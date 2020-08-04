BUCKLEY — Postseason seeding doesn’t always indicate which two teams will meet for a baseball championship.
The numbers put next to Royal and Buckley in Sunday’s Eastern Illinois League semifinal games, it turns out, couldn’t have been more earned.
Rantoul graduates Nolan Roseman and Adam Crites combined on a six-inning no-hitter to pace No. 1 Royal past No. 4 El Paso 10-0 in the first semifinal game.
Second-seeded Buckley’s offense then erupted in the second semifinal game versus No. 3 Paxton, as St. Thomas More graduate Storm Joop drove in five runs on four hits to key a 15-5 eight-inning romp.
Both games occurred at Buckley’s Scheiwe Field, which this weekend will host the second best-of-three championship series in as many years between the Giants (7-0) and Dutch Masters (5-2).
Game 1 will happen 2 p.m. Saturday, while Game 2 kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday with the “if necessary” Game 3 following. Buckley is the defending champion, and Royal most recently snagged the crown in 2018.
“We’ve almost accomplished all the goals we set for this year,” Royal coach Tim Dillman said. “We’ve set ourselves up in a good position. We’ve just got to cap off the deal here and play good baseball for one more weekend.”
St. Joseph-Ogden grad Blake Hoveln, now a Spartans baseball assistant coach, cracked a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Giants all the offense they needed against undermanned El Paso (0-5). Royal added a seven-run fourth inning that included Champaign Central product Cole Jones’ three-run home run, and neither Roseman nor Crites was touched up in the form of a Warriors base hit.
“I like our situation,” Dillman said. “I like our pitching. Our offense is hitting the ball. Our defense has been dynamite all year. ... We’re not going to give (the championship to Buckley). They’re going to have to earn it.”
There was no pitching duel between the Dutch Masters and Paxton’s Swedes (0-5), with the teams combining for 32 hits.
Buckley cashed in on more of its scoring opportunities, with its No. 2 through 5 hitters accumulating nine hits and 12 RBI. Complementing No. 5 batter Joop were Evan Regez (two RBI), Nate Walker (three hits, three RBI, three runs scored) and Tuscola graduate Andrew Erickson (two RBI).
“It’s one of those types of deals where we feel like we could put any one of those guys in a spot and you’re still going to get the production,” Dutch Masters coach Ryne Scheiwe said. “It’s a nice feeling to have, no doubt about that.”
Alex Barney (three hits, two RBI) and Tristan Wolfe (three hits) topped Paxton’s hitting chart in defeat.
Dillman said fan turnout was strong for the semifinal round, and he expects more of the same over the pandemic-shortened season’s final two or three games.
“We want to beat Buckley, Buckley wants to beat us and it’s the same for our fans,” Dillman said. “I was already talking to some fans (Sunday), and they’re making appointments to free up the calendar, to spend a weekend in Buckley.”
Although the Giants swept the Dutch Masters in a season-opening doubleheader last month, Scheiwe feels his team is better suited to battle Royal this time around.
“Our pitchers are throwing the ball a little bit better. Offense is night and day (different) between the last time we played,” Scheiwe said. “All of our hitters are keeping good approaches at the plate, and we’re being a lot more productive than we were the first time around against those guys — and we’re liking our chances.”