CHAMPAIGN — Bobby Roundtree tried calling several of his Illinois football teammates on that late October afternoon seven months ago after James McCourt drilled that game-winning 39-yard field goal to give the Illini a 24-23 upset win of No. 6 Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium.
Roundtree knew the celebration was going to be epic.
He wanted in.
Roundtree’s initial phone calls went unanswered in the aftermath of Illinois’ first win against a ranked opponent since 2011.
Then Illini defensive end Ayo Shogbonyo called him.
“I was like, ‘Thank God somebody called me,’” Roundtree said Friday afternoon during his first media availability since suffering a spinal cord injury after a swimming accident in May 2019. “Everybody was like, ‘This one’s for you!’ It just felt good that they let me in on the fun because I didn’t know who to call. I knew everyone was dancing and turning up.”
That celebration with Roundtree on FaceTime became one of the more indelible moments of the 2019 Illinois football season. More followed, as the Illini beat Wisconsin, Purdue, Rutgers and Michigan State in succession to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014.
“Each week, every time we won, either I would call somebody before they turned up or somebody would call me,” Roundtree said. “People in the hospital were looking at me like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was like, ‘We won!’ Seeing everybody with their juices flowing felt too good.”
Roundtree watched most of the 2019 season from Chicago where he went through rehab at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab. While the Largo, Fla., native did make the trip to Champaign for the regular season finale against Northwestern in late November, he admitted watching his teammates mostly from a distance wasn’t easy.
“It was pretty hard because I love football,” he said. “I just love being out there hitting people.”
What helped was the continued support Roundtree received from his teammates and the Illinois coaching staff.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith spent several nights in the hospital with Roundtree in Tampa during the immediate aftermath of his injury.
“He probably had a lot going on,” Roundtree said of Smith. “He came and spent some nights with me and was there for my family during this hard time.
“It meant a lot having your head coach and coaching staff and trainers there. It felt good. They put whatever they had to the side to be with me. With everybody still behind me and pushing me, that makes we want to go harder as well.”
Once Roundtree transferred to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, his teammates were able to make regular trips to Chicago to visit.
“Having the team I have now, I wouldn’t trade them for anything,” Roundtree said. “They know I’m going to work, and I know they’re going to work. We’ve got each others’ backs.”
That included the Illini keeping Roundtree involved throughout the season. And making sure his locker was set up for him at the Smith Center upon his return.
“It’s not like because I got hurt they forgot about me,” Roundtree said. “It’s not like they moved on. Keeping me in the loop and having my locker feels amazing that I’m still part of the team.”
Roundtree returned to campus in January for good at the start of the semester. Being out of the hospital for the first time in essentially eight months was significant. He was able to spend even more time with his teammates after returning to Champaign as the team went through its winter workouts.
The Illini also got a chance to see what type of effort Roundtree was putting in during his own rehabilitation workouts. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman had two words to describe Roundtree’s journey the past year: inspiration and hope.
“It’s remarkable to me to think it’s been a year since his accident,” Whitman said. “To see the progress that he’s made and to watch him continue to show the degree of perseverance and commitment has really been nothing short of remarkable. There was a time when we just didn’t imagine that anything he’s doing now would be possible. If you’re looking for an uplifting story, look no further than Bobby Roundtree.
“I think the public is starting to get a sense of why he was such an influential leader on our football team. He brought that same level, same passion to the football field. Even in his absence now, he continues to provide this incredible example for others to follow in our locker room and across our entire Illini family. He’s got an unbelievable future. It may look a lot different than he and many other people thought it once would, but it’s going to be no less remarkable than it would have been otherwise.”