Less than a month away from regional action, athletes from St. Thomas More, Centennial and Schlarman appear geared up for good postseason results. COLIN LIKAS explains why:
CHAMPAIGN — Alan Dodds recognizes just how unique his St. Thomas More girls’ golf program is in 2019.
Take the average nine-hole score of junior Tessa Tomaso.
Her 49.9 carding, as of The News-Gazette’s last statistical update, ranked 13th in the area.
But that doesn’t make Tomaso the leading Saber. Nor Dodds’ No. 2 golfer.
“On a lot of other teams, a girl that shoots in the high-40s for nine holes would probably be the number one or number two player,” Dodds said. “Fortunately we have the luxury of, on our team, her being our No. 5 player.”
Yes, STM’s girls’ squad still is loaded after consecutive fourth-place efforts in the Class 1A state tournament.
Recent Butler University commit Alaina Bowie is a big reason, considering her 35.4 nine-hole average is more than four strokes clear of the next-closest local competitor.
But it can’t all be chalked up to Bowie.
The Sabers boast four of the area’s top-10 nine-hole averages. Joining Bowie are fellow senior Sammy Miller (42.6), sophomore Brooke Erhard (43.5) and junior Mia Kirby (45.5).
“Our top three players have all improved their scores from last year pretty considerably,” said Dodds, in his second year at STM. “All three of them worked very hard on their games in the offseason, and it’s fun to see the results.”
Perhaps at no time was that more true than Aug. 27 at Champaign’s Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.
That day, the Sabers faced off with reigning 1A state titlist Bloomington Central Catholic.
But this wasn’t just any tournament — it was five 1-on-1 matchups in Ryder Cup format.
The final result was each side taking 21 / 2 points.
“One of the things the girls liked was if they had a bad hole, it didn’t totally blow up the whole round,” Dodds said. “(The Saints are) very good again, and we were very pleased to tie them.”
Dodds also didn’t mince words on that afternoon. He knew exactly what he was witnessing.
“I told ... some friends of mine at Lincolnshire, ‘This will be the best high school golf you’ll see in East Central Illinois,’” Dodds said. “Just to have that many good players shooting in the 30s or low-40s on one course at the same time (was great).”
Chatter surrounding STM often rounds back to Bowie, however, and understandably so.
Twice in the last two months Bowie has shot 63, the latter officially setting the Sabers’ school record.
“I told you last year there had been one instance the whole year where I thought I maybe disagreed with her on how to play a shot, and that’s happened once this year,” Dodds said with a laugh. “So I kind of joked with her that was the one time where she got a little too aggressive.
“She’s been wonderful as a golfer. She’s been wonderful as a leader. ... Just continues to be a wonderful student-athlete.”
If STM is to leap into the 1A state trophy picture next month at Decatur’s Red Tail Run Golf Course, though, the Sabers will need more than just Bowie’s contributions.
“To finish fourth two years in a row is a little frustrating,” Dodds said. “It may turn out that we have the best team in St. Thomas More history, but finishing fourth again would probably be a good accomplishment.”
Chargers strike balance early on
CHAMPAIGN — Brian Easter’s first four years running Centennial boys’ golf followed a sort of script, as far as team scoring went.
“We always had ... at least one or two guys that I was confident were going to go out and shoot in the mid-70s, 75 to 80, pretty consistently,” Easter said. “It’s nice to have that because it helps your team score be a little bit lower.”
The Chargers’ outputs still have been strong this year, but the way in which the athletes are arriving at them has changed.
“This team’s maybe a little more balanced where, if all things are going well, we could have three guys around 80,” Easter said, “and maybe one of them puts a really good round together and gets down in the 70s.”
Easter is hopeful that parity serves Centennial well on Monday when the Chargers hit Lincolnshire Fields Country Club for the Champaign County Invitational with the likes of Champaign Central, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Mahomet-Seymour.
Easter believes the Maroons have a leg up on the field, but added that second place could be up for grabs.
“We’ve scored a little better than Rantoul a couple times, and I think they’ve scored better than us a couple times,” Easter said. “That’ll be fun, to see how our guys respond to that.”
Leading Centennial’s 18-strong roster in nine-hole average is a quartet of seniors: Jack Stickels (43.1), Damien McMullen (45.0), Kody Skelton (45.3) and Lucas Brown (46.0). Fellow senior Eric Hall (51.0) also is in the mix.
McMullen in particular has come on strong of late. Also a Chargers diver in the pool, he began a Sept. 6 tournament at Danville’s Turtle Run Golf Club with a 3-over score through two holes.
McMullen’s final ledger: 4 over in 18 holes.
“In years past, he would’ve really let that get to him and the round could’ve easily gotten away from him,” Easter said. “He played awesome.”
Stickels frequently finds himself around that aforementioned 80 plateau across 18 holes and provides Easter a good example for his 13 underclassmen.
“He’s steady and never gets upset about anything, never gets too excited about anything,” Easter said. “He’s a great kid to have out there to kind of show kids, this is how you should behave on the golf course.”
With a senior-heavy varsity lineup, Easter currently is looking for ways to keep his younger competitors both busy and improving.
“As far as if any of them are going to compete with the five seniors that we have in the varsity lineup, I would say, right now, those five seniors are pretty steady in there,” Easter said. “But next year it’ll probably be really wide open.”
Hilltoppers small but mighty in 1A
DANVILLE — Lucas Seilhymer doesn’t carry a large boys’ golf roster.
That’s the status quo at Schlarman, where the school population cracking 100 is a high point.
But that doesn’t mean the Hilltoppers don’t possess big goals.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll carry the (Vermilion Valley) conference and, of course, go through regionals and, I believe, through sectionals to state,” said Seilhymer, the Hilltoppers’ coach. “This is what we’ve been planning for, and that’s what we’re hopeful for.”
Schlarman’s boys, presently a crew of six, have steadily dropped their group average over the past few seasons.
It’s gotten to the point where Seilhymer feels comfortable saying a spot in the Class 1A state tournament is reachable for the Hilltoppers.
“Average meet score this year is about a 174, 175. Last year it was around a 190. ... And then before, 220 was a good day,” Seilhymer said. “It’s nice to have some skill and some talent and some kids who really work hard.”
Junior Gabe Huddleston is at the forefront after missing state qualification individually by one stroke each of the last two years.
Senior Jeff Christison and junior Rance Bryant — the latter also a football player — buoy the Hilltoppers’ leading trio.
“Usually low-320s in 1A can get us through (sectionals),” Seilhymer said. “We’re kind of setting our sights on that.”