MONTICELLO — The Sievers Center filled up quickly as the 7 p.m. tipoff between Monticello and St. Joseph-Ogden approached Friday night.
It was ultimately a standing room only crowd. Almost all decked out in ... orange?
Spots of purple and Columbia blue mixed in the capacity crowd, but the St. Jude’s Monticello Orange Out Game was a success. Fans from both Monticello and SJ-O turned up in orange in honor of former Monticello High School nurse and teacher Natalie McDowell, who died last November in an auto accident. She regularly spearheaded the St. Jude fundraising effort, and a reported $11,158.81 was raised Friday night.
A moment of silence was shared before tipoff in McDowell’s memory.
Then came the game, where community congeniality took a brief back seat to the showdown between Illini Prairie Conference rivals.
Monticello exercised patience on the offensive end. Shut down everybody not named Ty Pence for SJ-O. And the Sages snapped a two-game losing streak with a 57-29 win that got coach Kevin Roy his 300th career victory and a postgame video tribute featuring congratulatory messages from current and former players.
“The administrators and former players went way out of their way, and they made it a special night for me,” Roy said. “I’m appreciative, but the reality is we’ve got practice (Saturday) and a game on Tuesday. We’ve got to keep getting better and staying focused.”
Roy did soak in the moment Friday night at least. The crowd that filled the Sievers Center made it even more special.
“It was fantastic,” Roy said. “Natalie McDowell was a great figure in our school district and in our community. It was great to see everybody come out and support her and the St. Jude run that she was a big part of it. Incredible to see the St. Joe crowd come out and support as well. It gives you a great feeling about two communities coming together for a great cause.”
Roy had a pretty good feeling about his team’s effort Friday night against SJ-O. Monticello (21-3, 5-1 Illinois Prairie) leaned on Ben Cresap at both ends of the court. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior guard led the Sages with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. He also drew the defensive assignment against the 6-6 Pence, who counts Illinois among his multiple Division I offers. Pence scored a team-high 17 points, but Cresap made him earn it — hounding him every step of the way — as the Sages shut down the rest of the Spartans.
“I take it as a challenge,” Cresap said. “At the end of the day, it’s all five guys contributing together with it. Personally, I don’t back down from anybody, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to have my guys next to me helping.”
Monticello had the balance that SJ-O (16-5, 3-2) lacked. Joey Sprinkle added 14 points and 13 rebound for his second double-double this season, and Dylan Ginalick finished with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. The Sages’ patience on the offensive end led to consistently easier looks as the game progressed and the Spartans had to defend lengthy possessions.
“We knew that they were going to come out and guard hard,” Sprinkle said. “We just had to take our time and get our good looks. With how hard they play, whenever you take your time and you’re patient, it just wears them down and you get open looks. We did that very well.”
That patient approach was what Monticello was missing in its recent losses to Macon Meridian and Prairie Central. Two losses that kept Roy, who arrived at Monticello prior to the start of the 2006-07 season, stuck on 299 career wins.
“That’s how we have to play,” Roy said. “We’ve got to be able to slow the ball down and execute on offense. Both teams, I felt, struggled early offensively, but that patience paid off for us.”
Monticello used that patient offense to shoot 64.1 percent overall for the game and 45.5 percent from three-point range. It also generated 14 assists on 25 made shots.
“That’s the biggest thing for us this year has been our patience on offense — not forcing too many things,” Cresap said. “We’re a senior group, so we don’t really get sped up a whole lot, but we’ll definitely take them when we have them. We’re just trying to work for the quality shot consistently. So far, it’s working pretty well for us.”
Knowing Monticello liked to grind out possessions and countering it were two different aspects for SJ-O. The second there was even the smallest defensive lapse by the Spartans, the Sages were looking to back cut or screen or curl or pull up from three-point range.
Some early offensive struggles for SJ-O — the Spartans scored just 15 first-half points — meant falling into a difficult hole. Some good early looks didn’t fall, and SJ-O also struggled to recognize open options when Pence was doubled. Brock Trimble was the Spartans’ second-leading scorer with six points thanks to a pair of three-pointers.
“They sent two guys at Ty,” SJ-O coach Kiel Duval said. “We kind of knew that was coming. The problem was we never made another action off that (initial screen for Pence) to get the screener open. We had some open looks early. You make those open looks and maybe the game is different.”