Rooting interest: Illini at the top, usual suspects barely worth mentioning
Even back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances (or three straight considering Illinois was in in 2020 before it was canceled) can’t stop college basketball writer Scott Richey from breaking down the tourney field on a who-to-root-for basis if you’re viewing the teams through orange and blue-tinted glasses:
1. Illinois
South, No. 4
Why root for the Illini: It’s what you do. This year’s team hasn’t always made it easy, but Illinois hasn’t been a trendy Final Four pick in national college basketball media circles for no reason. Primarily, Kofi Cockburn. He makes the Illini unique — and probably should get a touch every possession he’s on the court.
The downside: So much was invested in last year’s team and NCAA tournament chances. Then Loyola Chicago pulled the second-round upset and sent a team with Final Four aspirations packing. What will be the reaction if something similar happens again? (Hint: it won’t be pretty).
Projection: Illinois avoids an upset in the first round and delivers a little payback to Kelvin Sampson in the second round. Beating Arizona? Now that might prove difficult. The run ends in the Sweet 16 in San Antonio.
2. Akron
East, No. 13
Why root for the Zips: Former Illinois coach John Groce is back in the NCAA tournament, and the last time he led a MAC team into March Madness, he had Ohio in the Sweet 16 and nearly pulling off an upset of North Carolina in 2012. Groce is at the level he’s had the most success at and, well, succeeding.
The downside: That 2012 Ohio team had a star point guard in D.J. Cooper — the player Groce could never land in Champaign. He doesn’t have that at Akron either and is relying more on point guard by committee with South Florida transfer Xavier Castaneda and Greg Tribble.
Projection: No magical run for Groce & Co. this time around. UCLA’s collection of athletic, talented wings will be too much in the first round.
3. Gonzaga
West, No. 1
Why root for the Bulldogs: Drew Timme’s handlebar mustache. Chet Holmgren’s true unicorn status. Former Illini Roger Powell Jr. on the bench as an assistant. Lots of reasons.
The downside: Gonzaga’s no longer the scrappy underdog. The Bulldogs have now consistently been one of the best teams in the country. How long do they keep getting credit for that without winning the big one?
Projection: Think shades of 2017 and 2021. As in Gonzaga makes it to the national championship game but stumbles in the final moment again. What makes it worse is longtime assistant coach Tommy Lloyd gets his ring by leading Arizona past his old team.
4. South Dakota State
Midwest, No. 13
Why root for the Jackrabbits: Mike Daum playing the last two summers for House of ‘Paign means backing South Dakota State in the NCAA tournament as a sign of solidarity. That the Jackrabbits are on a 21-game winning streak doesn’t hurt either.
The downside: Those 21 consecutive wins didn’t exactly come against the strongest of competition. Literally zero victories against anything but Quad III and IV opponents, but that’s the Summit League for you.
Projection: The Jackrabbits probably have the best chance of any No. 13 seed of pulling a first-round upset by playing Providence. Making it two in a row in the second round against Iowa will be a little tricky.
5. Murray State
East, No. 7
Why root for the Racers: Murray State is everybody’s favorite mid-major, right? College basketball fans like to rally around an upstart program, and the Racers have held on to that mantle for a while with their sustained success in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The downside: What the Racers don’t have is the elite guard leading the way this season like they did in reaching the second round in 2012 (Isaiah Caanan) and 2019 (Ja Morant). That Morant has continued to make trips from Memphis, Tenn., to Murray, Ky., for summer open gyms with his former teammates, though, might be enough to push them to a tourney run.
Projection: It’ll be a battle for Kentucky state pride with Murray State and Kentucky squaring off in the second round. The Wildcats just have too much talent, though, for the Racers to reach the Sweet 16.
6. Wright State
(South, No. 16)
Why root for the Raiders: All of the Champaign connections. Well, at least two. Former Centennial/Central standout Tim Finke starts for Wright State coach Scott Nagy, who is, himself, a Centennial grad. And, of course, Finke’s dad played for Illinois, while Nagy’s dad coached with Lou Henson. Don’t forget former Illinois guard turned WDWS postgame call-in show expert Mike LaTulip spent a season with the Raiders, too.
The downside: The Horizon League tournament champion is usually able to at least avoid a No. 16 seed. That should provide a good indication about Wright State’s chances.
Projection: The Raiders won’t return home empty handed, but beating Bryant in the First Four was the high point. The run ends in the first round against Arizona.
7. Colorado State
South, No. 6
Why root for the Rams: Former Danville standout Kendle Moore on the Colorado State roster is incentive enough. That the Rams also have one of the most undervalued players in the country leading the way only adds to that. David Roddy does it all.
The downside: Colorado State isn’t looking for style points on the court. The Rams’ adjusted tempo (possession per 40 minutes) sits at 63.2, which ranks them 268th nationally, and they’ve slowed down even more in the last month.
Projection: The Rams will take care of business in the first round against Michigan, but the run stops after a single game in Indianapolis.
