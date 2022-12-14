CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema met with his entire staff as late November turned into early December.
The coaching carousel might have started spinning months earlier with several in-season firings, but the Illinois football coach knew the pace was about to pick up considerably.
More teams would make changes. Staffs would start shuffling once new hires were made.
“I try to be proactive and said, ‘From the GAs in the back of the room to the coordinators sitting right next to me, opportunities are going to come,’” Bielema said earlier this month. “If you have success and you’re good, opportunities will come. I’m here to help you.”
Those opportunities were already coming for Ryan Walters. Bielema had given Walters time to interview for multiple jobs and said Illini athletic director Josh Whitman had maintained an “open-door” policy about options Walters might want to pursue. Because another team coming calling for Illinois’ 36-year-old defensive coordinator was almost a guarantee.
Purdue was one of those teams, and the Boilermakers plucked a key coach from their Big Ten West rival when they officially announced they had hired Walters on Tuesday morning to become the program’s head coach.
“Congratulations to Coach Walters on taking the head-coaching job at Purdue,” Bielema said in a released statement on Tuesday afternoon. “Ryan is a talented coach with a bright future. We thank him and his family for everything they did for our program.
“This is something that I had seen coming for a while now. We have had a plan in place that we will unveil in the coming weeks that will position Illinois football for sustained success in 2023 and for years to come.”
Bielema could stay in-house and promote a current assistant to defensive coordinator if he chooses.
Two possible options to replace Walters are already on staff and both also have previous experience as a coordinator in associate head coach/outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane and inside linebackers coach Andy Buh. Kane was previously a defensive coordinator at SMU from 2018-20 and Northern Illinois from 2016-17. Buh was the defensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2019, Maryland from 2016-18, California in 2013, Nevada from 2010-11 and co-defensive coordinator at Stanford from 2008-09.
Bielema also has a strong relationship with Jim Leonhard. Leonhard went 4-3 as Wisconsin’s interim coach after Paul Chryst was fired in early October. While there were early reports Leonhard, previously the Badgers’ defensive coordinator, would stay on staff after Wisconsin hired Luke Fickell as its next coach, the Badgers’ former All-American safety turned coach opted not to stay on staff past the Guaranteed Rate Bowl later this month.
“As a head coach, I’ve always got a ready list of three people,” Bielema said earlier this month about the possibility of changes to his staff. “All my coaches are going to get pursued. As long as we keep getting good, we’re going to keep getting people try to take people from us.”
Walters is the first assistant to leave Illinois on his own accord under Bielema. That Purdue targeted the now-former Illini defensive coordinator was a shift in direction from essentially every other hire in West Lafayette, Ind., in the last four decades.
The Boilermakers have historically hired offensive-minded coaches. Joe Tiller was a slight exception — he was a defensive coordinator at Purdue under Leon Burtnett — but he spent most of his coaching career on the offensive side of the ball. Burtnett, who coached the Boilermakers from 1982-86, was the last true defensive coach to get the top job.
Walters is just the second in that timeframe and heads to Purdue after turning around the Illinois defense in just two seasons.
“We are thrilled for Coach Ryan Walters and his family to join us here at Purdue University,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in an official release. “From an early point in the search process, Coach Walters stood out because of the energy, passion and intelligence he displayed as a defensive coordinator in both the Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference. His meteoric rise in the coaching profession is in large part due to his unique ability to connect with his student-athletes as both a coach and mentor.”
Walters inherited an Illini defense that ranked 97th nationally in scoring defense (34.9 points per game) and 114th in yards allowed per game (466.8) in the 2020 season. His first season in Champaign saw the Illinois defense rise to 29th and 49th, respectively, in those metrics giving up 21.9 points and 367 yards per game. This season featured further growth, with the Illini ranking No. 1 in scoring defense (12.3 points) and second in total defense (263.8 yards).
Success in his first season on the job quickly earned Walters a contract extension and raise that made him the first $1 million coordinator at Illinois and only furthered his quick rise up the coaching ranks. The former Colorado standout got his first full-time assistant job in 2011 when he was promoted from graduate assistant to defensive backs coach at Arizona. Just more than a decade later and Walters is now the fourth-youngest FBS coach behind only 32-year-old Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State), 35-year-old Kane Wommack (South Alabama) and 36-year-old Dan Lanning (Oregon). Walters will be 37 when he faces his old team next September. The Illini and Boilermakers are scheduled to play Sept. 30 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.
“I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University,” Walters said in the release. “I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President (Mitch) Daniels for this incredible opportunity. Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!”