BUCKLEY — Royal needed a way to come out strong versus Paxton on Sunday in its final Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader of the condensed 2020 regular season.
Or perhaps just a game-long string of dominance in the opener that set the stage for the second game to be played in cruise control.
Jesse Remington provided exactly that on the mound, with the Giants’ ace tossing a nine-inning no-hitter and striking out 12 during a 2-0 victory over the Swedes that was followed by a 13-3 Royal thumping of Paxton in the nightcap.
The pair of triumphs secured for the Giants (6-0) the No. 1 seed in the two-week E.I. playoffs, which begin this upcoming Sunday at Buckley’s Scheiwe Field.
“That was our goal going in was to run the table in this short season and get the 1 seed,” Royal coach Tim Dillman said. “So we accomplished goal number one. Now our next goal is to win the tournament.”
Using Remington at any stage of the playoffs is likely to help with that objective.
Remington was supposed to suit up this summer for the Southern Illinois Miners in the professional Frontier League before that organization canceled its 2020 slate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Remington instead turned to the E.I. League and Royal. The Gifford native is making Dillman glad for that choice.
“That was a blessing, for sure, to get him on our staff,” Dillman said. “He throws strikes. He gets ahead of the hitters, and then with being a lefty, his ball moves just enough to stay off the barrels of the bat. And he’s a gamer.”
The Giants needed every bit of Remington’s strong output against the Swedes (0-4) because Paxton deployed a potent pitcher of its own in Adam Carver.
The Tuscola High School baseball coach was a tough-luck loser in Week 2 versus Buckley, permitting just one run in a complete-game effort but falling 1-0.
Carver experienced more of the same Sunday, getting hung up in a rough seventh inning that decided the outcome.
“Before we started I told the guys, ‘This is going to come down to who can score one or two runs, and we’ve got to execute,’” Dillman said. “We’ve got to move runners over when we get an opportunity because Carver’s just a dominant pitcher.”
Carver issued a pair of walks, and Royal followed by converting a sacrifice bunt that set the stage for former Champaign Central athlete Jake Cribbett to drop a two-run single into shallow right field.
“I feel bad for Adam because his last two starts he hasn’t had a run scored for him,” Dillman said. “But he keeps them in the game, that’s for sure.”
Game 2 was nothing like Sunday’s opener between the sides.
Paxton immediately scored to grab a 1-0 lead through half an inning. Royal then stepped on the gas in a big way, plating three runs in the first and eight more in the second to put the game out of reach before the Swedes could even consider a doubleheader split.
“Their pitcher, he really struggled with his command,” Dillman said, “and when you throw in a couple hits mixed in with three or four walks in between, that’s how you get big innings.”
Monticello graduate Asher Bradd smashed a three-run homer among three hits during the game, and Rantoul graduate Hayden Cargo added another two hits.
Bradd has proven integral to the Giants’ success this season, with the leadoff hitter compiling a .476 average to rank third in the league and second in his dugout — St. Joseph-Ogden graduate Colton Carr’s .588 mark leads both groups. Bradd also is a perfect 8 for 8 on stolen base attempts in six games.
“He really sets the table with his speed,” Dillman said. “It makes it easier to score a run or two runs early and get on top.”
Royal’s next opponent isn’t clear at this stage. It’s scheduled to be whoever holds the No. 4 seed, but Paxton and El Paso have yet to make up a first-week doubleheader and the latter team is struggling with roster numbers.
Given the postseason’s first week features just one-game matchups before a best-of-three championship showcase, Dillman isn’t especially worried about the upcoming weekend regardless of whom the Giants face.
“I’ve got Jesse Remington. I’ve got Nolan Roseman. I’ve got Colton Carr. I can throw the kitchen sink at the them on Sunday,” Dillman said. “So I’m pretty confident in our staff ... and with our lineup, we’re going to score some runs eventually.”
Dutch Masters cruise. Tuscola graduate Andrew Erickson recorded four RBI and scored three runs of his own Sunday as Buckley rolled past host El Paso 22-2 in a contest ended by mercy rule after five innings at El Paso.
Jay Eshleman contributed a triple among three hits and drove in three runs for the Dutch Masters (4-2), and Nate Walker added a three-run double and scored three runs as Buckley notched eight runs in the third inning, eight more in the fourth and six in the fifth. Buckley enters the playoffs on a four-game win streak.
“We definitely turned a little bit of a corner,” Dutch Masters coach Ryne Scheiwe said. “We’re swinging the bat pretty well right now, so that gives us a pretty good feeling.”
Buckley earned the doubleheader sweep over the Warriors (0-4) by forfeit as El Paso dealt with an undermanned roster for the scheduled second game.
That showed on the mound in the lone contested game, as the Dutch Masters drew 13 walks from three Warriors hurlers.
“They were short on pitching,” Scheiwe said. “They were throwing some guys out there a little earlier than they wanted to. ... Not a lot of strike-throwing, but when they were, we were hitting them. That’s all you can ask for.”
Second-seeded Buckley theoretically could face either Paxton or El Paso in the playoffs, depending on if those teams’ earlier doubleheader is made up. Scheiwe, however, said the league is essentially waiting to see if El Paso can field a squad moving forward.
“It’s all hands on deck. Playoff baseball,” Scheiwe said. “Good knowing that there’s only one game on Sunday, so we can throw everyone we need in the fire and hope for the best.”