CASEY — Tim Kohlbecker’s Tuscola girls’ basketball team delivered on much of its game plan in Thursday night’s Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional championship game against Neoga.
It’s a formula that allowed this group of Warriors to become the most successful team in program history.
Play suffocating defense. Power into the paint on offense. Sprinkle in some three-pointers here and there.
But none of that matters when the ball isn’t falling through your hoop.
And Tuscola experienced one of its toughest shooting nights of the season at the worst possible time.
The Warriors shot 24 percent from the field and connected on just 11 of 29 free throws, sending them to a 44-38 loss versus Neoga and abruptly ending a campaign full of happy moments from mid-November on.
“It all boils down to free throws. … You’ve got to make free throws if you want to be a champion,” said Kohlbecker, who was trying to lead Tuscola (33-2) to its first sectional crown since 2008. “We had some good looks. Some of that is … (Neoga’s) length bothered us. They probably tipped a number of shots. But we also got a lot of shots we wanted.”
Neoga (32-3) owned leads of 12-6 through one quarter and 22-17 at halftime. Kohlbecker encouraged his athletes in the locker room that the game was there for the taking.
“We told the girls, ‘We’re in good shape (considering) we didn’t shoot very well,’ hoping it’d turn around,” Kohlbecker said. “But it did not. It pretty much stayed the same.”
Tuscola did build some momentum throughout the third quarter, outscoring Neoga 14-7 on the back of exhaustive defensive efforts.
Senior Ella Boyer sank a pair of three-pointers in the period, and junior Sydney Moss contributed four points of her own to propel the Warriors to a 31-29 lead entering the fourth quarter.
But the Warriors didn’t log a single field goal during the last eight minutes of play. Neoga senior Sydney Richards stepped up to net eight fourth-quarter points, going 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, and Neoga outproduced Tuscola 15-7 to close out the win.
“Maybe a little gassed from the first game, (but) no excuses,” said Kohlbecker, referencing a rousing 45-41 triumph against St. Anthony in Tuesday night’s sectional semifinal. “Once one or two miss (a free throw), it’s almost endemic and everyone starts missing. It’s very frustrating, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”
Boyer’s 13 points and senior Harley Woodard’s 12 points paced the Warriors, who gained eight rebounds from Woodard and seven rebounds apiece from Moss and sophomore Lia Patterson. Moss’ six points and sophomore Ava Boyer’s five points and five assists were other positives in defeat.
Richards (19 points) and sophomore Brynn Richards (10 points) were scoring leaders for Neoga, which turned in a collective 15 of 21 free throw effort in avenging a 49-43 loss to Tuscola at the Holiday Hoopla in Monticello on Dec. 26.
That’s a tournament the Warriors won. It’s something Kohlbecker reminded his athletes about after Thursday’s season-ending loss.
“I didn’t even talk about shooting woes after the game. They know. Why put salt in the wound?” Kohlbecker said. “I talked about how this is the best team in Tuscola history. You played for six championships throughout the year, and you won five. There’s very few teams that could ever say that.”