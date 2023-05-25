CHAMPAIGN — Victory didn’t always seem like a certainty for the St. Thomas More baseball team on Wednesday night.
Enter Jimmy Henderson.
STM’s designated hitter collected a pair of hits and drove in six runs to motor the Sabers in the late stages of a 10-0 win over Armstrong-Potomac in a Class 1A sectional semifinal that took six innings to decide.
“We just had to be unafraid,” Henderson said. “We had to get the bats rolling. I think we just, once we started hitting, it wasn’t going to stop.”
Pitching and defense dominated the early innings of the affair, which played out on a warm and breezy night at the diamond in north Champaign.
That began to change when the Sabers (13-15) tagged Trojans starter Lane Morgan for a run in the bottom of the second inning when Henderson singled to plate Cooper Hannagan and give STM a 1-0 lead over A-P (13-12).
“I was just seeing the ball, you know,” Henderson said, “I was just feeling good (Wednesday).”
The script appeared certain to flip in the Trojans’ favor when they loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth inning and forced the Sabers to bring Hannagan in to relieve Cole Kemper, who had struck out three batters to that point.
Hannagan and catcher Matt DeLorenzo shared a quick laugh on the mound in a light moment before Hannagan fired his first pitch to the Trojans’ offense.
“I’ve been in this situation many times,” Hannagan said. “It’s just another day at work, I guess, getting on the mound with the ball. I’m pretty confident, very confident in my team to make plays and it’s fun. You know, I love going on the mound.It’s probably my favorite place to be.”
Morgan — the first batter Hannagan saw — hit a sinking line drive that Ryan Hendrickson caught with a dive and threw to third base in time to double off baserunner Ryan Edwards.
“I was thinking the whole game, ‘I’m going to get one like that,’” Henderson said. “I saw a line drive and just booked it as hard as I could in there, and then I was hearing ‘three, three, three’ so I just chucked it to three and it got him.”
That set the stage for the Sabers to plate seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, a frame in which they sent 11 batters to the plate.
All of the action came after DeLorenzo and Tim Oliver were retired to lead off the inning.
Henderson’s heroics continued as he doubled to drive in Wilson Kirby, Hannagan and Andrew Tay in the fifth frame, which followed an RBI single from Tay that drove in Hendrickson. Cole Kemper and Daniel Suits doubled and walked before coming around to score themselves.
“He just hits the ball on the line and makes contact, doesn’t try to do too much,” STM coach Mike Alves said.
“I think it’s probably because all summer, all he does is pitch and comes here and we’ve asked him to DH this year and he’s done a great job.”
Hannagan kept the Trojans off the board in top of the sixth — allowing only a walk to Cain Buhr.
“We just need to spark up the bats next time earlier, you know, but we got the job done anyway,” Hannagan said.
The loss brought Armstrong-Potomac’s season to a close after the Trojans captured their second consecutive regional championship.
Parkerson led the Trojans’ offense with a double and two walks while Edwards and Freeman combined for their other two hits.
“It’s a great year,” Trojans coach Wade Rogers said. “A great group of seniors that are going to be leaving us, but we’ve still got a lot of guys returning and have a few freshmen incoming. So there’s still a lot to be excited about and hopefully the train keeps on rolling.”
STM will face Milford for a Class 1A sectional title on Saturday. The Sabers beat the Bearcats 5-2 when the teams met in Champaign on May 13.
The Sabers have won four of their last five games after their record dipped to 8-14 following an 11-10 loss to Chillicothe IVC on May 6. STM lost six games in a row from April 19-29 after starting the season with eight postponements before April 6.
“Being healthy helped a lot,” Alves said. “When you’re missing two-thirds of your outfield, that’s never a good situation to be in. Plus our schedule is just brutal during the season, we’re playing more of our type of teams right now, I guess is probably the better way to put it.”
Milford (16-11-1) handed Decatur St. Teresa a 6-2 defeat before the Sabers and Trojans took the field on Wednesday thanks to a complete game from pitcher Payton Harwood.
“They constantly press you on defense,” Alves said. “Like, they will make you make plays. They don’t strike out a lot. They’re a really well-coached team, they’re a really strong team ... we know a lot about each other and they’re going to come out and play hard.”