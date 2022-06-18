CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood didn’t just piece together a brand new coaching staff last spring and summer.
The three moves the Illinois coach made were important. Promoting Geoff Alexander. Bringing former Illini guard Chester Frazier back home. Landing Tim Anderson.
But it all happened with an underlying purpose. A directive for those three when it came to the future of the program. The 2022-23 season was going to be a hard reset when it came to the roster and style of play.
“We knew Kofi (Cockburn) would not be back,” Underwood said, adding that the discussions about that started as soon as his coaching staff was in place.
“We felt very strongly that he was right where he was — a First-Team All-American and that he would move on,” Underwood continued. “So now it’s, ‘OK, how do you replace Kofi?’ Well, you don’t. There’s not 7-foot, 300-pound guys with his athleticism running around. I think versatility was a key word. With size.”
Underwood had already made two moves down that path before being forced to replace his entire staff when Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman left for Kentucky and Stephen Gentry returned to Gonzaga. Securing commitments from 6-foot-7 wings Luke Goode and RJ Melendez got Underwood his long, rangy wings.
Then Illinois doubled down in the Class of 2022 and again this offseason. The freshmen quartet of Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers fits the new mold Underwood wants. So do transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer.
“We’ve looked to try to go get those guys in the 6-3, 6-4 to 6-10 range who can do multiple things,” Underwood said. “I think we have the ability to play five forwards. I think we have the ability to go do a lot of different things. We’re very skilled in terms of ball handling and driving it and shooting it, and I like that. It will allow us to do different things defensively. I think our pace of play can be exceptional.
“We’ll see how it all looks and comes together as we move forward, but that was the plan. We needed guys in the fall with this high-school group that could beat guys off the dribble. That was not one of our strengths last year. … That’s kind of been the plan for the last couple of years is to become bigger and more versatile at all spots.”