8. Davidson
West, No. 10
Why root for the Wildcats: The hype around NCAA tournament is all about storylines. Davidson has one in junior Hyunjung Lee. The 6-foot-7 Korean is one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award (given to the top small forward in the country) along with guys like Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr., Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., St. John’s Julian Champagne and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr.
The downside: Steph Curry isn’t walking through that door. Davidson made the Elite Eight in 2008 when the future first-round pick leading the way. The Wildcats have been one-and-done in the NCAA tournament since, with first-round losses in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018.
Projection: Speaking of storylines, former Michigan State guard Foster Loyer will help Lee lead the Wildcats past the Spartans in the first round before they fall to Duke in the second.
9. Boise State
West, No. 8
Why root for the Broncos: For the first time since 2015, Boise State gave the people of Idaho something to look forward to beyond spending weekends at their favorite ski resort. This year’s NCAA tournament appearance is just the eighth in program history.
The downside: Boise State made a splash with “Smurf Turf” at Albertsons Stadium. ExtraMile Arena? Just a regular court. Nothing special. A real missed opportunity.
Projection: The Broncos have a couple of reliable scorers in Abu Kigab and Marcus Shaver, but the balance of talent will tilt dramatically in Memphis’ favor in the teams’ first-round matchup.
10. Tennessee
South, No. 3
Why root for the Volunteers: Tennessee’s on an absolute heater entering the NCAA tournament. Former Urbana Middle School standout VJ Bailey and his Volunteers’ teammates have won seven in a row and 15 of their last 17 games, including an SEC tournament championship.
The downside: The Vols aren’t unbeatable. All seven of their losses came in Quad I games — so no bad ones among the bunch — but that’s all the NCAA tournament is in the later rounds.
Projection: Rick Barnes was fired at Texas because the Longhorns regularly stumbled in the first weekend of the tournament. Tennessee avoids that fate by reaching the Elite Eight before losing to Arizona.
11. Baylor
East, No. 1
Why root for the Bears: The last team to repeat as NCAA champions was Florida with titles in 2006 and 2007. Before that run by current Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan in Gainesville, Duke won two in a row in 1991 and 1992. It’s not easy. Seeing Baylor lose four starters and win a second straight title would be impressive.
The downside: Baylor is already without glue guy Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua — the man they call “Everyday Jon” — because of a season-ending knee injury. The uncertain status of LJ Cryer, who’s missed 11 of the last 12 games, only adds to the worry about backing the reigning champs.
Projection: Maybe Cryer gets healthy and winds up playing. Baylor fared mostly OK without him, but that was in the regular season. A depth crunch can sting more in the NCAA tournament.
12. Arkansas
West, No. 4
Why root for the Razorbacks: Nothing sounds as sweet as an arena full of people hollering “Woo, pig sooie!” The only thing better is that happening while Arkansas coach Eric Musselman goes HAMwith his postgame celebration after a win.
The downside: Few teams played as well in the past two-plus months as Arkansas, with 15 wins in its last 18 games that included impressive victories against Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky. But you can’t forget the soft nonconference schedule and truly bad home loss to Hofstra.
Projection: The Razorbacks haven’t made an Elite Eight since their 1995 national runner-up finish. Unfortunately for them, that streak continues after a Sweet 16 loss to Gonzaga.
13. UConn
West, No. 5
Why root for the Huskies: There’s a chance — perhaps a good one — that UConn coach Dan Hurley will flip out during the game. He has that reputation, and meltdowns on the sideline are highly entertaining.
The downside: Even with a formidable inside-out duo of Adama Sanogo and RJ Cole, the Huskies went just 6-7 against teams that also made the NCAA tournament. Not sure that bodes well for a lengthy tourney run.
Projection: UConn’s success against the SEC this season — i.e. its double overtime win against Auburn during Thanksgiving week — doesn’t mean the Huskies will have the upper hand against another team from the south. Arkansas gets the win in the second round.
14. San Francisco
East, No. 10
Why root for the Dons: You harken back to the days of Bill Russell and K.C. Jones. Before the pair won eight NBA titles together with the Boston Celtics, they won consecutive NCAA championships in 1955 and 1956.
The downside: Russell is 88 years old. These Dons are not those Dons. This is San Francisco’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998 and best record since 1982, but Jamaree Bouyea and Khalil Shabazz are not Russell and Jones.
Projection: It’s an unfortunate matchup, but San Francisco bows out in the first round to Murray State. Why pair mid-majors so early?
15. New Mexico State
West, No. 12
Why root for the Aggies: The other program that has honored Lou Henson in perpetuity with his name on their court deserves some support.
The downside: Pinning your hopes on New Mexico State means doing the same with veteran guard Teddy Allen. The same Allen who bailed on Nebraska during last season and was kicked off the team at Wichita State after transferring from West Virginia. Allen’s nickname of “Teddy Buckets” is fitting, but his college basketball career hasn’t been trouble free.
Projection: Allen can shoot the Aggies into contention against UConn in the first round, but that’s it. Contending doesn’t mean winning.
