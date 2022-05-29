CHAMPAIGN — The turning point in St. Thomas More’s first-ever sectional baseball championship happened when Patrick Quarnstrom stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the second inning on Saturday.
St. Teresa had brought across a run in the top of the frame, one of four that Sabers’ starter Jimmy Henderson surrendered in nearly six innings of work. An early 1-0 lead felt huge; when the teams met on April 30, the Bulldogs dug out from a 7-1 hole to win 12-11 in nine innings.
Enter Quarnstrom, who lifted a ball from St. Teresa pitcher Matt Brummer to left field that carried over the fence at Spalding Park for a two-run home run. The Sabers never looked back after taking the 2-1 lead and eventually recorded an 8-5 win and a Class 1A sectional plaque.
“I just sat back on the fastball because he kept throwing it,” Quarnstrom said. “Up and in, it was the perfect one to take and it just kept going. I really thought it wasn’t going go, but it just kept going.”
It helped the senior’s cause that a breeze was blowing out to left-center. The wind was a welcome addition to a sunny Saturday morning.
The weather earlier this week, however, stood in stark contrast. Persistent rain forced the game to move from STM’s field to Champaign Central’s home field at Spalding Park. The Maroons’ venue near Franklin Middle School in Champaign sports an artificial infield that dries much faster than grass. Turf also creates different bounces for infielders. STM junior Cooper Hannagan didn’t mind, as he preserved the Sabers’ one-run lead with a mad dash to the third-base bag for the force out that ended the third inning.
“I was like, ‘Just hit the ball to me, I want it,’” Hannagan said of the bases-loaded situation. “I wanted to tag third and get out of there. So I got and dove into third and hoped that the umpire called him out.”
A five-run fifth inning provided STM (14-11) with much-needed insurance. Quarnstrom drew a leadoff walk and Justen Green and Dawson Mangrini reached base behind him.
Wilson Kirby drove in Quarnstrom with a well-placed bunt, and Ryan Hendrickson — who would travel to Charleston later on Saturday afternoon and place fourth in the 800-meter run at the Class 1A state track and field meet — and Hannagan rounded out the scoring with respective two-RBI singles to put the Sabers ahead 7-1.
Given what played out nearly a months ago, the Sabers knew the job wasn’t finished.
“It’s great for the boys to get some runs late to kind of give a little cushion,” STM coach Mike Alves said. “St. Teresa does a great job. They compete, and I think that’s kind of the backbone of our team, is to come out and compete.”
St. Teresa threatened once more as they staged a four-run rally in the top of the sixth to cut the gap to 7-5. This time, the Sabers responded by pushing a run across in the bottom half when Quarnstrom scored on a wild pitch.
The Sabers then relied on junior Daniel Suits, who recorded a four-out save to send STM to the super-sectional round for the first time. STM will have a quick turnaround, but will look to keep its recent run of success going — the Sabers are on a six-game win streak — when LeRoy (23-9) awaits at 11 a.m. on Monday at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington in the first super-sectional game in STM baseball history.
“These seniors, such a great group of guys,” Alves said. “I know Justen had said earlier this year when we won the regional that that was his first trophy. We just continue to battle, and that’s one thing about this team is we never give up.”