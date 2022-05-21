Preps coordinator Colin Likas checks in from Charleston after the conclusion of Day 2 of the IHSA state girls' track and field meet:
WHAT HAPPENED FRIDAY
She’s still the favorite
Despite a difficult day for Rantoul junior Brianna Dixon (by her own lofty standards), she’s still the local favorite to bring back a first-place finish from Charleston. At least one, anyway. Dixon is rated second in the 100 hurdles and knows what it takes to win that event, having done so at last year’s state meet. She also was on the cusp of a state championship in the high jump last year, and she can perform better in the 300 hurdles than she did Friday. Dixon might not have had a day to remember in the preliminary round, but that should motivate her even more to perform even better during her event finals on Saturday.
First time for everything
Clinton girls’ track and field has garnered several state medals in its history, most recently when Payne Turney earned three in as many years in the Class 2A 800-meter run (including a state championship in 2019). But the Maroons never have boasted a state-medalist thrower. They could by the end of this week thanks to junior Alayna Earle. One of just two Clinton athletes to qualify for this year’s 2A meet — joined by fellow thrower Bella Downs — Earle recorded a shot put throw of 36 feet, 51/2 inches to advance through Friday’s preliminaries. There was a large Maroons cheering section on hand for both girls, with most members sporting shirts noting the lack of a finish line in their events.
WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR ON SATURDAY
Trophies on display?
That’s definitely a possibility both for Tuscola and Salt Fork in the Class 1A finals. The Warriors and Storm each will bring seven championship berths into the day. All of Tuscola’s contain either senior Alyssa Williams or freshman Lia Patterson. Salt Fork is paced by three two-event advancers in Olivia Birge, Brynlee Keeran and Shelby McGee. A lot of things have to break a team’s way in order to finish top-three in points. Drew Sterkel’s Warriors and Steve Trompeter’s Storm both will need to control the controllables first and foremost, of course. But help from outside always is appreciated, such as when Urbana’s boys team tied for third in Class 2A last year because of an East St. Louis relay slip-up.
Don’t forget about them
Only one event forgoes the preliminary stage of the track and field state meet: the 3,200-meter run. Because of just how long and strenuous that race is, its athletes only will participate in a final on Saturday. There are two heats of the 3,200 in each class, their start times separated by about two hours. St. Thomas More freshman Paige Stark, Judah Christian sophomore Aleigha Garrison and Uni High junior Kate Ahmari will partake in the Class 1A version (Stark in the first heat, Garrison and Ahmari in the second). Unity’s Erica Woodard will give it a go in the Class 2A segment in heat No. 2.
CLASS 2A STATE FINALS QUALIFIERS
200-meter dash — 8. Syniyah Quenga (Fr., Urbana), 26.61; 9. Kayla Nelson (Jr., Unity), 26.61
400-meter dash — 5. Rose Talbert (Jr., Monticello), 58.99
800-meter run — 8. Mabry Bruhn (Jr., Monticello), 2:24.78
*3,200-meter run — Erica Woodard (Soph., Unity), 11:51.29
100-meter hurdles — 2. Brianna Dixon (Jr., Rantoul), 14.45
300-meter hurdles — 9. Brianna Dixon (Jr., Rantoul), 47.83
800-meter relay — 5. Shamera Moore (Sr.), Isabella Wallis (Sr.), Syniyah Quenga (Fr.), Tiarra Townsend-Cooper (Sr.) (Urbana), 1:44.97; 8. Nour Hajib (Sr.), Narmeen Chahal (Sr.), Kelecia Mangue (Fr.), Kyla Canales (Jr.) (Champaign Central), 1:46.94
1,600-meter relay — 8. Ashlyn Denney (Fr.), Bri Ritchie (Soph.), Arianna Pruitt-LeFairve (Sr.), Lauren Miller (Jr.) (Unity), 4:10.38
3,200-meter relay — 7. Camryn Reedy (Fr.), Arianna Pruitt-LeFairve (Sr.), Josephine Cler (Fr.), Ashlyn Denney (Fr.) (Unity), 10:12.63; 8. Clara Rudolph (Sr.), Mabry Bruhn (Jr.), Kyara Welter (Sr.), Rachel Koon (Sr.) (Monticello), 10:15.77
**High jump — Brianna Dixon (Jr., Rantoul), 4-11 3/4
Long jump — 4. Braelyn Alexander (Jr., Champaign Central), 17-2 1/4; Tashay Jackson Roper (Jr., Rantoul), 16-6
***Pole vault — Kyla Canales (Jr., Champaign Central), 10-23/4
Shot put — 8. Alayna Earle (Jr., Clinton), 36-51/2
CLASS 3A STATE FINALS QUALIFIERS
300-meter hurdles: 9. Nickiya Shields (Fr., Danville), 47.53
*No preliminaries; only finals on Saturday
**No ranking listed because all qualifying athletes stopped at same height
***No ranking listed because all but two qualifying athletes stopped at same height