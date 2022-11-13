AMBOY — St. Thomas More ended its season two wins shy of an Illinois 8-Man Football Association state championship on Saturday afternoon.
The eighth-seeded Sabers’ run — which ended with a 54-22 road loss to fifth-seeded Amboy/LaMoille — caught some by surprise after the Sabers started the season with a 1-2 record.
But in a league that has been characterized by parity this season, the Sabers caught fire down the stretch to close the season with seven wins in its final nine games.
“We’re disappointed in the loss, but for a team that I’m not sure anyone expected us to make the playoffs, other than us, the semifinals (is a) pretty good year,” STM coach Nathan Watson said.
Amboy/LaMoille (10-2) got off to a quick start as it mounted a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, with Sabers junior Ben Horn returning a kickoff 75 yards to put the Sabers (8-4) on the board. It was the second quarter that favored the Clippers, however, as the Sabers were outscored 34-14 to enter halftime down 48-22. Quarterback Matt DeLorenzo — the lone senior on STM’s roster — scored on rushes of 37 yards and 17 yards.
“We had some untimely turnovers, some untimely penalties,” Watson said. “You just can’t make mistakes like that against teams like that.”
STM never scored again as the Clippers advanced to Friday night’s state championship game, where they’ll play Biggsville West Central at Monmouth College.
The Sabers, meanwhile, will look toward the future with DeLorenzo — who went 8 of 19 for 103 passing yards and rushed for 140 yards on 17 carries on Saturday — as the only graduating senior. First, the lookahead required a nod to the past.
“Our main concern next year is filling the leadership gap that DeLorenzo is going to leave,” Watson said. “His leadership was second to none. He left a legacy for us. It was emotional.”
Many of the juniors who stepped up for the Sabers at the end of the season made an effect on Saturday, including Horn’s heroics and a two-point conversion rush from Peace Bumba. Bumba added 42 rushing yards on seven carries and caught five passes for 76 yards.
“We feel good,” Watson said. “We’ve got 20 solid guys coming back and obviously we want to add to those numbers, get some freshmen in, and maybe get some guys in the hallways to help out and obviously continue to improve.
“That’s why this team has had success. They’ve made a conscious decision from day one in camp to get one percent better every day. They bought into that philosophy.”