16. Saint Mary’s
East, No. 5
Why root for the Gaels: You firmly support Vegemite on toast and “Flight of the Conchords” is your favorite musical comedy duo turned TV show. The Saint Mary’s roster, full of Australians and Kiwis again this season, agrees.
The downside: The Gaels’ seven losses this season all wound up as Quad I defeats. That’s both good (they didn’t take any bad losses) and bad (good teams can and did get the better of them).
Projection: Saint Mary’s will take care of business against First Four victor Indiana, but that’s where the would-be Cinderella run ends.
17. Virginia Tech
East, No. 11
Why root for the Hokies: Denying Duke an ACC tournament title and perhaps the final No. 1 seed in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season doesn’t hurt. But Virginia Tech is just a scrappy team led by a grinder of a coach in Mike Young. A lot to like.
The downside: Virgina Tech was an afterthought, only a .500 team, at the end of January. The Hokies clearly rose to the top of the ACC by winning 13 of their last 15 games, but that doesn’t mean quite as much when the ACC is having its worst season as a conference maybe of all time.
Projection: The Hokies got hot from three-point range in the ACC tournament — Hunter Cattoor in particular — and they’ll keep it up long enough to win two games and reach the Sweet 16.
18. Iowa State
Midwest, No. 11
Why root for the Cyclones: There’s probably no better team comeback story in the field. Iowa State won two games last season — TWO! — and managed to follow that up with a 20-win campaign in T.J. Otzelberger’s first season as coach.
The downside: There are enough former Big Ten guards now on the Iowa State roster that it feels funny to pull for them. So apologies to Izaiah Brockington (Penn State) and Gabe Kalscheur (Minnesota).
Projection: The Cyclones had a stretch in the first month of the season where they beat Xavier, Memphis, Creighton and Iowa almost in succession. (There was a win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in there, too). They make a similar run in the tournament before losing to Auburn in the Sweet 16.
19. San Diego State
Midwest, No. 8
Why root for the Aztecs: You’re a real college basketball junkie and followed Matt Bradley while he toiled away without any reward for three seasons at California. Seeing him couple continued individual success with team success is a nice feeling.
The downside: The third-best team in the Mountain West doesn’t often become the story of the NCAA tournament. Bradley is good, but he’s the only real scoring threat the Aztecs have.
Projection: Kawhi Leonard isn’t walking through that door. San Diego State can make it past Creighton, but Kansas in the second round will be a stumbling block.
20. Richmond
Midwest, No. 12
Why root for the Spiders: Richmond was the most notable of bid stealers after winning the Atlantic 10 tournament. There’s not as much hype around the Spiders this season compared to last year when they beat Kentucky early in the season, but two super seniors in Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden (11 years experience combined) could come in handy in the NCAA tournament.
The downside: Richmond wasn’t in the field without winning the A-10 tournament title. This season and last was a window for the Spiders to compete, and they might not be able to capitalize.
Projection: It had to be a roller coaster Sunday for Richmond, going from wining the A-10 tournament to finding out it would face red-hot Iowa in the first round. The Hawkeyes prevail.
21. Providence
Midwest, No. 4
Why root for the Friars: Because they weren’t supposed to be here. At least not seeded this high. Providence was picked to finish seventh in the Big East and then proceeded to win 25 games and claim an outright regular season title (in the same way Michigan did in the Big Ten in 2020-21).
The downside: The Friars were 12-2 in close games this season and posted three overtime wins in four games — including a triple overtime thriller against Xavier — in February. How long will their luck hold?
Projection: Turns out not long. Providence goes down in the first round to South Dakota State.
22. USC
Midwest, No. 7
Why root for the Trojans: You’re an older sibling that’s always been outshined by your younger brother or sister. That’s USC forward Isaiah Mobley’s life. Younger brother Evan will probably be NBA Rookie of the Year, but Isaiah has turned into USC’s best player.
The downside: The Trojans’ 26-7 season is a little heavy on flash and a little light on substance with a 4-4 record against Quad I teams and two Quad III losses. Pac-12 Quad III losses, but Quad III losses all the same.
Projection: The number of legitimately good teams USC beat is small. As in just UCLA small. That number doesn’t change after running into Auburn in the Sweet 16.
23. TCU
South, No. 9
Why root for the Horned Frogs: Unique basketball courts are your jam, and TCU has that in spades. That purple is a primary color is a win in itself, but the lizard skin scale pattern on the court plus red three-point lines as a shoutout to the blood horned lizards shoot from their eyes when threatened makes it elite.
The downside: What happened on said court this season for TCU wasn’t always elite. The Horned Frogs lost eight of their last 13 games, but stayed on the right side of the bubble by beating Texas Tech, Kansas and Texas.
Projection: TCU’s overachieving extends one more game before the Horned Frogs get run over by No. 1 seed Arizona in the second round.
24. Villanova
South, No. 2
Why root for the Wildcats: It’s comfortable. Villanova is always in the NCAA tournament. Just one missed opportunity in the last 16 seasons the tournament was actually held. That includes two national championships in the last six years.
