CATLIN — Macie Russell doesn’t know what free time is.
The Salt Fork junior freely admits as much, and for good reason. She’s a five-sport athlete who is also involved in a number of clubs and activities.
“I never pick a favorite,” Russell said among basketball, cross country, softball, track and volleyball. “Just because each one brings different things”
Several times this fall she’s run in cross-country meets and played volleyball for the Storm in the same day. She’ll play basketball this winter and will double up with softball and track and field this spring.
Not that her coaches mind. This fall alone, she has helped the Storm volleyball team to a 20-9 record and a regional No. 1 seed before the IHSA postseason arrives next week and has notched several top-five finishes as a runner.
“I’ve always done stuff,” Russell said. “I just enjoy it. You have to keep your priorities straight, and I try to prioritize doing all of it, because I enjoy it.”
Macie is the latest to shine among an active family. Her father, Brian, has coached the Salt Fork girls’ basketball team since 2015. Mackenzie plays softball at Cedarville University, a Division II program in Ohio and played four sports during her high school career at Salt Fork.
“She’s really laid back, which I think allows her to go with the flow in most situations,” Brian said. “She doesn’t get really emotional when things are going good or bad, which allows her to just stay focused on the task at hand. I think that’s an attribute that allows her to be able to do all five sports.”
Running might be Russell’s greatest strength, if not quite her favorite. She’s hesitant to claim a favorite between all that she does. But she is interested in running in college — preferably at the highest level possible — and she’s become quite good at it despite not taking to the sport until late in middle school.
She qualified for the IHSA 1A state meet in the 800-meter run as a freshman and followed that up by adding a qualification in the 400-meter run as a sophomore this past May.
Distance running is a strength, too, as she seeks her second straight trip to the IHSA state cross-country meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria after placing 16th in the 1A field last November. She’ll get her first chance to move on in the cross-country postseason this Saturday when the Oakwood/Salt Fork team she runs on competes at the Chrisman Regional.
Her runs to the state track meet have run concurrently with her success as a softball player for the Storm, first as an outfielder during her freshman year and then as a shortstop last season.
“You’d never even know that she does all that stuff in the spring,” Salt Fork softball coach Kalyn Learnard said. “She comes out to every practice and you’d never know that she just got done running four miles. It’s nice to have that in an athlete because you can’t coach that. You can’t teach that.”
Russell is used to the balancing act by now. So are her coaches. Competitions take precedent over practices and workouts. Salt Fork girls’ track and field coach Steve Trompeter credited Storm athletic director Dustin Dees for playing a role in that.
“He does a very good job of making sure our dual-sport athletes are on the same page with both coaches,” Trompeter said. “We have a really good atmosphere around here with that.”
If Russell has had any trouble managing her time this fall, it hasn’t become apparent yet. In addition to her work on the court and on the course, she’s an active member of National Honor Society and is Salt Fork’s junior class secretary. She’s also Salt Fork’s correspondent for The News-Gazette’s weekly High School Confidential series.
“In the day and age of student-athletes that specialize, she’s a bright spot,” Dees said. “She’s someone that our younger student-athletes should be looking up to, both on and off the athletic field, the track, or wherever (and) also in the classroom. We’re extremely lucky to have her.”
When the Storm tips off its girls’ basketball season at home against Donovan on Nov. 17, Russell will begin her third season playing for Brian. It’s a fun arrangement for both dad and daughter on and off the court. The Storm’s girls’ basketball team has compiled a 39-6 record during the last two seasons.
“Growing up, he’s always been a coach, with softball, and everything,” Macie said. “He’s always been involved with sports so it’s something I just kind of got used to. There’s definitely a little con to it because he’s my dad, so he can pick on me. But I love having him as my coach.”
The winter months are the only time of year where Russell can focus on just one sport, with basketball taking center stage.
“She’s really concerned about being there to help all her teammates and wants the best for them,” Brian said. “That ultimately is what pushes her to make it to everything that she possibly can because she wants to be the best teammate that she could possibly be.”