouknight’s not at Kemba/Napier level, the cupboard’s not exactly loaded with scorers. R.J. Cole lit teams up when he was at Howard, but he found the Big East a little more difficult to dominate.
➜ Projection: No lengthy tournament stay for Bouknight as it turns out. Running up against a dynamic Alabama team in the second round is where the UConn party stops.
9. Alabama (East, No. 2)
➜ Why root for the Crimson Tide: Alabama plays fast and isn’t afraid to gun from three-point range. The Crimson Tide hit double-digit threes in 20 games this season, including a truly remarkable 23 in an absolute thrashing of LSU in Baton Rouge, La., in January. Throwing the No. 2 most efficient defense on top of that is almost unfair.
➜ The downside: Live by the three, and you may well die by the three. Four of Alabama’s six losses came with the Tide shooting worse than their season average from three-point range (35.1 percent). The worst? A 3-of-22 nightmare in a mid-December neutral site loss to Clemson.
➜ Projection: Alabama, basketball school? The Tide follow up their football national championship with a Final Four basketball appearance. Center of the college sports universe!
10. Oklahoma (West, No. 8)
➜ Why root for the Sooners: Anything for Lon Kruger, right? Of all the still-active former Illinois coaches, Kruger is still thought of most kindly back in Champaign-Urbana. He was just chasing his NBA dreams like any player would.
➜ The downside: Not sure Oklahoma could have backed its way into the NCAA tournament any stronger. The Sooners lost their final four games of the regular season, got a reprieve early in the Big 12 tournament against Iowa State and then lost to Kansas. Doesn’t inspire much confidence.
➜ Projection: Oklahoma’s rough finish to the regular season follows it into the tourney. It’s one-and-done for the Sooners.
11. UC Santa Barbara (West, No. 12)
➜ Why root for the Gauchos: The nickname for one. Solid. Then there’s the legitimate inside-out combo of Amadou Sow (onetime Illinois recruiting target) and JaQuori McLaughlin (Oregon State transfer who made good).
➜ The downside: Let’s be honest for a minute. The Gauchos won a lot, but you can’t say they’ve been hardened for the postseason. UC Santa Barbara’s best win of the season was against Loyola Marymount and it happened in early December.
➜ Projection: McLaughlin outduels Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski and gives the Gauchos their first NCAA tournament win in 30 years and doubles down with another upset to reach the Sweet 16.
12. Winthrop (South, No. 12)
➜ Why root for the Eagles: There must be some reason Pat Kelsey had a change of heart and backed out of his deal to become the new UMass coach four years ago. Four years he’s stuck with Winthrop. Something in the water in Rock Hill, S.C.?
➜ The downside: The last time the Eagles made it past the first round of the tournament, Gregg Marshall was still the coach, the very first iPhone was announced and “The Departed” won the Oscar for Best Picture. It was 2007. That’s the last time Winthrop didn’t disappoint in the NCAA tourney.
➜ Projection: Winthrop is the trendy 12-5 upset pick this season. So why not? Purdue will take care of the Eagles in the second round.
13. Wichita State (West, No. 11)
➜ Why root for the Shockers: Not every team can see its coach resign (under a cloud) less than two weeks before the season starts and still make the NCAA tournament. The Shockers have their own “Cinderella” story in new coach Isaac Brown, a lifelong assistant getting his first shot at 51.
➜ The downside: Wichita State is ripe to get exploited by a team with any post presence at all. The Shockers give up an alarming number of offensive rebounds and have one of the worst two-point offenses in the country.
➜ Projection: Brown gets his first NCAA tournament win by taking down Drake in the First Four before running into USC’s superior talent.
14. Colgate (South, No. 14)
➜ Why root for the Raiders: You applauded the NCAA when it shelved RPI and installed its own ranking. That’s why you argued for Colgate to receive a higher seed. The Raiders were No. 9 in Sunday’s updated NET ranking. Didn’t anyone know that?
➜ The downside: Turns out you can game the NET in a pandemic when the conference you play in eliminates nonconference games except for Army and Navy, they do well and then you run amok in a condensed league schedule against the same three teams.
➜ Projection: Maybe the NET isn’t all its cracked up to be. The Raiders lose a track meet to Arkansas in the first round.
15. St. Bonaventure (East, No. 9)
➜ Why root for the Bonnies: The St. Bonaventure fan base just wants some attention, to be loved. That should be relatable enough. The Bonnies’ faithful basked in the attention of a few AP Top 25 votes this season and was thrilled to almost be ranked multiple weeks.
➜ The downside: There’s nothing that really makes this St. Bonaventure team pop. No monster scorer like they had a few years ago in both Matt Mobley and Jaylen Adams. Just a pretty solid defense that forces tough shots. Get excited?