The downside: Give somebody else a turn, why don’t you? Plus, while this Villanova team is just as talented as any coach Jay Wright has had of late, they’re just not quite as exciting. Good, but kind of boring good.
Projection: Boring good still works, though. Look for Villanova to reach the Sweet 16 before losing to Tennessee in a rematch from a late November game.
25. Creighton
Midwest, No. 9
Why root for the Bluejays: You didn’t spend all that time figuring out how to pronounce freshman guard Rati Andronikashvili’s name correctly for no reason. He should be getting big tourney minutes, too, with Ryan Nembhard out for the season with a wrist injury.
The downside: Basketball’s just a passing fancy in Omaha, Neb., right? Everyone in town is just waiting for June and the College World Series to get really excited.
Projection: Creighton went 3-3 without Nembhard running the point. Playing without him in the NCAA tournament — beating San Diego State in the first round — might be asking too much.
26. Seton Hall
South, No. 8
Why root for the Pirates: You choose to remember the Seton Hall that beat Michigan, Texas and Rutgers in the first month of the season and not the one that finished in the middle of the Big East pack with losses to DePaul and St. John’s.
The downside: This Seton Hall team doesn’t pack quite the punch that some of its predecessors did — especially with Bryce Aiken sidelined with concussion issues. Jared Rhoden is solid, but he’s no Myles Powell.
Projection: Don’t bank on the Pirates sticking around past the first round. While TCU is no world beater, they have enough offensive pop to get the job done.
27. UCLA
East, No. 4
Why root for the Bruins: A 30-minute tutorial on how to put on your socks and shoes is exactly the way you wish the coach of your favorite team would open the season with their players. John Wooden only won 10 national championships after all.
The downside: There’s always a chance UCLA’s run from the First Four to the Final Four last season was a little fluky. The product of an unconventional NCAA tournament and enough breaks going the Bruins’ way. They simply haven’t been quite as dominant as expected this season.
Projection: Dominant enough, though, to easily handle Akron, Saint Mary’s and injury-riddled Baylor and and reach the Elite Eight, but not quite enough to topple Kentucky.
28. Notre Dame
(West, No. 11)
Why root for the Irish: You’ve got a “Play like a champion today” sign in your house and slap it every day heading out the door, believed Manti Te’o when he talked about his girlfriend and are one of the few Notre Dame fans that didn’t start booing hoops coach Mike Brey in the last year.
The downside: How exactly did the Irish make the tournament field? Of their 22 wins, just four came against Quad I or Quad II teams, and there’s nothing all that exceptional about their advanced metrics either.
Projection: Blake Wesley was enough to beat Rutgers in the First Four, but the freshman guard won’t be able to drag Notre Dame past Alabama in the first round.
29. Vermont
West, No. 13
Why root for the Catamounts: Did you know the state of Vermont boasts more than 100 19th-century covered bridges? If that fun fact doesn’t get you riled up for the Catamounts, maybe the vast amounts of maple syrup produced will.
The downside: Vermont’s almost always been seen as having upset potential in the NCAA tournament. The reality has been a bit different. The Catamounts have made it past the first round just once with an overtime victory against Syracuse in 2005.
Projection: This tournament is going to play out like five of the previous seven times Vermont qualified — with a single game and a disappointing loss.
30. Colgate
Midwest, No. 14
Why root for the Raiders: You yearn for the days where Colgate was a NET rankings darling because COVID-19 screwed up the schedule and the Raiders basically only played Army, Boston and Holy Cross and only lost once by two points to the Black Knights.
The downside: These are not those days. Colgate lost nine games combined in Quads III and IV and got beat by double figures by the two decent teams it played (St. John’s and Vermont).
Projection: Just like last season, the Raiders won’t be long for the NCAA tournament. A first-round loss to Wisconsin sends them back to upstate New York disappointed.
31. Delaware
South, No. 15
Why root for the Blue Hens: The nostalgia factor is huge. Not for Delaware basketball itself — mostly because there is no real history — but for junior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. Watching him transports you back to 2003-04 when his dad and Delonte West led Saint Joseph’s to the Elite Eight.
The downside: Joe Flacco and the Delaware football team had a much better chance in the FCS playoffs in 2007 (a title game appearance) than Nelson and the Blue Hens have in the NCAA tournament.
Projection: The elder Nelson owned basketball in Philadelphia in the early 2000s. The tide has turned. It’s Villanova’s city now, and the Wildcats will send Delaware packing in the first round.
32. Montana State
West, No. 14
Why root for the Bobcats: You’ve seen every episode of “Yellowstone” and call your style “Dutton Ranch chic.” Anything Montana is now cool — even the Bobcats, who are led by former Springfield Lanphier star Xavier Bishop.
The downside: Montana State handled its business in the Big Sky Conference. That’s fine. It got the Bobcats to the NCAA tournament. The only real challenging games on their schedule, though, all ended in losses.
Projection: The Bobcats should enjoy everything they can about their trip to San Diego. They won’t be there long after Texas Tech bounces them in the first round.
