ST. JOSEPH — Once Joshua Ruch lofted a fly ball into the clear blue sky at Meier Field on Saturday afternoon, everyone knew what was about to unfold.
Dalton Hobick, leading off second base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning of a tie baseball game between Oakwood and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, knew what he had to do.
Get to home plate as soon as possible. Hobick, Oakwood’s speedy senior center fielder and one of the Comets’ clear leaders, did just that once Ruch’s single fell into the grass in right-center field.
Hobick easily scored after rounding third base and triumphantly stepping on home plate before he flung his white helmet into the air, with his Oakwood teammates spilling out from the third-base dugout and onto the grass infield to mob Ruch after the senior designated hitter delivered a hit he’ll always remember.
Maybe.
“It was an unbelievable moment, even if I don’t even remember it already,” Ruch said with a laugh shortly after he helped sixth-seeded Oakwood defeat ninth-seeded BHRA 5-4 to win a Class 2A regional championship. “As I’m rounding first base, all I knew was my team was running after me.”
Good thing Ruch didn’t have to run far once he hit the first-base bag and then saw a blur of white jerseys sprinting his way. The left-handed hitting Ruch strained his hamstring 10 days ago in a win against Tri-County.
“I didn’t feel a single thing because the adrenaline was running,” Ruch said with a grin. “Now, I’m getting the aftermath of it.”
The end result for Oakwood (26-6-1) nets the Comets their first regional title since 2017 and a chance to keep their season going into next week. Oakwood will play Bloomington Central Catholic (15-10) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Decatur Sectional semifinal game at the Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millikin University campus.
“It was awesome,” said Hobick, who went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI hitting out of the No. 3 spot in Oakwood’s order. “We all knew we wanted it. We knew Bismarck, regardless of their record, was going to come out and fight to the end. That’s what they did. We fought for this one very hard.”
BHRA (17-10) couldn’t keep its run of postseason upsets going past Saturday. The Blue Devils, who knocked off second-seeded and 28-win St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday to reach Saturday’s championship game, led twice on Saturday.
BHRA took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning after a successful squeeze bunt attempt by junior second baseman Karson Stevenson scored senior pitcher Amani Stanford for the game’s first run, and then senior left fielder Owen Miller scored on a successful double steal.
“We put guys on almost every inning,” BHRA coach Mark Dodd said. “We were just one key hit away from taking this one.”
BHRA regained the lead at 4-3 in the top of the fifth against Oakwood senior starter Travis Tiernan on an RBI single by senior Tuff Elson that tied the game at 3 before Stanford drilled an opposite-field single into right field.
“Tiernan dominated us about five weeks ago, but we battled,” Dodd said. “We grinded out at-bats. We had our chances. That was just baseball.”
Stanford’s third hit of the game put the Blue Devils back on top.
Briefly.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Ruch worked a five-pitch walk from BHRA freshman reliever Cruz Dubois to tie the game at 4 and set up the dramatic late-inning sequences.
“We were down twice, but we got to the dugout and we weren’t rattled,” Hobick said. “We all understood the circumstances. We were ready for any adversity.”
Tiernan threw all seven innings for the Comets, who didn’t help out their pitcher by committing six errors behind him. But the right-hander worked through the constant presence of BHRA having baserunners on, scattering six hits and striking out five.
“That’s the first real true adversity he’s dealt with this season,” Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland said. “Bismarck absolutely battled their butts off. We told them that before the game that you better be ready. If they can beat St. Joe, they can beat anybody. They didn’t back down from him at all. He was just able to figure it out and get out of tough situations.”
After Tiernan got out of the top of the seventh when Oakwood junior second baseman Derek Drews caught a line drive off the bat of Stanford and then threw to senior first baseman Matthew Miller to double off Elson, the Comets had the heart of their order due up.
Hobick started the eventual walk-off win by reaching on an infield single. Then, after Elson got called for a balk, Hobick moved up 90 feet to second base. Elson recovered from the balk to strike out Miller and after falling behind Tiernan on a 2-0 count, Dodd elected to intentionally walk Tiernan and bring up Ruch. He worked Elson to a full count before coming through with the clutch hit.
“That was the person we wanted up in that situation,” McFarland said. “He’s been doing that all year.”
Now, it’s time for Ruch, Hobick and the rest of the Comets to rest up before another significant postseason moment awaits. But Oakwood and its sizable fan contingent that showed up at Meier Field were soaking in the program’s latest postseason accomplishment thanks to Ruch’s heroics.
“The whole town showed up,” Ruch said, “and it couldn’t have been a better day.”