➜ Projection: Can the Bonnies live with just happy to be here status? They’ll have to with LSU as a first-round stumbling block.
16. West Virginia (Midwest, No. 3)
➜ Why root for the Mountaineers: One reason. Bob Huggins, fashion forward head coach. Everyone’s ditched the suit and tie this season in favor of comfortable game-day attire. A move Huggins made decades ago.
➜ The downside: It’s no longer “Press Virginia” in Morgantown, W.Va. Huggins has adjusted his defensive scheme, zapping some of the uniqueness from the program. It’s actually flipped completely. These Mountaineers aren’t afraid of a shootout.
➜ Projection: Illinois coach Brad Underwood might not like knocking off a friend, but he’ll have the better team than Huggins in the Elite Eight.
17. Oregon (West, No. 7)
➜ Why root for the Ducks: Rantoul native Mike Mennenga is still going strong on the Oregon bench as the lead assistant for player development and recruiting. He definitely came through on the former in turning sophomore guard Chris Duarte into a legitimate two-way threat and potential first-round pick.
➜ The downside: The sheer number of jersey options the Ducks can choose from — not to mention the various shades of green and yellow (a little consistency, guys) — really throws you for a loop. A clean, classic look is always better.
➜ Projection: Oregon handles VCU’s defense in the first round and then loses a “nobody play defense” shootout to Iowa in the second.
18. LSU (East, No. 8)
➜ Why root for the Tigers: You think the idea that “defense wins championships” is only for teams that can’t score. LSU would prefer to focus its energies on the offensive end and why not? Freshman guard Cameron Thomas is a walking bucket, and Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart aren’t far off that mark either.
➜ The downside: At one point, when the Tigers give up their third offensive rebound on a single possession or 20th second-chance point in the first half, their inability to get stops on a consistent enough basis might be a problem.
➜ Projection: The trio of Thomas, Watford and Smart gives LSU the firepower to take down Michigan in the second round, but not Florida State in the Sweet 16.
19. BYU (East, No. 6)
➜ Why root for the Cougars: Alex Barcello probably should have been included in at least the fringe All-American discussions. The BYU senior put up 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game and did so with a shooting slash of 52/49/86. That middle number certainly stands out.
➜ The downside: You’d feel better if this was still 2019-20 when Yoeli Childs and TJ Haws were still around. That BYU team could have potentially done some damage in the NCAA tournament. Stupid pandemic.
➜ Projection: The NCAA wanted a little theater, putting Michigan State and UCLA in the First Four. The Cougars would have preferred something else after their first-round exit.
20. Colorado (East, No. 5)
➜ Why root for the Buffaloes: A little John Groce-era recruiting nostalgia kicks in when you think about how many point guards the former Illinois coach missed out on. Like Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV, who is a borderline All-American averaging 15.5 points, 5.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds this season.
➜ The downside: The Buffaloes suffered two of perhaps the worst Power 5-on-Power 5 losses this season. In some years, losing at Washington and at Cal wouldn’t be a bad thing at all. This is not one of those years. The Huskies and Golden Bears are brutal.
➜ Projection: No way Colorado loses a second consecutive game to a team picked to finish last in its conference. No Pac-12 tourney title game repeat here, but the second round is as far as the Buffs get.
21. Utah State (South, No. 11)
➜ Why root for the Aggies: Utah State center Neemias Queta is not only a first-ballot All-Name Team candidate, but he’s also the anchor of the Aggies’ top-10 defense. The 7-footer from Portugal is averaging 3.2 blocked shots per game and had nine — NINE! — in a Mountain West tournament semifinal win against Colorado State.
➜ The downside: This Utah State team probably wouldn’t have lost eight times if Sam Merrill was still around. The run that squad could have made last season would have been something. This year? No Merrill means fairly ineffective offense.
➜ Projection: Ineffective offense means first-round exit against a Texas Tech team that’s not quite as good defensively, but good enough.
22. Ohio (West, No. 13)
➜ Why root for the Bobcats: The further Jason Preston leads Ohio in the NCAA tournament, the better Illinois can feel for nearly losing to the Bobcats in the opening week of the season in Champaign.
➜ The downside: It hasn’t been a Preston-or-bust proposition for Ohio this season. At least in the MAC. A little more talented team might be able to lock up the Bobcats’ point guard, and considering he’s the proverbial straw that stirs the drink, Ohio’s chances would drop in a hurry.
➜ Projection: Would it be more fun to see Preston dazzle his way in front of a national audience? Sure, but we don’t always get what we want.
23. Abilene Christian (East, No. 14)
➜ Why root for the Wildcats: Is Abilene Christian coach Joe Golding the new Brad Underwood of the Southland Conference? The Wildcats aren’t winning at quite the pace Underwood’s Stephen F. Austin teams did, but they sure turn teams over at the same rate, ranking first nationally at 20.3 turnovers forced per game.