33. Longwood
South, No. 14
Why root for the Lancers: There might not be a better combination of a long shot program and a coach with an interesting background. This is Longwood’s first NCAA tournament appearance, and the Lancers aren’t that far removed from a five-year stretch where they won eight, 11, 10, six and seven games. Coach Griff Aldrich also used to be a lawyer and CFO for a private equity firm.
The downside: Aldrich was the director of recruiting and program development at UMBC when the Retrievers pulled off the 16-over-1 upset of Virginia in 2018. Odds are upset lightning won’t strike twice.
Projection: Longwood is in full nothing to lose territory in its first-round matchup with Tennessee. Except the game. The Lancers can definitely lose the game.
34. Saint Peter’s
East, No. 15
Why root for the Peacocks: Terrific nickname for one. And a notable alum to boot. Bob Hurley, who became just the third high school basketball coach ever inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Hurley was part of 30 state championships at St. Anthony (N.J.), including 28 as head coach.
The downside: How invested are you in teams that take care of the ball? Saint Peter’s has a tendency to not value ball security all that often, turning it over on nearly 21 percent of its possessions. That doesn’t usually work in the NCAA tournament.
Projection: The Peacocks did play a couple high major teams in the first few weeks of the season. Their first round game against Kentucky will likely end the same way as their November tests — with a loss.
35. Cal State Fullerton
West, No. 15
Why root for the Titans: You’re a huge college baseball fan. Cal State Fullerton has won four College World Series titles (the most recent in 2004) and appeared in the NCAA tournament 40 times. The Titans’ basketball history is not quite as impressive. Just four NCAA tournament appearances and an Elite Eight run in 1978.
The downside: Lower-seeded teams usually need one guy that can go off to spark an upset. E.J. Anosike’s not a bad choice, but the Sacred Heart and Tennessee transfer probably can’t do it on his own even averaging a career high 16.5 points this season.
Projection: Let’s just say there’s little hope for anything but an early exit with Cal State Fullerton facing Duke in the first round.
36. Norfolk State
East, No. 16
Why root for the Spartans: They’re not unfamiliar with pulling a major upset. Norfolk State was a No. 15 seed in 2012 when it turned three players topping 20 points — including 26 points and 14 rebounds from future NBA center Kyle O’Quinn — into an 86-84 win against No. 2 seed Missouri.
The downside: Use a critical eye when examining Norfolk State’s NCAA tournament success. It includes 15 appearances — and even Final Four in 1995 — but came when the Spartans were a Division II program. Their move to Division I hasn’t yielded nearly as much.
Projection: Only one No. 16 seed has topped a No. 1 seed in the history of the NCAA tournament. Facing Baylor in the first round, the Spartans won’t make it two.
37. Texas Southern
Midwest, No. 16
Why root for the Tigers: Talk about grit. Texas Southern found itself in the First Four for the third time in the last four NCAA tournaments and won for the third time. Add Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the list of teams to have their hopes dashed by the Tigers.
The downside: The reward for a First Four win? Playing a No. 1 seed in the first round. Texas Southern lost to Xavier in 2018 and Michigan in 2021 by a combined 35 points.
Projection: History repeats itself. Fresh off its win against the Islanders, Texas Southern will fall to Kansas in the first round.
38. Georgia State
West, No. 16
Why root for the Panthers: Ludacris went to Georgia State. What more could you want?
The downside: Georgia State padded its win total this season with three games against non-Division I opponents. Not sure playing Brewton-Parker, Voorhees and Toccoa Falls — who? — is great preparation for the NCAA tournament.
Projection: Mississippi State is the best team the Panthers faced during the regular season, and they lost by 29. The only way their first-round matchup with Gonzaga isn’t worse is if Mark Few calls off the dogs.
39. Yale
East, No. 14
Why root for the Bulldogs: They call them student-athletes for a reason. Yale, of course, is lauded as one of the finest academic institutions in the country. That they play a little basketball on the side is just an added bonus.
The downside: The Ivy League instituted a four-team conference tournament to determine its NCAA tournament representative in 2017. The Bulldogs wouldn’t be here without it and an upset of Princeton in the title game.
Projection: Yale went 6-8 in the nonconference portion of its schedule. Purdue doesn’t play in the Ivy League, so bank on another loss in the first round.
40. Jacksonville State
Midwest, No. 15
Why root for the Gamecocks: You like underdogs with some fire. The idea that Jackonsville State was gunning for a first-round matchup with Duke — itching to be this year’s Mercer — is appealing. Too bad the Gamecocks drew Auburn instead.
The downside: No offense to the Gamecocks, but they’re playing the role of usurper in the tournament. The NCAA has its reason for not allowing teams in transition up to Division I to play in the postseason — mostly to discourage a rush of teams doing so — but Bellarmine winning the Atlantic Sun tournament title and being forced to stay home is a bummer.
Projection: Jacksonville State has the misfortune of running into Auburn in the first round. No one on the Gamecocks’ roster is Jabari Smith.
