NORMAL — Erin Quarnstrom was tasked with stating the obvious Thursday night inside CEFCU Arena.
“The state tournament did not go how we wanted it to go,” St. Thomas More’s girls’ basketball coach said.
The Sabers took home fourth place in the Class 1A state showcase after dropping a 60-48 decision to Galena. That outcome followed a 42-28 defeat at Christopher’s hands during a semifinal earlier Thursday.
“I’m proud of everting we accomplished this season,” said Quarnstrom, who led STM to its first girls’ basketball state trophy since the 2013-14 roster won the Class 2A title. “Galena has a very athletic team, and they were able to shut us down. We’re just tired. We’re exhausted.”
The Sabers (27-8) tallied exactly seven points in each of the first three quarters versus the Pirates (35-2). STM made things more respectable down the homestretch, outscoring the opposition 27-10.
“It’s rough,” said senior Emma Devocelle, who netted 13 of those 27 points, including a trio of three-pointers. “We just wanted to go out with a bang and (didn’t) want it to be over.”
Devocelle’s 17 points paced the Sabers for the entire game, followed by 11 points and five assists from junior Ruari Quarnstrom. Junior Grace Dimoke tossed in five points and 10 rebounds.
Galena, which lost a 49-31 semifinal to Okawville earlier Thursday, received 22 points from junior Taylor Burcham, 20 points and nine rebounds from sophomore Gracie Furlong and 10 points and nine boards from junior Addie Hefel.
“I’m extremely happy we were able to get the victory. The kids played super well,” Pirates coach Jamie Watson said. “It’s a super difficult thing to do to turn around and play another game the same day, after a disappointing loss when you’re hoping to win it all.”
STM’s five starters — Devocelle, Ruari Quarnstrom and seniors Ava Dickerson, Maddy Swisher and Gianna Kreps — attempted to shine a positive light on their single-day state experience despite the pair of losses.
“It’s been really cool to (have) it end at state,” Dickerson said. “We’re still fourth in the state, so it’s really cool to go out on that.”
“It’s something that most people didn’t think we could do, and we did it as a team,” Ruari Quarnstrom added. “And with a lot of great girls.”
“Us four seniors especially have been through a lot of coaches and a lot of different types of coaching, different types of programs,” Kreps concluded. “We were all able to bring it together this season and go out in a way that should make us proud of ourselves and will make our school proud.”
ORIGINAL STORY BEGINS HERE
NORMAL — St. Thomas More girls' basketball averaged 60 points in its first five IHSA postseason games last month.
Flipping the calendar to March didn't carry over that offensive prowess for the Sabers.
STM was limited to nine first-half points in Thursday afternoon's Class 1A state semifinal game versus Christopher, and a late rally didn't offer enough scoring as the Sabers dropped a 42-28 decision to the Bearcats inside CEFCU Arena.
"We executed some things pretty well, but the ball wasn’t going in and it’s really hard to win a game when that happens," Sabers coach Erin Quarnstrom said. "We tend to get streaky, and we do tend to get a lot off of transition and they were able to shut that down. I think we got in our heads a little bit."
STM (27-7) will vie for third place later today, drawing 2022 Class 1A state runner-up Galena (34-2) in a game slated to begin at 7 p.m. The Pirates fell to Okawville 49-31 in Thursday's first semifinal game.
The Sabers knocked down just 3 of 21 shots from the field during the first half and went 3 of 8 from the free-throw line in that stretch as well. Though the numbers improved somewhat for STM after intermission, Quarnstrom's crew still shot just 25 percent from the field and 33 percent from the charity stripe.
Christopher junior star Amiah Hargrove, a 6-foot-2 Division I recruit, piled up 23 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field and hauled in 16 rebounds to go with three blocked shots. Bearcats senior Emily VanHoorebeke added 10 points.
"Amiah Hargrove, she’s no joke," Quarnstrom said. "In the long run, when we’re watching her play on TV in a couple years at the collegiate level and maybe beyond, maybe we’ll accept the loss was meant to be."
STM was led offensively by 11 points from junior Ruari Quarnstrom and eight points from senior Emma Devocelle, who swished two three-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Sabers trimmed their deficit to as little as eight points.
"We suddenly came alive and became the team we could be," Erin Quarnstrom said. "I said, 'Either way, we’re playing another game. If we don’t win this game it’s going to stink, but we want to win the next game.'"