➜ The downside: To keep the SFA comparisons going, there’s not a Thomas Walkup or Jacob Parker on the Abilene Christian roster. The Wildcats can’t boast much star power, and you’d think 7-footer Kolton Kohl would rebound better than pulling down 4.8 per game.
➜ Projection: Abilene Christian is still relatively new to Division I hoops. Another first-round exit is still a badge of honor.
24. Georgetown (East, No. 12)
➜ Why root for the Hoyas: It’s like the old Big East made its return. Patrick Ewing winning in Madison Square Garden again? Holy nostalgia, Batman. This is an underdog Georgetown team, too, picked last in the Big East only to steal the auto bid.
➜ The downside: The Hoyas might need to run Ewing out there to get any scoring inside considering they’re among the worst teams in the country in two-point field-goal percentage. Turning the ball over on nearly 22 percent of their possessions doesn’t help either.
➜ Projection: Georgetown cleared a rather significant hurdle just by making the tournament field. That will have to be enough this season.
25. Texas (East, No. 3)
➜ Why root for the Longhorns: Shaka Smart has hair! Who knew? The change must have helped since the Texas coach just had his best season in his six with the Longhorns, including a first-ever Big 12 tournament title for the program. Smart’s off the hot seat now.
➜ The downside: When freshman Greg Brown isn’t dunking on anyone and everyone and senior Matt Coleman isn’t going off for 30 points, Texas can be beat. The Longhorns’ losses all came to teams that were ranked at some point in the season, which could be a problem. Particularly in later rounds.
➜ Projection: Texas is Sweet 16 bound, and the best finish since a 2008 Elite Eight run will buy Smart some goodwill a year after his job was on the line in several moments.
26. Virginia (West, No. 4)
➜ Why root for the Cavaliers: Tony Bennett returned to his roots this season with a roster that couldn’t match the 2019 champs for talent. So Virginia had the slowest, most deliberate team in college basketball, and you loved it.
➜ The downside: There’s a chance — a pretty good one — that the Cavaliers won’t be at full strength early in the NCAA tournament because of COVID-19 issues that knocked them out of the ACC tournament. A short-handed Virginia could be a rough watch.
➜ Projection: Even short-handed, the Cavaliers play good enough defense to beat Ohio in the first round. Then there’s not enough left in the tank to handle UC Santa Barbara.
27. Texas Tech (South, No. 6)
➜ Why root for the Red Raiders: The sight of Texas Tech coach Chris Beard sitting on the court yelling at the officials before getting up, fist bumping West Virginia’s Bob Huggins and taking his ejection was one of the funniest moments of the 2020-21 college basketball season.
➜ The downside: Don’t be fooled by seeing the Red Raiders in the tourney. This is not the same caliber of team that went to an Elite Eight in 2018 and finished as national runners-up in 2019. The elite (or at least elite-adjacent) teams have given them trouble.
➜ Projection: The Red Raiders handle bubble team Utah State in the first round and then get handled by Arkansas in the second.
28. Drake (West, No. 11)
➜ Why root for the Bulldogs: It’s about time the Missouri Valley Conference got a little love. Drake is in as an at-large team after losing to Loyola Chicago at Arch Madness. A win for mid-majors everywhere.
➜ The downside: Don’t get too invested in this version of Drake basketball. It’s a bit of an outlier from the Bulldogs’ more typical bottom of the MVC finish. And with the coaching carousel already spinning, Darian DeVries might not be long for Des Moines, Iowa.
➜ Projection: Drake can at least put NCAA tournament qualifier on a banner at the Knapp Center. Just not NCAA tournament winner after a First Four exit.
29. North Texas (South, No. 13)
➜ Why root for the Mean Green: Javion Hamlet’s floater game. Enough said. The North Texas senior guard leads the country in floaters (thanks, HoopVision’s Jordan Sperber) and dropped the buzzer-beater version on Western Kentucky to win the Conference USA tournament title.
➜ The downside: Best not to get too invested in what Mean Green coach Grant McCasland has built in Denton, Texas. It’s been a real “started from the bottom, now we here” ride for the former Baylor assistant under Scott Drew whose star is rising.
➜ Projection: No upset for North Texas. The Mean Green go down in the tournament’s first round to Purdue.
30. VCU (West, No. 10)
➜ Why root for the Rams: A version of HAVOC still lives on in Richmond, Va. Not that it wouldn’t. VCU coach Mike Rhoades was an assistant for Shaka Smart when that defensive system took the country by storm. These Rams are out to take your ball — and they do it a lot.
➜ The downside: Don’t hold out too much hope for a lot of offense. Sophomore guard Nah’Shon Hyland averages an impressive 19.5 points per game, but VCU is more than comfortable winning games in the 60s.
