BUCKLEY — Royal and Buckley split their first two games of the 2021 Eastern Illinois Baseball League season, with the Giants taking Sunday’s opener 15-4 and the Dutchmasters pulling off a 4-1 victory in the nightcap.
Prairie Central product Toby Rigsby recorded two hits and four RBI out of the lineup’s 8 spot for Royal, which received three-RBI performances from Rantoul graduate Cody Flowers, St. Joseph-Ogden product Blake Hoveln and former Mahomet-Seymour player Jon Latham.
Buckley garnered two RBI from Paxton-Buckley-Loda grad Jay Eshleman, while fellow Panthers products Drake Schrodt and Luis Rodriguez each had two hits and two runs scored.
A much closer Game 2 turned on Buckley’s three-run fifth inning, which broke a 1-all tie. Eshleman tripled and drove in a run, and both Josh Krumwiede and Urbana baseball coach Brandon McFarland had two hits. Jimmy Brandt tossed a complete-game six-hitter across seven innings for the Dutch Masters (1-1), allowing no earned runs and striking out five.
Colton Carr, an SJ-O grad, scattered six hits and three earned runs in his own complete-game effort for the Giants (1-1).
Carver shines for Paxton. Tuscola baseball coach Adam Carver fired a six-inning no-hitter for Paxton on Sunday, pacing a doubleheader sweep of Gifford-Flatville in Paxton.
Carver struck out 10 batters and allowed just a walk for the Swedes in a 10-0 Game 1 victory. Noah Darr, Tuscola product Lucas Kresin and Salt Fork graduate Kotah Broeker each had two hits to support Carver.
In Game 2, Paxton (2-0) scored eight runs before the Giflats (0-2) recorded an out in an eventual 17-7 decision across six innings.
Darr went 2 for 2 with a home run for the Swedes, who added two hits from Oakwood product Chase Vinson.
Gifford-Flatville was led by player-coach Dan Plecki’s home run and doubles from Tuscola grads Max Wyninger and Ryan Bartley.