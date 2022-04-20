MONTICELLO — It felt similar to a scene from the film “Miracle.”
When Herb Brooks, coach of the United States men’s ice hockey program, has his players engage in a bag skate following a listless exhibition game.
Westville softball coach Randy Skaggs paced at the center of the infield on Tuesday afternoon as his athletes took turns imitating their swing within the batter’s box before rounding the bases.
Each player performed this maneuver five times.
After the Tigers’ 4-2 victory over Monticello in nonconference action.
“Not often,” sophomore Abby Sabalaskey said when asked for the frequency of this activity. “I do think we needed it, because we’ve had conversations before when we’re messing up, and it just doesn’t always seem to work or sink in.”
Westville’s 11th consecutive victory may not have been its cleanest this spring.
But it was a victory.
Against an opponent from the rugged Illini Prairie Conference, no less.
“We did not have a good day. We were not focused. We made too many mental errors,” Skaggs said. “It was a good challenge for us. They’re in our sub-regional, so it was good for us to get that win.”
As has been the case throughout her prep career so far, Sabalaskey contributed significantly to a triumph by the Tigers (12-1).
Her two-out, two-run triple in the second inning pushed Westville’s lead to 3-0. And the reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer remained steady in the circle, firing a complete-game six-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
“We came into it really confident, and I feel that we definitely could’ve played better,” Sabalaskey said. “But it just shows we have some stuff that we can work on, and hopefully get better for next time.”
The Sages (6-7) actually handed Sabalaskey more damage than any previous opponent this season.
Through the Tigers’ first 12 games, the 5-foot-7 left-hander had permitted just two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 121 foes, good for a 0.25 earned run average.
Sabalaskey’s change of pace, however, led to Monticello’s players swinging late on many of her fastballs and looking awkward as changeups strolled over the plate.
“Lefties give a little bit different look. That’s an advantage to have,” Monticello coach Lauren Klein said. “She just mixed it up. She’s got a high fastball that’s hard to lay off of. And she’s got a changeup — we’ve got to do a better job of putting that changeup in play.
“Honestly, it was right around the strike zone. We should’ve put the ball in play a couple more times. That would’ve helped out a little bit.”
Westville experienced success finding open grass against Sages senior starting pitcher Macey Hicks, touching her up for eight hits and one walk in 3 1/3 innings.
Simultaneously, the Tigers made a few baserunning gaffes that frustrated Skaggs.
Junior Lydia Gondzur was thrown out in a first-inning rundown between third base and home plate, and Sabalaskey failed to tag up from third on an outfield fly later in the frame. In the sixth inning, sophomore Aubrie Jenkins ran into an out at home on a short bunt from freshman teammate Madison Jones.
Westville applied enough pressure to ensure those miscues didn’t cost them a win.
Hitting out of the lineup’s No. 9 spot, Jones got the Tigers on the board with an RBI double in the second inning. Sabalaskey followed with her two-run knock a couple batters later.
Jones also robbed Monticello sophomore Marissa Miller of extra bases in the second inning, leaping into the air to snare a hard liner with a runner on first.
“It definitely makes me comfortable that I have defense behind me,” Sabalaskey said. “I really couldn’t do what I do without my teammates.”
Westville pushed its edge to 4-0 when senior Desi Darnell doubled in the third inning and scored on the combination of a Jenkins single and a fielding error by Sages senior center fielder Hannah Uebinger.
Monticello pulled closer on two occasions.
Senior Catie Swartz singled in the third inning and reached third base on a Jones misplay in center. Swartz then scored on a single from senior Addison Wallace to trim the deficit to 4-1.
Senior Lizzie Stiverson cut that to 4-2 when she smashed a long solo home run to right-center in the sixth inning, though that was as close as the Sages could get.
“We’ve been struggling at the plate recently. We’ve faced some really good pitching over the last couple weeks,” Klein said. “We’ve been plugging away at practice, trying to get a little bit better — less looking, more putting the ball in play.”
Sophomore Reese Patton also logged 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in the circle for Monticello, giving up just two singles and two walks.
“She’s faced murderer’s rows the last two years,” Klein said. “She does give us a little different look than Macey, but Macey held it in. (The Tigers are) good hitters.”
Jenkins (three singles), Sabalaskey (one triple, one double) and junior Ariel Clarkston (two singles) each produced a multi-hit effort for Westville.
And Clarkston had another hit in store after the game went final.
The Tigers went through an elaborate, multi-stage handshake line before leaving the field, including each girl connecting with Skaggs at the end.
Skaggs gave Clarkston, his catcher on Tuesday, a playful punch on the arm after their handshake.
Clarkston fired back with a slightly harder punch to her coach’s arm.
“We work real hard on the culture, which is really the team chemistry and the kids getting along,” Skaggs said. “It’s all that little stuff, and we’re so dang young, but still that doesn’t matter. ... We’ve got to carry over to the field, to be responsible with what we’re doing there, as well.”