➜ Projection: Even HAVOC can’t help VCU against Oregon in the first round. Chris Duarte & Co. are simply too much.
31. Villanova (South, No. 5)
➜ Why root for the Wildcats: The fact coaches have gone for the casual bench look really bums you out. Jay Wright is the snazziest dresser in college basketball, and here he is looking just like everybody else. Maybe Villanova wins another title and Wright declares suits and ties for everyone.
➜ The downside: Is it tough to win in the NCAA tournament without a point guard? Collin Gillespie — torn MCL — is out. Justin Moore — sprained ankle — just compounds the issue. Best of luck, Wildcats.
➜ Projection: From a preseason title favorite to first-round exit. Villanova closes the book on this season as soon as possible.
32. UCLA (East, No. 11)
➜ Why root for the Bruins: Tyger Campbell is already popping up in the record books among some fairly notable former UCLA point guards. Plus, the onetime Illinois recruiting target (John Groce era) still has the best hair in college basketball.
➜ The downside: The Bruins barely snuck into the tournament field after tanking at the end of the regular season and becoming Oregon State’s first victim in the Pac-12 tournament. Things would have been different if Chris Smith didn’t tear his ACL on New Year’s Eve.
➜ Projection: Sneak in, sneak out. It’s a First Four exit for Mick Cronin and the Bruins.
33. Oregon State (Midwest, No. 12)
➜ Why root for the Beavers: Wayne Tinkle’s perpetual underdog Oregon State was picked to finish last in the Pac-12. Yet, here the Beavers are, surprise winners of the Pac-12 tournament and looking to upset a few more brackets.
➜ The downside: There’s a reason nobody thought Oregon State would do much winning this season. Average offensive. Even average defense. And the Beavers might have used up their postseason mojo last week in Las Vegas.
➜ Projection: It was a good run, Oregon State. Be proud of the Pac-12 tourney title because nothing’s coming in the NCAA tournament.
34. San Diego State (Midwest, No. 6)
➜ Why root for the Aztecs: All they do is win. There’s been little drop-off in the Brian Dutcher era, who’s succeeded Steve Fisher by making three NCAA tournaments in four years and posting a combined 53-6 record the last two seasons.
➜ The downside: (Checks San Diego State roster). Malachi Flynn is where now? The NBA? Playing for the Raptors? Good for him. (Slowly backs away from supporting the Aztecs).
➜ Projection: Last year’s San Diego State would have made a run. This year’s team loses in the first round.
35. Clemson (Midwest, No. 7)
➜ Why root for the Tigers: Clemson’s best player is also its “do-everything” guy. Senior forward Aamir Simms leads the Tigers in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocked shots and field-goal percentage. Turnovers, too. Ignore that.
➜ The downside: There was this moment where it looked like Virginia just broke Clemson in January. The bottom fell out for the Tigers. February was a bounce-back month, but a second-round loss to Miami in the ACC tournament is another warning sign.
➜ Projection: That was actually a dozen klaxons going off when Clemson lost to Miami last week. The Tigers bow out in the first round.
36. Creighton (West, No. 5)
➜ Why root for the Bluejays: Runza’s your favorite food. You love the College World Series. And nothing can change your mind regarding Marcus Zegarowski and his place among the best guards in the country.
➜ The downside: Trouble is brewing in Omaha, Neb. Creighton coach Greg McDermott landed a one-game suspension for a truly ignorant comment, and the program’s top 2021 recruit decommitted soon after. Maybe it’s time to bail before the Bluejays’ boat sinks.
➜ Projection: It’s a quick, merciful end for Creighton. At least they won’t be the only No. 5 seed to lose in the first round.
37. Morehead State (Midwest, No. 14)
➜ Why root for the Eagles: Freshman center Johni Broome is a talent you can get behind. The Plant City, Fla., native dazzled in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament title game, finishing with 27 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in Morehead State’s “upset” win against Belmont.
➜ The downside: Broome spearheaded a good enough defense in the OVC that probably isn’t good enough in the NCAA tournament. And offensively he can only succeed if his teammates get him the ball, something that one of the worst turnover teams in the country certainly hampers.
➜ Projection: Tough to be a low-major team. The reward for a season well done is almost always an early exit. That’s the Eagles’ fate this year.
38. Norfolk State (West, No. 16)
➜ Why root for the Spartans: You remember what happened the last time Norfolk State made the NCAA tournament. Beating Missouri in a 15-2 game in 2012? That warms the heart of everyone outside of Miznoz.
➜ The downside: You weren’t even aware the Spartans had won the MEAC tournament title. Or even what the MEAC stands for. Norfolk State exists in a corner of college basketball no-man’s land.
