CHAMPAIGN — Meg Rossow’s origins as a soccer goaltender are rooted in another sport.
The two-time News-Gazette All-Area volleyball first-team selection has starred for Champaign Central in that sport during recent fall seasons, providing an intimidating middle blocking and hitting presence for the Maroons.
It’s where Maroons assistant girls’ soccer coach Nashla Vega first took notice of Rossow.
“She saw me playing volleyball,” the 6-foot Rossow said, “and she was like, ‘She has to be our goalie.’
“So she kind of made the decision. And she knew what she was talking about.”
Rossow is now in her third season keeping the nets clear for coach Steve Whiteley’s Central girls’ soccer program.
She opened her senior campaign this past Monday with a four-save clean sheet amid a 0-0 tie with Charleston in Champaign, then logged another shutout as the Maroons topped Uni High 5-0 on Wednesday.
Rossow garnered N-G All-Area first-team status during her junior soccer season by making 90 saves against 38 goals allowed across more than 1,500 minutes of match play.
This marked a significant rise for Rossow from her humble beginnings as a netminder.
Before taking control of starting duties with the Maroons entering her sophomore season, she estimates the only other time she played goalkeeper was at age 7 “where I would just stand on the line and be scared.”
“It was kind of just about building confidence for me because obviously goalie can be very humbling at times,” Rossow said. “That was the main thing for me: getting comfortable with what I was doing.”
Height alone doesn’t guarantee someone will become a good soccer goaltender. Luckily, that’s not all Rossow has working for her from an athletic perspective.
“The (volleyball) skills are going to translate a little bit. We’d seen it before. (St. Thomas More) did it with Lexi Wallen, and she led them really far in the postseason,” Whiteley said of Wallen and STM reaching the Class 1A state tournament in 2015. “We were like, ‘Well, she’s tall. She’s athletic.’ It wasn’t like her on-the-field skills are going to be something that were diminished by her trying goal.
“If it could work, it’d be a perfect solution for us.”
Rossow delivered a 1.118 goals-against average with 11 shutouts as a sophomore, helping Central to a 2A regional championship.
“She’s very competitive. She’s not afraid of contact. She’ll dive all over the place,” Whiteley said. “She’s not afraid to get low. She’s just as quick getting down to the side as anything shot above her.”
Among teammates helping to keep things under control in front of her was older sister Kitty Rossow, a senior midfielder and defender who gained N-G All-Area girls’ soccer first-team status and All-State recognition following that 2021 season.
“She helped me so much,” Meg Rossow said. “She could do everything. I’m jealous. ... Just having her there, she’s one of the most reassuring people ever.”
Some of Rossow’s earliest struggles with the position included whiffing goaltender kicks and diving the same way she does in volleyball, hitting her stomach to perform a dig instea of falling to her right or left side for a soccer save.
“We had to work with her, but it wasn’t something where we were spending hours of practice saying, ‘You need to do this,’” Whiteley said. “It’d be, ‘Here’s a couple things. Try to work on this.’ And she could take to it really quickly.”
Rossow didn’t possess an overwhelming amount of time to work on her goaltending as she still was picking it up. That’s because she’s played club volleyball throughout her high school career, and she began the college recruiting process in that sport as a junior.
“Blocking (in volleyball) and goalkeeping are very similar, and the way I move my arms and just the quick reactions,” Rossow said. “I feel like having those reaction times from volleyball has helped me going into soccer.”
These athletic attributes did more than allow Rossow to backstop Maroons girls’ soccer to some victories.
As Rossow’s volleyball recruitment started gaining traction, Whiteley informed her that some college soccer interest might exist for her as well.
“I was like, ‘What?’ It shocked me because it hadn’t even been on my mind,” Rossow said. “I didn’t take soccer as my priority until last year.”
Coach Dave Musso’s Lindenwood women’s soccer team — a Division I program in St. Charles, Mo., — was among Rossow’s college suitors. And she committed to the Lions on Feb. 20.
“Extremely surprised, just because of what Division I soccer is like and how they recruit,” Whiteley said. “You don’t have high school scouting. But she is in a position where if you can see any film of her, it easily translates. She has the athletic quality. ... She’s going to surprise people at the next level.”
Rossow never has played travel soccer, hence Whiteley’s commentary on that aspect of recruiting.
“It was a really hard recruiting process because I was doing it for volleyball and soccer all at once,” Rossow said. “Before I made my decision, I just really thought about what would push me outside of my comfort zone and keep me passionate about it. And when I visited Lindenwood, it just felt so right.”
Giving up volleyball after high school won’t be easy for Rossow. But she feels she’s secured a happier athletic future for herself on the pitch.
“It was definitely big, just thinking, ‘Wow, I’m actually going to be done with volleyball and moving on with something else,’” Rossow said. “Soccer is more of a breath of fresh air, so I’m more into it still and passionate about it.”