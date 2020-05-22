CHAMPAIGN — Bobby Roundtree shared the first inside look to his rehabilitation process on Dec. 20 with a 31-second video of him doing push-ups posted to Twitter.
Roundtree shared that video for a reason. A couple, actually.
For one, the Illinois defensive end thought the push-ups — completed about six months after he suffered a spinal cord injury during a swimming accident in May 2019 — were looking pretty good. Roundtree also didn’t want his injury to change who he was as a person.
“Maybe I should get back out there and show everybody this isn’t going to beat me and keep me in a shell,” Roundtree said was his reasoning. “I was trying to give out a message (of) just keep pushing.”
Roundtree has continued to share his rehab process on his social media accounts the past several months. The latest have included videos of core workouts, various upper body exercises and even more push-ups.
Monday marked the one-year anniversary of Roundtree’s accident and injury. It would have passed unnoticed by the Largo, Fla., native save for the reminder from his mom, Jacqueline Hearns, who has been by his side the entire time.
“When my mom said it when I was at therapy I was like, ‘Wow, it’s been a long ride,’” Roundtree said Friday in his first interview since the accident. “And it’s not finished yet.”
Roundtree returned to Champaign in January after spending several months at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago. He spends two days a week — Mondays and Fridays — at the Disability Resources and Education Services building on campus for his rehab. Every other week he visits Carle for more of the same. In between, he works with his mom on exercises and workouts he can do at home.
“I love working,” Roundtree said. “I hate sitting around. I hate when they say I can’t work out. I’m just a go-getter.”
Jeremy Busch, the head athletic trainer for Illinois football, is directing Roundtree’s rehab now that he’s back in Champaign.
Motivating Roundtree has never been a problem. Getting him to slow down when the rehab process dictated as much wasn’t quite as easy.
“The one thing I think Bobby expressed frustration with me early is the process is a lot slower,” Busch said. “Sometimes more is not better. … We’re getting into phases where this is right up his realm. This is where we can hit that gas pedal again.”
Busch said it isn’t uncommon for Roundtree to blow up his phone with messages about what work needs to be done and what he can do. Pushing limits is Roundtree’s goal.
“He is never satisfied,” Busch said. “He has a natural-born gift, and that’s truly been probably the biggest blessing for us all to watch that blossom and truly motivate everybody around him. It’s amazing to watch him persevere through his rehab and his daily journey. … That started well before all of this. That’s who he is to his core, which is obviously the best asset through all this.”
Roundtree doesn’t dwell on his accident from last May. The first few weeks after his emergency surgery are a bit of a blur given the amount of medication he was taking. His biggest early struggle in the beginning was not knowing exactly what his injury was and just how long the rehabilitation process would be.
Bluntly, Roundtree’s spinal injury was severe. He admits the initial word from his doctors, based on the type of injury, was grim.
“With this injury and the way I fractured things, it didn’t look too good for me,” he said.
So Roundtree has spent the last year essentially defying the odds. Busch said the message was the same every time Roundtree moved from hospital to hospital: set realistic expectations. Busch’s response was also always the same.
“I said, ‘No you don’t. You don’t know who you’re getting your hands on,’” Busch said.
Roundtree has regained use of his arms and hands. While he doesn’t have the full use he did before his injury, it’s certainly more than was expected of him at this point in his recovery.
“I’ve been told I’m going against the odds,” Roundtree said. “Even when I was in the hospital at Shirley Ryan, I had a therapist pull me to the side and said nobody thought I would be moving this quickly or even in a manual chair pushing myself around. They just told me whatever goal you have, just keep it.
“When somebody tells me I can’t do something, I’ll prove them wrong and show them I’ll be able to do it. It might take me a couple tries, but I’m going to do it.”
Roundtree has yet to recover use of his legs. Not yet, at least. At the top of his list of goals is to be able to walk again. Walking means independence.
Roundtree’s list of goals also includes graduating from Illinois and then pursuing a career. Maybe in football as a coach. Maybe as a businessman, with the idea to open his own rehabilitation center.
“Start a business or a facility where people with injuries can get that rehab that isn’t going to cost a leg and an arm,” he said. “I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of people that can’t afford it but need that attention. I don’t want to just do for myself. I want to look out for others that need that attention.”
The injury, surgery and now year’s worth of rehab have given Roundtree perspective. Strength on the football field has come in equal measure off it.
“One thing that’s always been in the back of my head since I got hurt was God gives his hardest battles to his strongest warriors,” Roundtree said. “There’s a reason why I got hurt. I don’t think everybody could handle this as I am. I’m grateful I’m still here and able to get strong every day. I’m grateful to have my family, my mom, my team and the whole Illini nation behind me.
“I probably wouldn’t think I’d be able to do this, but here I am doing it. It just taught me always have a backup plan.”
The initial plan was for the Illini’s top pass rusher in 2018 to excel again on the field in 2019, possibly opening doors to a spot in the NFL.
That won’t happen now. But that isn’t slowing down the 22-year-old Roundtree these days. Not at all.
“It just taught me I’m a strong young man,” Roundtree said. “I’ve still got goals to reach, and I’ll reach them. I just want to show everybody anything is possible. You could be on the top of the world and something happens. Things might not go as planned, but there’s things out there for everybody. I just want to show everybody this injury isn’t going to overcome me. I’m going to beat this and be successful.”