➜ Projection: If you lose in the First Four — aka play-in game — did you really make the tournament? Time to go back to 64 teams.
39. Texas Southern (East, No. 16)
➜ Why root for the Tigers: Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones has kept up where Mike Davis left off, turning the Tigers into a veritable barnstorming team early in the season with a schedule chock full of road games at notable opponents. (Of course, that’s the only way to keep the lights on).
➜ The downside: Unless everybody agrees to not play with the three-point line in the NCAA tourney, Texas Southern is probably out of luck. The Tigers are the worst three-point shooting team in the field (and 335th nationally) at just 27.6 percent.
➜ Projection: Jones gets to add his first NCAA tournament win to his resume with a First Four victory. Then also his fourth loss in the first round to Michigan.
40. Hartford (South, No. 16)
➜ Why root for the Hawks: Second chances are a great thing. Hartford was all set to play in the America East tournament championship last March when it was canceled because of the pandemic. Back in the same spot last week, the Hawks beat UMass-Lowell and clinched the program’s first NCAA tournament berth.
➜ The downside: Good thing Hartford is such a staunch defender of the three-point line, ranking in the top 10 in three-point percentage allowed. A good thing because the Hawks don’t have much going for them offensively. Especially their own long-range shooting.
➜ Projection: Welcome to Indianapolis. Thanks for visiting Indianapolis. It will be that quick for the Hawks, who face Baylor in the first round.
41. Eastern Washington (West, No. 14)
➜ Why root for the Eagles: You value free-throw shooting above all else. Eastern Washington has five regulars knocking down at least 80 percent of their freebies, and they rank in the top 10 nationally at 78.7 percent as a team.
➜ The downside: You’ll just be propping up an athletic department that found it necessary to install a blood red turf football field back in Cheney, Wash. Maybe this is all Boise State’s fault, but the Eagles took things too far.
➜ Projection: Let’s face it. The Big Sky champs got a rough draw and will lose to Kansas in the first round.
42. Appalachian State (West, No. 16)
➜ Why root for the Mountaineers: Appalachian State already got a head start on the madness that is college basketball in March. The Mountaineers finished fourth — in their division — in the Sun Belt before storming their way to an upset-filled tournament title.
➜ The downside: Appalachian State is neither efficient (outside the top 200 both offensively and defensively) or much fun to watch (among the slowest teams in the country). The Mountaineers’ brand of chaos comes from uglying up the game.
➜ Projection: The Mountaineers’ prize for beating Norfolk State in the First Four is a beatdown at the hands of Gonzaga.
43. Mount St. Mary’s (East, No. 16)
➜ Why root for the Mountaineers: Here’s how strange this season truly is. Mount St. Mary’s improved by just a single win in 2020-21 after going a disappointing 11-21 last season, but it was enough to land the program’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2017.
➜ The downside: Nothing about getting swept by St. Francis (N.Y.) and Wagner and losing a game apiece to Central Connecticut State and Sacred Heart says the Mountaineers have any shot at being more than one-and-done this week.
➜ Projection: Turns out it will be one-and-done for Mount St. Mary’s with a First Four exit.
44. Cleveland State (Midwest, No. 15)
➜ Why root for the Vikings: What Cleveland State has accomplished this season is one of the better turnaround stories of 2020-21 — from 11-21 a year ago to in the tourney. Let the Vikings enjoy it while they can because coach Dennis Gates is a prime coaching carousel target.
➜ The downside: He might not be there anymore, but Cleveland State is where Mike Thomas landed after gutting Illinois’ top two revenue sports. It’s guilt by association for the Vikings.
➜ Projection: Could be a busy week for Gates, who could land a new job the day after Cleveland State loses in the first round.
45. UNC Greensboro (East, No. 13)
➜ Why root for the Spartans: Allow me to introduce you to UNCG guard Isaiah Miller. The 6-foot senior out of Covington, Ga., is the Spartans considering he averages team highs in scoring (19.3 points) and assists (4.0) and is just barely second in rebounding (6.9). Just ignore the 21.3 percent three-point shooting.
➜ The downside: UNCG coach Wes Miller played exactly zero minutes in the 2005 national championship game, but the fact he was on the UNC bench celebrating as James Augustine was getting whistled for foul after foul is enough to crank up the hate.
➜ Projection: Tough draw with Florida State in the first round. Miller heads home early and polishes up his resume a little more for when Roy Williams retires.
46. Oral Roberts (South, No. 15)
➜ Why root for the Golden Eagles: The entrance to Oral Roberts University boasts a statue of the world’s largest praying hands (60 feet tall and weighs 30 tons). That doesn’t have anything to do with the basketball team, but is certainly notable.
