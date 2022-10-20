CHAMPAIGN — St. Thomas More boys’ soccer would need to become the first team to score against Bloomington Central Catholic in this year’s IHSA postseason to have a chance at winning Wednesday’s Class 1A sectional semifinal between the programs.
Coach Jake Sellett’s Sabers also would need to produce more goals than they did versus the Saints during the squads’ Sept. 29 Illini Prairie Conference match, which ended in a scoreless draw, if they wanted their playoff run to extend to a sectional final.
Neither objective was reached on STM’s home pitch, and the Sabers suffered a 2-0 loss to BCC that kept them one win shy of Class 1A’s Sweet 16.
“We had multiple chances. ... It was really a touch away,” Sellett said. “I felt like we were one foot away from getting the ball behind that back line, but I don’t recall the BCC defense really making any errors.”
The Saints (19-5-3) eliminated the final News-Gazette coverage area team from the Class 1A playoffs, with the Sabers (15-5-1) dropping out one day after Monticello suffered a one-goal loss to Normal U-High in this sectional’s other semifinal.
Sophomore Ethan Blankenship generated Wednesday’s first goal — ultimately the only one BCC needed — about 10 minutes into the contest.
“(BCC) made a good run down the line. We lost our focus for a split second and weren’t close enough on the guy who finished the ball,” Sellett said. “I think we had numerical advantage, actually — a 3-v-1 in the box — and their forward just found a way to find a little bit of space.”
An STM hand ball in the box with roughly 15 minutes remaining in regulation afforded BCC a penalty kick that senior Jaylen Bischoff converted for some insurance.
Despite the two tallies against, Sellett felt Sabers senior keeper Ryan Hendrickson more than held his own on the day.
“Ryan played excellent,” Sellett said. “Made some nice saves in net. He did a good job of stopping the attack before it happened, just coming off his line, grabbing the ball in the air. Typical Ryan stuff.”
Sellett also felt this match played out similarly to the teams’ previous encounter last month — featuring ample physicality and the ball spending sufficient time in the air.
But, on top of dealing with a stout BCC defense plus Saints senior keeper Auston Koch, STM also couldn’t overcome a rash of injuries.
“We’re pretty beat up,” Sellett said. “Anthony Hoffman was playing incredibly hurt. ... Cabott Craft wasn’t able to play. Daniel Messeh still hasn’t been able to play. Homer Radden is still out. We had like five or six seniors who started the year with us not play in the last week and a half.”
Some of Sellett’s remaining seniors still managed to give the Sabers’ offense a chance at breaking through on the scoreboard, with Sellett citing the likes of Martin Mondala, Moni Nwosu and Daniel Suits.
“Martin Mondala did a great job driving at the back line, creating chances for Moni Nwosu and (junior) Parker Moore,” Sellett said. “We just couldn’t find the final pass.”
Fifteen seniors will depart from this STM roster, but only after helping the Sabers improve from last year’s abrupt Class 1A regional semifinal defeat against Oakwood/Salt Fork.
“Those guys really changed the program. They left the program better,” Sellett said. “After the game, we had multiple underclassmen crying because they’re going to miss those guys, because they set the tone. Every single freshman, every single sophomore, junior, was playing for those seniors. Those seniors found a different gear.”