41. UAB
South, No. 12
Why root for the Blazers: March is for the guards, and UAB has one of the best scoring ones in the country. Jordan Walker, all 5-foot-11 of him, is averaging 20.4 points and shooting 40.6 percent from three-point range this season playing for his third team in five years.
The downside: The Blazers didn’t play many high-major opponents this season. Just three, and they managed to lose all of them with Walker bottled up as much as any team could manage in the last four months.
Projection: Houston might not have the same caliber of team it did a year ago in its Final Four run, but the Cougars have enough talent to knock out UAB in the first round.
42. Houston
South, No. 5
Why root for the Cougars: How many teams can lose two of their top six players in December and still manage to win 18 of 21 games in the second half of the season? That’s what Houston managed after leading scorer Marcus Sasser and sixth man Tramon Mark went down with season-ending injuries.
The downside: Here’s the thing about those wins. They came exclusively in American Athletic Conference play. Some years that’s a good thing. This year meant just a single Quad I win in the AAC tournament title game against Memphis. There were several mid-major teams with as many or more Quad I victories.
Projection: A decent draw in the first round (UAB) turns into anything but in the second (Illinois). Houston figures out in a hurry there’s no real comp to Kofi Cockburn in the AAC.
43. Texas Tech
West, No. 3
Why root for the Red Raiders: The fact Texas Tech fans invaded the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, and turned a home game for Texas into what amounted to a neutral site environment shows both their dedication to the Red Raiders and how much they hate Chris Beard for leaving. Maybe not a fan base to rile up by rooting against their team.
The downside: The Red Raiders aren’t here to entertain you. Unless you like elite defense. They’ve got plenty of that. Texas Tech isn’t afraid to win games in the 50s.
Projection: That defense will be good for two wins and a Sweet 16 appearance before Duke’s cavalcade of future first-round NBA draft picks prove to be too much.
44. Alabama
West, No. 6
Why root for the Crimson Tide: Alabama is all about an uptempo style of play utilizing its guard quartet of Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, Keon Ellis and JD Davison. You’ll at least be entertained.
The downside: There’s no guarantee which Alabama team will show up. It could be the one that beat Gonzaga and Houston on consecutive Saturdays in December. Or it might be the one that lost to Iona in November and Missouri, Mississippi State, Georgia and Vanderbilt in SEC play. Few teams have ridden the roller coaster of success and failure like the Tide.
Projection: Getting to face a First Four winner in the first round benefits Alabama, but Texas Tech will have the defense to neutralize the Tide in the second round.
45. Memphis
West, No. 9
Why root for the Tigers: It’s impressive how Memphis turned around its season. The Tigers were 9-8 on Jan. 20 after losing a third straight game. They’ve won 12 of 14 since — almost entirely without Emoni Bates — and earned their way into the NCAA tournament field.
The downside: Can’t say Memphis coach Penny Hardaway handled his teams early failures that well. It was his choice to bring in two five-star freshmen at the last minute and totally blow up the team dynamic. Then he went off on the media for questioning it. Lil’ Penny would have been embarrassed.
Projection: Memphis certainly has the individual talent to knock off a Boise State team that operates better as a team, but the Tigers won’t be able to match Gonzaga in a second-round exit.
46. Texas
East, No. 6
Why root for the Longhorns: All hail the transfer portal. It’s brought free agency to college basketball, and nobody took advantage of it more ahead of the 2021-22 season than first-year Texas coach Chris Beard. So much so that the Longhorns grabbed a half dozen of the best transfers available.
The downside: Let’s just say leaning in on transfers didn’t work quite as Texas anticipated. Tre Mitchell already stepped away from the team for personal reasons a month ago, and none of the six have played at the level they did at their previous stop. It’s a too many cooks in the kitchen type of scenario.
Projection: Texas is used to early exits in the NCAA tournament from the Rick Barnes and Shaka Smart era. The Beard era starts with the same, as the Longhorns go down in the first round.
47. Miami
Midwest, No. 10
Why root for the Hurricanes: How about the sheer number of all-name team candidates on the roster? Nothing beats Wooga Poplar (given name Nisine Hamir), but Miami also boasts Deng Gak and Filippos Gkogkos.
The downside: For all the talent Miami has at guard — and there’s plenty with former Morgan Park star Charlie Moore along with Isaiah Wong and Kameron McGusty — the Hurricanes weren’t able to keep up their 13-3 start to the season.
Projection: It’s not an entirely unfavorable first-round matchup for Miami against Southern California, but that doesn’t mean the Hurricanes will win it either. Jim Larranaga and Co. go one and done.
48. Kentucky
East, No. 2
Why root for the Wildcats: Because a Kentucky run would mean some championship rings for former Illinois assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman. Just kidding! There’s some in the Illini fan base still sore about their departure.
The downside: It just doesn’t seem right? The Wildcats don’t have the same “root against them at all costs” negativity that circles Duke, but cheering for Kentucky is a close second on that spectrum.