➜ The downside: These are not the Bill Self Golden Eagles. Not even peak Scott Sutton Golden Eagles. Plus, if defense wins championships, Oral Roberts is out of luck. Ranking 285th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency means you’re not stopping anybody.
➜ Projection: All the free throws in the world (Oral Roberts is the best in the country) won’t be enough to avoid a first-round loss to Ohio State.
47. Liberty (Midwest, No. 13)
➜ Why root for the Flames: You’re a big Brian Barnhart fan. The Voice of the Illini and host of “Penny for Your Thoughts” on WDWS 1400-AM is a Liberty grad. That’s as good a reason as any.
➜ The downside: It was a “get games where you can” type of season, but Liberty didn’t exactly help itself other than padding the win column with games against teams like Bluefield, Columbia International and Lancaster Bible. Who?
➜ Projection: Pretty sure Liberty didn’t see anybody like Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham in the Atlantic Sun. The Cowboys will send the Flames packing after one game.
48. Iona (East, No. 15)
➜ Why root for the Gaels: Simply for how bizarre/wild/unbelievable it is that Rick Pitino is not only back in college basketball but has Iona in the NCAA tournament. Forgetting for a moment the many sordid details and NCAA dustups of Pitino’s coaching career, the Gaels are the fifth team he’s guided into March Madness.
➜ The downside: Maybe multiple, lengthy COVID-19 pauses this season are the reason for some of Iona’s more questionable statistics. Like the fact there are few teams in the country that turn it over as much as the Gaels do and even fewer that foul as often.
➜ Projection: Iona falls so fast in the opening round to Alabama it makes you wonder if Pitino was discussing the Indiana job at halftime.
49. Florida (South, No. 7)
➜ Why root for the Gators: They have something bigger to play for after a scary incident in December when SEC preseason player of the year Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court. Johnson is OK, and while not playing, his presence represents the fragility of life. Take advantage of the opportunity, Gators.
➜ The downside: Kind of hard to root for a team that has a guy throwing vicious elbows in the SEC tournament. While Omar Payne has publicly and personally apologized for breaking Tennessee forward John Fulkerson’s face — and Fulkerson was very gracious in accepting said apology — there’s no place for that in basketball.
➜ Projection: Rematch of the 2007 national title game in the second round goes to Ohio State this time.
50. Baylor (South, No. 1)
➜ Why root for the Bears: It’s not exactly hyperbole to say Scott Drew saved the Baylor basketball program when he took the job in 2004. His predecessor? All Dave Bliss did was get a 10-year show-cause penalty from the NCAA and try to posthumously frame a player as a drug dealer to provide cover for himself in said player’s MURDER BY A TEAMMATE. Now, Drew has Baylor as a burgeoning national power.
➜ The downside: Baylor, as a whole, is just tough to root for. Drew has rehabilitated Bears basketball, but there’s still some Art Briles stench in Waco, Texas, after the severe lack of institutional control just migrated programs.
➜ Projection: Baylor’s Big 12 regular-season title was the first conference championship since 1950. Drew matches Bill Henderson again by reaching the Final Four.
51. Houston (Midwest, No. 2)
➜ Why root for the Cougars: It would be somebody other than a blue blood or a more traditional power winning a national championship. How great would another champion from the American Athletic Conference be?
➜ The downside: Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler aren’t walking through that door. Phi Slama Jama this Houston team is not. And don’t forget these Cougars managed to lose to Tulsa and East Carolina. Not ideal.
➜ Projection: Houston’s a good team. Just not good enough to get past West Virginia in the Sweet 16.
52. Tennessee (Midwest, No. 5)
➜ Why root for the Volunteers: Remember when VJ Bailey was dunking on people in middle school? Too bad his mom — Illinois Hall of Famer Tonja Buford-Bailey — took the Texas track job. Bailey, now a redshirt junior for the Vols, could have run things in the C-U hoops scene.
➜ The downside: Tennessee essentially won every other game it’s played in the last month. Not the trademark of a team that’s going to win six straight and a national title. Not to mention the fact John Fulkerson had his face broken by a dirty elbow in the SEC tournament.
➜ Projection: The Vols will win one all-orange battle against Oregon State and then lose another to Oklahoma State in the second round.
53. Georgia Tech (Midwest, No. 9)
➜ Why root for the Yellow Jackets: Luke Schenscher is your favorite Australian center — sorry, Andrew Bogut — and you’re quick to point out that not only is Jimmy Carter an alum, but so is Jeff Foxworthy. You might be a redneck?
➜ The downside: Their coach is a straight up weirdo. Josh Pastner has leaned into the face shield (fine, it’s his signature look), but he also bought a COVID-19 piñata for his team to celebrate a win at Nebraska. Only in 2020-21.
➜ Projection: The more Pastner, the better. More being subjective. Georgia Tech’s not making it past the second round.
