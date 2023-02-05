MAHOMET — Saturday afternoon marked a banner day for the Mahomet-Seymour wrestling team.
The Bulldogs qualified 14 wrestlers for the final round at the Class 2A regional held at the Mahomet-Seymour Fieldhouse.
Of those 14, 12 placed third or better to clinch berths for next weekend’s sectional meet in Highland.
Those efforts propelled the Bulldogs to their ninth consecutive regional team championship and the 40th in the program’s history.
“A great team performance,” Mahomet-Seymour coach Rob Ledin said. “I think a couple of guys had some strategy issues that we have to fix by next week. But overall, I thought (it was) a great team win. As a team, I guess you can’t ask for much more than that.”
Four Bulldogs captured individual titles in the four-round, seven-team tournament. Caden Hatton captured the crown at 113 pounds, Tallen Pawlak reigned victorious at 145, Brennan Houser topped the podium at 182 and Mateo Casillas vanquished his competition at 195. Casillas faced Champaign Central’s Brock VanDeVeer in his title bout and battled to earn a pin with 15 seconds remaining in the third period.
“I just knew that I had to trust my training, trust my technique and just push through,” said Casillas, who improved to 45-1 on the season. “Obviously, the match didn’t go exactly as expected. It went a little bit longer than I expected, but I definitely had to keep pushing.”
Rounding out the Bulldogs’ effort were second-place finishers Reese Wilson (126), Donovan Lewis (138), Gage Decker (152) Cale Hillard (170), Colton Crowley (220) and Camden Harms (285).
Colton McClure (106) and Camden Heinold (132) won their third-place matches to keep their seasons going.
“You look at the Illinois Matmen rankings, this (regional) was one of the tougher ones,” Ledin said. “I really felt like it helped sharpen iron a little bit. Like I said, I don’t mind the losses.
“We have to learn from them and make sure that we don’t lose in the wrong place. We have to make sure that we’re getting better, we understand what we need to do and keep moving forward.”
M-S captured the team championship with 243 points, leading Normal West (199), Bloomington (165), Centennial (149), Central (511/2), Danville (50) and Urbana (211/2). The triumph added to a historic season for the Bulldogs, who captured their 1,000th win in program history on Dec. 10, 2022.
“Very storied program here,” Ledin said. “Very humbled to be part of it. We’ve put together a nice almost decade of regional championships.”
Three Chargers top the charts
Centennial boasted three three individual champions in Nick Pianfetti (152), Jack Barnhart (220) and Brandon Harvey (285).
“There were some tough losses, (but) there were a lot of good wins,” Centennial coach Andrew Nyland said. “The good thing is that we’ll see all these same guys next week at sectionals, so if we did lose to them, we have a chance to beat them again next week.”
Pianfetti outlasted Decker in a 26-11 decision and Barnhart conquered Crowley in a 5-2 triumph in their respective title matches. Harvey earned a 2-1 decision against Harms.
“The first time I ever wrestled heavyweight this year was against him and he pinned me,” Harvey said. “I tried to go get revenge and (I saw) the opportunity to throw him. He’s a good wrestler and a strong dude, so it was just a fight between both of us.”
Three more Chargers — Declan Pate (120), Trevor Schoonover (132) and Tyler Easter (160) — placed second, while Ettavius Holmen-Anderson added a third-place finish at 195.
“I thought we’d have 10 make it out (Saturday) and 10 made it out,” Nyland said. “They met all my expectations.”
Other area sectional qualifiersSeven other area wrestlers advanced to the sectional round.
Phil Shaw IV paced Danville’s effort with a second-place finish at 182, while teammates Ty Rangel (126) and Marquan Shaw (145) added wins to ensure all three Vikings who qualified for the final round moved on.
Champaign Central also saw three wrestlers advance: VanDeVeer placed second at 195 while Asher Kotowski and Zavier Neill earned third-place finishes at 160 and 220, respectively.
Cordero Sims was the lone member of Urbana’s contingent to advance after placing second at 113.
“They all worked real hard,” Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. “They’ve progressed all year. Marquel and Ty both had tough (Big 12 matches), so they both were able to learn from a couple of situations and came out on top. To end up with a second place and two third places, we’re pretty happy.”
The Maroons were encouraged by what they saw on Saturday.
“I feel like this is one of the toughest regionals with Mahomet, Centennial and Normal West and Bloomington in there,” Central coach Merle Ingersoll said. “It’s been my experience, if you get in the top three here, you have a good shot at maybe making it to state next weekend. So we’re looking forward to that and just seeing what we can do.”