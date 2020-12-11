CHAMPAIGN — A wire-to-wire victory for Illinois against Duke on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium meant no shortage of highlight-reel worthy plays for the Illini.
Particularly when they built an early double-digit lead and never really relinquished it en route to an 83-68 win against the 10th-ranked Blue Devils.
Of the many examples of just how No. 6 Illinois was able to secure its first nonconference top-10 road win since 2012, one in the closing minutes Tuesday night illustrated just how the Illini boat raced the Blue Devils.
Duke guard Jordan Goldwire attacked the rim only to be met by both Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. Goldwire bobbled the ball, Illinois guard Andre Curbelo grabbed it for a steal and was off to the races.
Off to the races with Trent Frazier on the wing. Frazier was on the receiving end of Curbelo’s no-look bounce pass and then pitched it back to Da’Monte Williams for a fast-break layup in a sequence Duke’s Matthew Hurt — the only defender back — had zero chance of stopping.
Williams got the easy bucket because he ran the floor. Hard.
Harder than Duke’s Joey Baker or DJ Steward. He also boosted Illinois’ lead to 14 points with 2:59 to play as the Illini didn’t let up to make Brad Underwood only the second coach to beat Duke after Lou Henson did in 1986 and 1995.
“I think we’re playing hard on the defensive end,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game. “We did some things defensively to put us in a position to put some game pressure on them. Then they always answered. They’re good. Brad does a great job with his team, and they have a lot of weapons.”
A lot of weapons in transition. Underwood noted before the Big Ten/ACC Challenge game Duke had several “pushers” — guys who could grab a rebound and go. Turn defense into immediate offense.
Illinois went strength against strength in Durham, N.C., and was stronger. The final tally was 24 fast-break points for the Illini. Only eight for Duke.
“We’re really good in transition, too,” Underwood said. “We knew it was going to be a very, very fast game. We just had to make sure we didn’t run uphill on the defensive end and downhill on the offensive end. We had to do both. I’ll take our chances running with anybody. I feel great about that with our guards and our ability to shoot it.”
The sixth-ranked Illini (4-1) will look to do that again at 7 p.m. Saturday when they play at Missouri (4-0) in the first Braggin’ Rights game to be held on a campus site since 1979.
The makeup of Illinois’ multiple lineup variations assists in the ability to push the ball in transition. Underwood starts four guards, who, at one point or another in their basketball careers, were a primary ball handler. Curbelo off the bench is another. Even big men Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Cockburn have run a fast break this season.
“That’s what we do,” Dosunmu said. “We start naturally like three point guards, so whenever we get the rebound we can just push, we can just go. We trust in each other. We’re getting that chemistry together, that camaraderie, where we know where each other are. We’re getting better at it.”
A 15-point win Tuesday night meant Underwood was able to lament four or five easy scoring opportunities that were missed in the first half. And that some late second-half turnovers meant the Illini were never able to get “the pedal all the way to the floor” and truly throttle the Blue Devils.
Still, doing what Duke does best — and doing it better — came during the most balanced offensive performance of the season. Maybe of Underwood’s entire tenure at Illinois. Six players in double figures and one more with nine out of what was essentially a seven-man rotation.
“It was good to see my teammates get involved early and my teammates making shots,” Dosunmu said. “That always takes stress off of me, and late game allows me to do what I do.”
Underwood had reason to rave about Dosunmu and did so after the game. The junior guard led the Illini in scoring with 18 points and also posted a team-high five assists.
“It’s an elite passing team,” Underwood said of his squad. “We know everybody’s going to try to load up on Ayo and force him into passing. His patience (Tuesday) was exquisite. He didn’t force anything. He picked and made great passes. We made a lot of extra passes. Our bigs passed it out some. It’s amazing. You’ve got capability of shooting it — and shooting it efficiently — when you pass. That’s been a real strength of ours to this point.”