54. Loyola Chicago (Midwest, No. 8)
➜ Why root for the Ramblers: Cameron Krutwig. And his mustache. The Loyola center is leading this NCAA tournament team after playing a smaller, yet just as important role, for the 2018 Final Four squad.
➜ The downside: A second-round “Battle for the Land of Lincoln” is a real possibility. Two teams from Illinois could enter. Only one will emerge victorious. You know you won’t pick the Ramblers.
➜ Projection: And you won’t even have to make that choice. Even Sister Jean’s presence won’t make a difference in avoiding a first-round “upset.”
55. Syracuse (Midwest, No. 11)
➜ Why root for the Orange: You remember Alan Griffin’s two seasons at Illinois fondly. Except for maybe that time he stepped on Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic. Griffin has found a home in upstate New York.
➜ The downside: Do you really want to commit to backing a crusty, grouchy old coach? Jim Boeheim doesn’t want to hear your opinion anyway. Not unless you’re at least 6-foot-4 or something and played college basketball.
➜ Projection: A big game from Griffin would be a fun story. He’ll get two chances, with the Orange losing in the second round.
56. Oklahoma State (Midwest, No. 4)
➜ Why root for the Cowboys: Rooting for one of the most unique, dynamic players in the country is never hard. Oklahoma State has that in All-American freshman Cade Cunningham. Not to mention the idea of Illinois coach Brad Underwood potentially facing his former team is sure to stir up some feelings in Stillwater, Okla.
➜ The downside: Oklahoma State hiring Cunningham’s older brother as a coach is perfectly within NCAA rules. The five-star guard is bouncing after one season. How long does older brother Cannen stick around on Mike Boynton’s coaching staff?
➜ Projection: It’s the matchup everybody wants in the Sweet 16. Illinois vs. Oklahoma State. But only the people in Champaign will end up happy.
57. Drexel (Midwest, No. 16)
➜ Why root for the Dragons: You’re looking for a team familiar with the idea of an upset in your lower-seeded favorites, and Drexel certainly qualifies. The Dragons pulled off two in the CAA tournament — except not in the title game — to claim the league’s auto bid.
➜ The downside: Don’t let what UMBC pulled off in 2018 steer you wrong. The 16-over-1 upset is still a far-flung outlier. Drexel is infinitely more likely to get run off the court in the opening round of the tournament.
➜ Projection: The Dragons thought they might avoid the No. 16 line. They didn’t and won’t avoid a first-round loss, either.
58. Kansas (West, No. 3)
➜ Why root for the Jayhawks: It’s time to let bygones be bygones. Bill Self took his dream job. Surely you can understand that now that Brad Underwood, who did the same, has Illinois back to national prominence.
➜ The downside: Here’s who got left behind in Lawrence, Kan., because of positive COVID-19 protocols. Jalen Wilson. David McCormack. Tristan Enaruna. The latter two might still get cleared for Indianapolis. Maybe. Enaruna’s not a huge loss, but Wilson and McCormack sure are.
➜ Projection: Even somewhat shorthanded Kansas can deal with Eastern Washington in the first round. Evan Mobley and USC in the second round? Not so much.
59. Ohio State (South, No. 2)
➜ Why root for the Buckeyes: Blowing double-digit leads only to desperately cling to a close victory doesn’t bother you. Ohio State nearly perfected that art in the Big Ten tournament and seems destined to add more madness to March.
➜ The downside: So E.J. Liddell didn’t choose Illinois. Time to move on at this point, right? … Yeah, but it gets tough when he seems to choose to try and eviscerate the Illini and the Illini only.
➜ Projection: The Buckeyes bow out in the Sweet 16 after winning their first two games by probably a combined five points despite leading by like 12 with two minutes to play in each one.
60. Purdue (South, No. 4)
➜ Why root for the Boilermakers: Well-coached teams are your jam. Matt Painter was a legitimate Big Ten Coach of the Year candidate for turning a rather pedestrian roster into a top-four team in the conference. Oh, and there’s another giant in West Lafayette, Ind., in 7-foot-4 Canadian Zach Edey.
➜ The downside: All it takes is a single off night from freshman Jaden Ivey, and even the Trevion Williams Show won’t be able to drag Purdue to a win. Those moments have been fewer of late, but certainly not eradicated.
➜ Projection: If you would have told Painter before the season he’d wind up with a Sweet 16 team, it’s not certain he would have believed you.
61. Maryland (East, No. 10)
➜ Why root for the Terrapins: Maryland coach Mark Turgeon made a lot of new friends in Champaign when he went after Michigan coach Juwan Howard during the Big Ten tournament. Illini fans might like him more now than Terrapins fans, who remain tepid in their support at times.
