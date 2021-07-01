CHAMPAIGN — Pat Ryan’s definition of “retired” carries a sports-based persuasion instead of the typical meaning.
Think Michael Jordan’s multiple retirements from the NBA rather than someone leaving a long-term desk job.
“I talked to my wife about, ‘Gosh, what would be an ideal job now that I was retired,’” said Ryan, Metamora High School’s football coach from 1990 through 2019.
Bret Bielema brought Ryan the answer.
During a meeting with Illinois High School Football Coaches Association members following Bielema’s hiring last December as the next Illinois football coach, Bielema started to talk about a new role on his staff: director of Illinois high school relations.
A role that, it turns out, is ideal for Ryan.
“I knew I was missing being around football,” Ryan said. “So the first thing I did when I got out of there was I said (to my wife), ‘Nancy, you’re not going to believe what I just heard.’”
The feeling was mutual for Bielema, who hired Ryan in April to become his first director of Illinois high school relations. Ryan now is using an array of coaching connections and knowledge of the state’s high school football scene forged during 30 years at Metamora to benefit an Illini team that has focused on in-state recruiting since the first day of Bielema’s tenure.
“Part of this job is going to be reaching out to high school coaches across the state. I’ve taken a lot of notes of saying, ‘Hey, what would you do if you were me in this position? What do you think we need that we don’t have to reconnect the University of Illinois football program with the coaches in the state of Illinois?’” Ryan said last Friday at Memorial Stadium. “And we’ve already started to see it happen.”
Ryan guided Metamora to a 268-75 record during his successful tenure, including two state championships — a 2007 Class 5A title and a 2009 Class 4A title — he won at Memorial Stadium.
“It was a big jump as far as what the expectations are, but football’s still football,” Ryan said. “I knew it was going to be a good time to be here just by how the coaches and the athletes were interacting. Right from the get-go, you could just see there was a feel, and it just keeps adding to itself.”
Ryan’s new job is fluid when it comes to specific duties, but his main priority is ensuring open lines of communication between Illinois high school football coaches and the Illini staff. Ryan credited Bielema and his assistant coaches for beginning that process before Ryan joined the Illini.
“When I was reaching out to high school coaches ... (there was) the great feedback that I got like, ‘You’re the second guy to call,’” Ryan said, “because all the guys when they got here made a real effort to reach out. So now they’re feeling it.”
The only Metamora player coached by Ryan who was on an Illinois roster was backup placekicker Brennen VanMieghem, who lettered with the Illini from 2011 through 2014 but didn’t get a chance to kick in a game.
Even so, Ryan is putting an emphasis on something Bielema and his assistants have discussed numerous times.
“It was always appreciated when the university came through,” Ryan said. “We had (coaches) say, ‘Gee, we haven’t had a D-I guy in 20 years.’ Doesn’t matter. We still want those connections. We want them to feel like they’re a part of this program.”
Ryan has helped high school coaches and athletes stay informed about camps Bielema and company are running inside Memorial Stadium this summer. One of them actually gave Ryan the chance to revisit his past life.
“We did a camp the other day, and I got to coach a little bit,” Ryan said. “I reminded myself that I’m not 28, I’m 58.”
Age, of course, isn’t everything in college football. Bielema is 51, and Ryan has been thoroughly impressed with his new boss’ approach to in-state recruiting.
“He spoke in an athletic directors’ conference (last) week and had a chance to relay that message to people, get out in front of people,” Ryan said. “Coach has a plan, and it’s exciting to be a part of it.”
Ryan said he initially was a little intimidated arriving on Illinois’ campus for his new gig, but that quickly dissipated within Bielema’s family-focused atmosphere.
And the Illini are looking strong scouting talent within their own borders. Their 11-player Class of 2022 includes six in-state athletes, and the group is rated 41st by both Rivals and 247sports.
“We want the state of Illinois to be connected to Illinois football. It just makes sense,” Ryan said. “We’re going to have a lot of guys here that are going to represent various parts of the state of Illinois, and not only downstate but Chicago, northwest. That’s the whole thing: We want to capture the whole state.”