Projection: For all its talent — and there’s been a ton — Kentucky hasn’t reached the Final Four since 2015. That changes this season before the Wildcats get dropped in the national semifinals by Gonzaga.
49. Marquette
East, No. 9
Why root for the Golden Eagles: It’s more fun when Shaka Smart’s teams are good. Smart built his brand on his “Havoc” defense at VCU, seemed to lose any and all momentum he had in his career at Texas and then completely turned around Marquette in a single season.
The downside: Illinois’ early-season loss in Milwaukee, Wis., caused you to doubt the Illini for the first time this season. Sure, Kofi Cockburn was on the bench in street clothes and Andre Curbelo might have been playing semi-concussed, but it wasn’t a good feeling.
Projection: Based on the assumption Marquette’s seven-game winning streak in January that put the Golden Eagles on track for an NCAA tournament berth was a touch fluky, a first-round matchup with North Carolina could (and probably will) go wrong.
50. Arizona
South, No. 1
Why root for the Wildcats: You prefer the multi-cultural approach to roster building. Eight of Arizona’s 11 scholarship players are from outside the U.S., and the Wildcats have leaned on starters from Canada, Lithuania, Cameroon and Estonia. Arizona native Dalen Terry is the outlier in that bunch.
The downside: One of those international stars likely won’t be at full strength for the NCAA tournament. Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa suffered a badly sprained ankle (don’t look for the photo) in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals. As good as his teammates are, it’s Kriisa would provides the Wildcats with their edge.
Projection: Arizona has enough in the tank to get through the early rounds without Kriisa if necessary, and the Wildcats seem optimistic about his recover. Enough to win a national title? Yeah, maybe.
51. Michigan State
West, No. 7
Why root for the Spartans: The Big Ten hasn’t seen one of its teams win the national championship since Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson led Michigan State to the 2000 title. Maybe the Spartans can end the drought that they, in a way, helped start.
The downside: This is not one of Tom Izzo’s more talented teams. Max Christie’s future is the NBA, but the freshman guard is not at that level guys like Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. hit in their time in East Lansing, Mich. These Spartans have to grind, and they didn’t always do it well this season.
Projection: Michigan State finishing seventh in the Big Ten is a disappointment. It won’t be the only one. The Spartans don’t make it out of the first round this week.
52. Ohio State
South, No. 7
Why root for the Buckeyes: It should be long enough now since two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year E.J. Liddell picked Ohio State instead of Illinois to eliminate most hard feelings. While he might have looked good in orange and blue, there’s an appreciation for what he’s done in scarlet and grey.
The downside: You root for Illinois State on the side, and the longer Ohio State’s NCAA tournament run lasts the longer you have to wait for Buckeyes’ assistant Ryan Pedon to turn into Redbirds’ head coach Ryan Pedon.
Projection: Ohio State flamed out in last year’s NCAA tournament with a first-round loss to Oral Roberts. History repeats itself this week against Loyola Chicago.
53. Purdue
East, No. 3
Why root for the Boilermakers: Purdue’s got a little something for everyone with an NBA-bound guard (Jaden Ivey), a slick-passing big man (Trevion Williams), a truly massive human being (Zach Edey) and an elite shooter (Sasha Stefanovic).
The downside: For all that talent without even mentioning its solid depth of role players, Purdue finished third in the Big Ten and has lost three of its last six games. Not exactly positive momentum heading into the NCAA tournament.
Projection: No embarrassing first-round loss this year, but the Boilermakers will still face disappointment in the second round because they can’t match decent defense with their No. 1-ranked offense.
54. Duke
West, No. 2
Why root for the Blue Devils: You got just as upset as Duke did after North Carolina failed to honor Mike Krzyzewski appropriately for his final game at the Dean Dome. How dare the Tar Heels not play into Coach K’s protracted retirement tour. Shame. Shame. Shame.
The downside: Rooting for Duke is like rooting for people clipping their nails in public or people who talk during movies. It’s something everybody hates and doesn’t make sense to support.
Projection: Duke gets a rematch with Gonzaga after reaching the Elite Eight, but the result won’t be the same as when the teams met in Las Vegas in late November. The Bulldogs win this time.
55. Kansas
Midwest, No. 1
Why root for the Jayhawks: You’ve got a poster of Mario Chalmers burying a three-pointer to force overtime against Memphis — and get the Jayhawks a national title — on your wall at home.
The downside: It’s been nearly two full decades since Bill Self left Champaign for Lawrence, Kan., and it’s still a hard pill to swallow. Those 550 wins, 16 Big 12 titles and 18 NCAA tournament appearances he’s racked up in 19 years with the Jayhawks are frustrating.
Projection: It will be a classic NCAA tournament run for Kansas. As in not far enough. The Jayhawks have the talent to make it to the Final Four, but not enough to knock off Arizona.
56. LSU
Midwest, No. 6
Why root for the Tigers: Adults failing the young people they’re supposed to help doesn’t sit right with you, so giving the LSU players some support after Will Wade’s firing feels like the right thing to do.