➜ The downside: All the gritty guards in the world — and Maryland has its fair share — won’t help if the opposing team can get after it in the paint. The gaping hole on the Terrapins’ roster is a frontcourt that, not counting little-used Chol Marial, doesn’t have a ton of size.
➜ Projection: Maryland doesn’t even make it to its typical second-round stumbling block this time with a first-round departure against UConn.
62. Wisconsin (South, No. 9)
➜ Why root for the Badgers: You rock a perpetual buzzcut, eat cheese curds and drink Spotted Cow with every meal, prefer get old and stay old over one-and-dones and think Brad Davison is just misunderstood.
➜ The downside: The predictive metrics love the Badgers. Too bad the end-of-the-year results didn’t really line up with those rankings. Wisconsin didn’t beat a single team in the top half of the Big Ten in its final 15 games.
➜ Projection: The old Badgers fall to the young Tar Heels in the first round. Maybe getting old isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.
63. Rutgers (Midwest, No. 10)
➜ Why root for the Scarlet Knights: Brad Underwood is a big Steve Pikiell fan. What the Illinois coach says goes. That Pikiell has Rutgers in the NCAA tournament is reason enough to get on board. Job well done.
➜ The downside: Somehow Rutgers’ Paul Mulcahy was the Big Ten’s sportsmanship award winner. Was Brad Davison unavailable that day? Plus, how comfortable would you really be pulling for a team that insists every made (or missed) layup is an and-one situation?
➜ Projection: Freed from the rigors of the Big Ten, Rutgers finds new life in reaching the second round.
64. North Carolina (South, No. 8)
➜ Why root for the Tar Heels: You hear “the ceiling is the roof” and just instinctually know what it means. It’s a perfectly clear metaphor for … something. But the G.O.A.T. said it, so it must be true.
➜ The downside: ILLINOIS SHOULD RAISE A BANNER FOR THE 2005 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP. NORTH CAROLINA WAS OBVIOUSLY A BUNCH OF CHEATERS. THE OFFICIALS WERE TOTALLY BIASED TOWARD THE TAR HEELS THAT DAY IN ST. LOUIS.
➜ Projection: North Carolina actually played halfway decent basketball at the end of the regular season. Good enough for one tournament win, at least.
65. Missouri (West, No. 9)
➜ Why root for the Tigers: You’ve found it in your heart to forgive Mark Smith and now root openly for Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett. And the next time Braggin’ Rights is back in St. Louis, you’ll cross the divide and sit in the gold and black half of the arena.
➜ The downside: Who are we kidding? None of those things will happen. The fact the Tigers currently hold a three-game Braggin’ Rights winning streak — denying Ayo Dosunmu a single victory — sends your blood pressure skyrocketing.
➜ Projection: Missouri gives Cuonzo Martin his first NCAA tournament win since leading Tennessee to the Sweet 16 before the Tigers fall to Gonzaga in the Round of 32.
66. Iowa (West, No. 2)
➜ Why root for the Hawkeyes: Hot take. Luka Garza is actually a pretty good basketball player and deserving of the postseason honors he’s claiming. Being able to admit that and know it’s not a slight to Ayo Dosunmu is OK.
➜ The downside: Fran McCaffery. Connor McCaffery. Jordan Bohannon. Especially Bohannon. The Iowa guard is making all kinds of new friends on Twitter with some rather hot takes on Illinois basketball.
➜ Projection: A Sweet 16 appearance is better than Fran McCaffery’s ever done at Iowa. The Hawkeyes will probably still find some reason to complain after losing to USC in the third round.
67. Michigan State (East, No. 11)
➜ Why root for the Spartans: You laid a monster bet on Tom Izzo’s team when they opened 2020-21 as a preseason top 15 team? A 2-7 start to Big Ten play nearly derailed the whole season, but late wins against Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan got Michigan State on the right side of the bubble.
➜ The downside: Mady Sissoko. To borrow a phrase from former Illinois football coach Lovie Smith, it’s as simple as that. The Michigan State center was ejected with a Flagrant 2 after bludgeoning Ayo Dosunmu, breaking his nose and giving him a concussion and yet nothing more came of it.
➜ Projection: Mr. March strikes again. Izzo guides the Spartans to two wins and then starts thinking about how he’ll use Rolling Meadows star Max Christie in 2021-22.
68. Michigan (East, No. 1)
➜ Why root for the Wolverines: Can there be such a thing as an underdog No. 1 seed? Michigan might qualify after losing Isaiah Livers to a stress injury in his foot during the Big Ten tournament. Such a tough way to go out for a senior.
➜ The downside: How does a team finish a half game behind another in the conference standings and still get to cut down the nets for a regular-season league championship? Something fishy happened in the Big Ten this year.
➜ Projection: First No. 1 seed off the board. Michigan really misses Livers when it falls to LSU in the second round.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).