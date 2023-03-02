NORMAL — St. Thomas More girls' basketball averaged 60 points in its first five IHSA postseason games last month.
Flipping the calendar to March didn't carry over that offensive prowess for the Sabers.
STM was limited to nine first-half points in Thursday afternoon's Class 1A state semifinal game versus Christopher, and a late rally didn't offer enough scoring as the Sabers dropped a 42-28 decision to the Bearcats inside CEFCU Arena.
"We executed some things pretty well, but the ball wasn’t going in and it’s really hard to win a game when that happens," Sabers coach Erin Quarnstrom said. "We tend to get streaky, and we do tend to get a lot off of transition and they were able to shut that down. I think we got in our heads a little bit."
STM (27-7) will vie for third place later today, drawing 2022 Class 1A state runner-up Galena (34-2) in a game slated to begin at 7 p.m. The Pirates fell to Okawville 49-31 in Thursday's first semifinal game.
The Sabers knocked down just 3 of 21 shots from the field during the first half and went 3 of 8 from the free-throw line in that stretch as well. Though the numbers improved somewhat for STM after intermission, Quarnstrom's crew still shot just 25 percent from the field and 33 percent from the charity stripe.
Christopher junior star Amiah Hargrove, a 6-foot-2 Division I recruit, piled up 23 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field and hauled in 16 rebounds to go with three blocked shots. Bearcats senior Emily VanHoorebeke added 10 points.
"Amiah Hargrove, she’s no joke," Quarnstrom said. "In the long run, when we’re watching her play on TV in a couple years at the collegiate level and maybe beyond, maybe we’ll accept the loss was meant to be."
STM was led offensively by 11 points from junior Ruari Quarnstrom and eight points from senior Emma Devocelle, who swished two three-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Sabers trimmed their deficit to as little as eight points.
"We suddenly came alive and became the team we could be," Erin Quarnstrom said. "I said, 'Either way, we’re playing another game. If we don’t win this game it’s going to stink, but we want to win the next game.'"