The downside: There’s always the chance the new LSU basketball coach could show up in Baton Rouge, La., and affect a Cajun accent like Brian Kelly (a Massachusetts native) did when hired to coach the Tigers’ football team.
Projection: How successful could a team that fired its coach before the NCAA tournament really be? The chaos in the LSU program will yield a first-round loss to Iowa State.
57. Iowa
Midwest, No. 5
Why root for the Hawkeyes: Let’s let bygones be bygones. The McCaffery family isn’t all that bad, right? Plus you’re still a little embarrassed by how some unruly fans treated Kris and Keegan Murray at State Farm Center.
The downside: Having to explain any interest in an Iowa run to Da’Monte Williams. He probably wouldn’t understand.
Projection: Few teams have played as well since February than the Hawkeyes, who have won 12 of their last 14 games including a Big Ten tournament title. They keep it rolling until running into Kansas in the Sweet 16.
58. Wisconsin
Midwest, No. 3
Why root for the Badgers: Cheese curds. Bratwursts. Spotted Cow. Surely there’s something about the Wisconsin basketball team that’s worth cheering for, too.
The downside: Johnny Davis earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors meant that Kofi Cockburn didn’t, and you’re not about that. Also, Brad Davison.
Projection: Davis gets Wisconsin through the first round, but his penchant to have these games of wildly inconsistent play bites the Badgers in a second-round loss to Iowa State.
59. Indiana
East, No. 12
Why root for the Hoosiers: Maybe Indiana did Illinois a favor by knocking the Illini out of the Big Ten tournament in the quarterfinals. There’s really no other reason.
The downside: Eric Gordon was committed to Illinois and might have convinced Derrick Rose to join him in Champaign (let’s ignore test taking for a second). Then Kelvin Sampson convinced Gordon to flip to Indiana. Never forget.
Projection: Indiana’s first trip back to the NCAA tournament since 2016 at least yielded one win. A First Four win, but a win nonetheless. It won’t be two.
60. Michigan
South, No. 11
Why root for the Wolverines: There’s always a chance Michigan coach Juwan Howard could lash out at an opposing staff — maybe even throw a right hand — if things get heated. The NCAA tournament isn’t known for being short on emotions. The more drama the better!
The downside: Maybe Hunter Dickinson is the one that’s annoying. The Wolverines’ center and the Illinois fan base certainly don’t have a high opinion of one another.
Projection: Michigan might have avoided the First Four, but by doing so got paired up with one of the top mid-major teams in the country. Colorado State can more than hang with the Wolverines. The Rams can beat them.
61. Auburn
Midwest, No. 2
Why root for the Tigers: Jabari Smith wasn’t in the discussion as a potential No. 1 NBA draft pick when the season started, but the freshman forced his way into the conversation. Averaging 17.1 points and seven rebounds and shooting 43 percent from three as a 6-foot-10 forward is intriguing.
The downside: The same as it’s always been the past seven seasons. Bruce Pearl is still Auburn’s coach. Boo. Hiss. All that. You know the drill.
Projection: Auburn’s ceiling this season will be the Elite Eight. Mostly because that’s where the Tigers will run into a not necessarily better, but at least more experienced and consistent Kansas team.
62. North Carolina
East, No. 8
Why root for the Tar Heels: It’s easier to back a blue blood when said blue blood has fallen on harder times. North Carolina was a disaster in 2019-20, snuck into the NCAA tournament last year and didn’t exactly storm through this season either.
The downside: Not only does the 2005 national championship game still give you nightmares — or maybe just unbridled rage — but if you watch North Carolina play you’ll have to see Sean May every time the TV camera pans to the bench.
Projection: The Tar Heels manage to beat Marquette even without former Golden Eagles’ forward Dawson Garcia (he’s home dealing with family medical issues), but Baylor in the second round is too much of a hurdle.
63. Loyola Chicago
South, No. 10
Why root for the Ramblers: How about the fact Loyola opened as a 1-point favorite in the first round against Ohio State despite being the lower seed? There were only two other lower-seeded favorites (San Francisco and Michigan) when the lines were released Sunday night.
The downside: The smiling face of Cameron Krutwig — mustache and all — is an image you’ll never truly be able to wipe from your memory. The list of Illinois’ worst losses in the NCAA tournament certainly includes losing in the second round last year to the Ramblers.
Projection: Lucas Williamson and Co. go 2 for 2 with Big Ten upsets in consecutive tournaments. Taking down Villanova to reach the Sweet 16, though, is a tougher ask.
64. Chattanooga
South, No. 13
Why root for the Mocs: There’s really no reason to do this.
The downside: Kind of clear. Any Chattanooga NCAA tournament run comes at the expense of Illinois. That won’t fly in Champaign. A chair might, though, in Pittsburgh if Mocs’ big man Silvio de Sousa gets riled up. If you know, you know.
Projection: Malachi Smith goes off in the first round, but it’s all for naught. Except if the former Belleville East/Belleville West star gets some transfer interest from a power conference team.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).