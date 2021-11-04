TUSCOLA — St. Thomas More volleyball coach Kelly McClure used both of her timeouts in the second set of Wednesday’s Class 1A Tuscola Sectional championship match.
It was a distinct change from the opening set against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. The Sabers didn’t need a pause in action to reset. Not after taking a decisive early lead and going wire-to-wire for the first-set victory.
The second set was different. McClure didn’t expect Windsor/Stew-Stras to fade away quietly down a set. The Hatchets obliged, upping their level of competition to make a couple STM timeouts necessary.
The message from McClure was simple.
Stay patient. Shore up the passing to better run the offense. Don’t let the moment get too big.
It didn’t.
STM rallied for the 25-19, 25-22 sweep, a third sectional title in five years and a spot in Friday’s super-sectional match against Norris City-Omaha-Enfield (35-3) at 6:30 p.m. in Casey.
“I just thought we showed a lot of composure,” McClure said. “We talked about that in the huddle, and we talked about that in our pre-match meeting that if it goes back and forth just to stay patient and stay composed and not get rattled and not allow a lot of runs to happen in the match. I thought we did a nice job. Even though it was back and forth, we didn’t let the lead get too big to where we couldn’t dig ourselves out of it.”
The sectional championship sweep was step four of seven in STM’s path to another state title. The Sabers (38-1) haven’t lost since dropping a three-set match to Taylorville on Sept. 17 in the Mt. Pulaski Tournament. Taylorville won a Class 3A sectional plaque, as well, on Wednesday night.
What’s now a 26-match winning streak includes just two matches in which the Sabers even dropped a single set.
It’s not a guarantee STM will be on the court at Normal’s Redbird Arena playing for another state championship, but that’s the goal. Perhaps even the expectation.
“(The super-sectional) is going to be the real test to see if we’re going to make it to state, and I think we do have the possibility to make it,” said STM libero Colleen Hege. The Sabers’ Illinois-Chicago-bound senior leader had seven digs Wednesday to top 1,000 for her career.
“We do have the talent to make it to state,” Hege continued. “We just need to play our game and play for each other, and we’ll be there. … We’ve gotten so much better since the beginning of the season, and I think we’ve grown with each other and learned to play with each other. That’s really made us a better team.”
Windsor/Stew-Stras (30-7-1) tested the Sabers’ resolve in the second set. It’s what McClure said she expected given the talent on the Hatchets’ roster, having Ronda Schlechte as coach and the fact that STM’s early-October win against them came at the end of a five-match day.
Windsor/Stew-Stras still had to find another gear after trailing for the entirety of Wednesday’s first set. Schlecte’s message? Just settle down.
“Relax a little bit and make sure you have the confidence to go after the ball,” Schlechte told her team between sets. “A lot of the girls were kind of standing and not going to the ball as they should have. Nerves probably played a little bit of effect. This is a big game and a big school we had to play against. Seeing them already, you kind of have some of those doubts, but I feel like they played really, really well.
“We struggled on serve-receive, so that kind of caught us off-guard and kind of shut down our middles a little bit. These girls wanted it, and the whole point was to work as hard as we could until the very end and not let down before that. I feel like they did that.”
The problem for Windsor/Stew-Stras was STM didn’t let down either.
Junior Mallory Monahan had two of her team-high eight kills down the stretch in the second set, but the Sabers had good balance offensively. Senior Anna McClure added seven kills and five digs, freshman Shannon Monahan had six kills and seven digs and senior Caroline Kerr directed it all with 17 assists and 10 digs.
STM might have been just fine without getting that second-set push from Windsor/Stew-Stras, but the Sabers also might be better for it with Norris City-Omaha-Enfield on deck Friday in the super-sectional and plenty of challenging teams perhaps waiting in Normal.
“It was such a good, competitive match between us two, and I feel like in the second set we really took our deep breaths and were able to keep on pushing and getting to the next play,” Mallory Monahan said. “It helps us knowing we can get out of those situations by knowing we can trust one another and knowing that everyone has each others’ backs. We were able to put the ball down, move to the next point and finish the set.”